Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: England Imposes Six-Week Lockdown After Covid-19 Surge; Scientists Worried Vaccines May Not Work on South African Variant

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a six-week lockdown for England's 56 million people, including the closure of schools, after a surge in coronavirus cases brought warnings that hospitals could soon face collapse. Johnson stressed that Britain was leading the way with the introduction of two vaccines, including one from Oxford University and AstraZeneca which started its rollout on Monday. All priority groups should get their jabs by mid-February, he said in a nationally televised address, insisting that "we are tilting the odds against Covid and in favour of the British people". "But for now I'm afraid we must once again stay at home, protect the NHS (National Health Service) and save lives," said Johnson, adding the lockdown would take effect early Wednesday and remain in place until mid-February.
The prime minister had been under pressure from scientists, opposition parties and the UK's devolved nations to act more decisively. Earlier in the day, Scotland said it would lock down again for the rest of the month. In a race between the inoculation campaign and Covid-19, the spread of a new variant strain of the virus is threatening to win, the UK's chief medical officers warned as they elevated a national alert level to the maximum five. On Britain's emergency alert scale, that signals a risk of health care services being overwhelmed within 21 days without urgent action.
Three More Delhi Residents Tested Positive for New Strain | Three more Delhi residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain as a result of door-to-door medical check up of people who have recently arrived from the United Kingdom and those who came in their contact in the city, an official said on Monday. With this, seven residents of the national capital have so far been found infected with the new coronavirus variant that has emerged in the UK. At present, 51 people, including those who recently returned from the UK and their contacts, have so far tested positive for COVID-19 and all have been kept in separate isolation facility at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital Hospital.
Jan 05, 2021 07:54 (IST)
British Actress Shooting in Kolkata Tests Covid-19 Positive | British actress Banita Sandhu, who is in the city to shoot for a movie, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and was admitted to a private hospital after she refused to be treated in a government facility, health department sources said. Sandhu, who was shooting for 'Kavita & Teresa', reached the city on December 20 and she travelled in the same flight with the youth who tested positive for the mutant coronavirus strain on his return from the United Kingdom. She was detected with the COVID-19 on Monday afternoon and steps were initiated to ascertain whether she has been infected with the new strain, an official said.
Jan 05, 2021 07:38 (IST)
Scotland Goes into Full Lockdown | Scotland announced a tougher stay-at-home lockdown for the month of January to try and control the rapid spread of a new variant of coronavirus, as UK PM Boris Johnson said that there was no question we're going to have to take tougher measures in England. The devolved administrations of the United Kingdom set their individual levels of restrictions but most of the country was already under the tough Tier 4 lockdown measures, requiring all non-essential retail to shut down and also a ban on different households mixing.
Jan 05, 2021 07:16 (IST)
Covid-19 Patients Higher than April: Johnson | "As I speak to you tonight our hospitals are under more pressure from Covid than at any time," said Johnson. "It's clear that we need to do more together to bring this new variant under control. In England, we must therefore go into a national lockdown which is tough enough to combat this variant. That means the government is once again instructing you to stay at home," he said. He revealed that the number of hospital patients has increased to nearly 27,000, almost a third higher than the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in April 2020.
Jan 05, 2021 07:06 (IST)
Johnson Orders Complete Shutdown of Schools, Businesses | UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed a new stay-at-home lockdown until at least mid-February to battle through the critical moment in the coronavirus pandemic, which has been exacerbated due to a new highly transmissible variant of the deadly virus. Addressing the country in a televised address from Downing Street on Monday night, Johnson said the UK is at a pivotal stage in its fight against the rapidly spreading infections as he confirmed a complete shutdown of schools and businesses, similar to the very first nationwide lockdown back in March 2020.
Jan 05, 2021 06:56 (IST)
England to Go Back into Lockdown After Surge in Cases | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce later on Monday a new coronavirus lockdown for all of England similar to the one imposed when the pandemic hit the country in March, the BBC reported. The measures would include school closures for most pupils and people would be asked to work from home unless they are unable to do their jobs remotely or are key workers, the BBC said, adding the measures would come into effect from midnight.
Jan 05, 2021 06:53 (IST)
“I don’t want the vaccine in a fridge or a freezer, I want it in somebody’s arm,” the New York governor said. “If you’re not performing this function, it does raise questions about the operating efficiency of the hospital.” The U.S. federal government has distributed more than 15 million vaccine doses to states and territories around the country, but only around 4.5 million have been administered so far, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Monday.
