Home» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Third Wave Onset Likely in Aug, May Peak in Oct; 7.5% Spurt in Cases After 11 Months of Decline
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covid in India registered a 7.5% rise in cases after steady decline for 11 weeks.

News18.com | August 02, 2021, 08:30 IST
India Reports Highest Number of New Covid Cases in 3 Weeks As R-Value Goes Up

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India may witness a rise in Covid-19 cases as soon as August with the third wave peaking with less than 100,000 infections a day in the best-case scenario or nearly 150,000 in the worst scenario, researchers have said. Researchers led by Mathukumalli Vidyasagar and Manindra Agrawal at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Hyderabad and Kanpur have also noted that the surge in Covid-19 cases will push the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which may peak in October. The third wave of Covid-19 is unlikely to be as brutal as the second wave when India reported 400,000-plus daily cases, the study further said.

Covid in India registered a 7.5% rise in cases after a steady decline for 11 weeks. India recorded just over 2.86 lakh new cases in the current week from July 26 to August 1, a 7.5% rise from the previous week’s tally of 2.66 lakh. Weekly cases in the country have registered a rise for the first time since May 3-9, when the second wave peaked.

The fall in cases had continued till last week, even though the decline had slowed to 1.4%. The surge, however, is mainly restricted to Kerala and, to a much lesser degree, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Kerala logged close to 1.4 lakh cases in the present week, a 26.5% increase from the previous week’s tally of 1.1 lakh. The state accounted for nearly half (49%) of all new cases in the country in the last seven days, with a daily average of 20,000 new cases.

Aug 02, 2021 08:30 (IST)
Assam Blocking Movement of Vehicles Carrying Covid Test Kits, Says Mizoram Health Minister

Mizoram Health Minister R Lalthangliana claimed on Sunday that medical supplies, including COVID-19 test kits, were being blocked from entering the state from Assam due to the imposition of blockade in the Barak Valley region following the border dispute.

Aug 02, 2021 08:20 (IST)

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) deploys special teams to screen incoming travellers & for mandatory triaging of cases. The administration has asked to ensure quick uploading of Covid test results on the ICMR portal

Aug 02, 2021 08:17 (IST)

Govt Hospitals Can Now Use Leftover Vaccine Quota of Private Facilities | Amid complaints by states about vaccine shortage and the unavailability of doses because of unused quota with private hospitals, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has told CNN-News18 that an order has been put in place for government hospitals to use the unused quota of vaccines in private facilities. As per the information available with the Centre, at max, 7 percent doses have been used by private hospitals with the states.

Aug 02, 2021 08:10 (IST)

South Goa district administration extends Covid-induced curfew till August 9; prohibiting functioning of establishments/facilities including cinema hall, casinos, auditoriums and weekly markets

Aug 02, 2021 07:57 (IST)

7.5% Spurt in Cases in India After 11 Months of Steady Decline |  Covid in India registered a 7.5% rise in cases after a steady decline for 11 weeks. India recorded just over 2.86 lakh new cases in the current week from July 26 to August 1, a 7.5% rise from the previous week's tally of 2.66 lakh. Weekly cases in the country have registered a rise for the first time since May 3-9, when the second wave peaked.

Aug 02, 2021 07:46 (IST)

Delhi zoo reopened after a gap of more than 3 months on Sunday. "There are two slots for visitors -- first from 8 am to 12 noon and second is between 1 pm & 5 pm. Tickets can be booked on the zoo's website. There is no physical booking of tickets," said zoo director Ramesh Pandey

Aug 02, 2021 07:37 (IST)

Video of Health Worker Charging Villagers for ‘Free Vaccine’ in UP Surfaces; Probe Ordered

Acase of money being charged from members of a village in UP in the name of “free vaccine” has come to the fore. In a video, the villagers of Ramau in Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh, were seen creating a ruckus on being asked for money for free jabs. The villagers also complained to the village head, Jamal Ahmed, who reprimanded the health workers. READ

Aug 02, 2021 07:30 (IST)

Onset of Third Wave Likely in August, May Peak in Oct, Says Report | India may witness a rise in Covid-19 cases as soon as August with the third wave peaking with less than 100,000 infections a day in the best-case scenario or nearly 150,000 in the worst scenario, researchers have said.

Aug 02, 2021 07:24 (IST)

Huge crowd of devotees seen in Varanasi as they take a holy dip in Ganga river and queue up to offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the second Monday of ‘Sawan’ month

Aug 02, 2021 07:17 (IST)

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala logged close to 1.4 lakh cases in the present week, a 26.5% increase from the previous week’s tally of 1.1 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Third Wave Onset Likely in Aug, May Peak in Oct; 7.5% Spurt in Cases After 11 Months of Decline
People wait in queues for their COVID-19 test, at a regional hospital in Kullu, Thursday. (PTI)

