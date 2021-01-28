Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: UK AstraZeneca Plant Says Production Unaffected by Suspect Package; New Zealand Confirms 2 More Virus Cases

New Zealand Ranks Best Performer in Managing Covid-19 | New Zealand has been ranked the best performer in managing Covid-19 while Australia is ranked eighth, according to an index published by the Lowy Institute today. The Lowy Institute’s new interactive feature - the Covid Performance Index - looks at how countries and territories have performed in responding to the pandemic. It’s based on crunching data for the 36 weeks that followed every country’s hundredth confirmed case of Covid-19, based on indicators such as confirmed cases, confirmed deaths, confirmed cases per million people, confirmed deaths per million people, confirmed cases as a proportion of tests, and tests per thousand people.