Jan 05, 2021 06:52 (IST)
New York, Florida Tell Hospitals to Speed Vaccinations or Lose Supply | The governors of New York and Florida sought to accelerate the slower-than-expected rollout of coronavirus vaccines by warning hospitals on Monday that they would reduce future allocations to those that fail to dispense shots quickly enough. In New York, hospitals must administer vaccines within a week of receiving them or face a fine and loss of future supplies, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
Jan 05, 2021 06:51 (IST)
Bharat Biotech MD Questions Experts' Silence over UK Trials | During the briefing, Dr Krishna Ella trained guns against the media, competitors and some quarters who criticised the company for not submitting Phase III data. Without naming Serum Institute of India (SII) directly, Dr Ella trained guns at them and said, “An Indian company has given immunogenicity data of only 100 people and not even 1,200 people efficacy data. Still they (have) received the license. If other company got (the) license based on UK data, then why not for us?”, Dr Ella said.
Jan 05, 2021 06:48 (IST)
Biotech’s founder and chairman Dr Krishna Ella that his company had not done any interim efficacy analysis as they did not want to open or un-blind the trial. About 6,000 people would receive the second dose of Covaxin, the Phase III trial, in the next few days and all participants would have had received the second dose by February, Dr Ella said.
Jan 05, 2021 06:43 (IST)
Bharat Biotech Denies Hasty Emergency Approval | Bharat Biotech’s founder and chairman Dr Krishna Ella on Monday sought to deny and dismiss criticism against his company and India’s central drug regulator for what has been termed as a hasty emergency approval for their Covaxin vaccine against Covid-19. In a virtual press briefing that lasted well over one hour, a combative Dr Ella underlined that his company sought approval for Covaxin as under the provisions of New Drug and Clinical Trial Rules, 2019, and on the basis of strong safety and immunogenicity data.
Passengers wearing protective face masks ride on a London bus as it passes in front of the Harrods retail store in Knightsbridge, following the end of a second lockdown in England amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease. (Reuters)
The new lockdown announced by Johnson emulates the first national curbs in place from March to June, and goes further than another instituted in November, when schools were allowed to stay open. The decision means summer exams are unlikely to go ahead, the government conceded, bringing months of uncertainty for millions of families including those of pupils hoping to head on to university. But unlike the first lockdown last spring, elite sports including Premier League football will continue.
The first time around, Britain kept its borders open to international travel. But the government said it was now reviewing whether to take action on inbound flights after another new strain emerged in South Africa. Officials underlined the severity of the spread now compared to last spring, owing to the variant which emerged in southeast England.
Hospital admissions are now 40 percent higher than the spring peak reached on April 12. On January 4, there were 26,626 covid patients in hospital in England –- an increase of more than 30 percent on the same day a week before. "We are not confident that the NHS can handle a further sustained rise in cases and without further action there is a material risk of the NHS in several areas being overwhelmed," the UK medical officers said.
Britain -- one of the worst-affected countries by the global health crisis, with over 75,000 deaths -- has been pinning its hopes on the mass vaccination drive. But more than 50,000 positive cases were recorded across Britain every day for the last week.
Some 44 million people -- more than three-quarters of England's population -- had already been advised to stay at home and work remotely under a patchwork of regional restrictions.
With the new lockdown, all non-essential shops will be shut across England, along with bars, restaurants and other hospitality and entertainment venues.
The House of Commons has been recalled from its Christmas and New Year break to vote on the new measures on Wednesday. The leader of the main opposition Labour party, Keir Starmer, signalled his support for the lockdown after slamming the government over the weekend.
The announcement overshadowed the first Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine given to a member of the public outside a clinical trial. Brian Pinker, 82, a retired maintenance manager on dialysis for kidney disease, got the shot at an Oxford hospital, and said it was "the only way of getting back to a bit of normal life". Some 530,000 doses are to be administered at new vaccination sites across Britain, adding to those already giving the Pfizer-BioNTech jab since early last month.
Britain became the first country in the world to approve the use of a vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech on December 2, and has already given nearly one million people a first dose.
The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is far cheaper than its rivals, costing about £2.50 ($3.40, 2.75 euros) per dose, making it affordable for developing countries. It can also be kept in the fridge, while Pfizer-BioNTech's requires storage at ultra-low temperatures.