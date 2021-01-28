Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: UK AstraZeneca Plant Says Production Unaffected by Suspect Package; New Zealand Confirms 2 More Virus Cases

News18 Logo

News18.com | January 28, 2021, 08:17 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: A suspicious package at an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine plant in Wales which forced a temporary suspension of manufacturing has been made safe and production schedules of the shots have not been affected, the company Wockhardt UK said on Wednesday. The Wockhardt plant in Wrexham provides so-called fill-and-finish capacity for AstraZeneca's UK supply chain, which is the final manufacturing step of putting vaccines into vials or syringes and packaging them.

Wockhardt said there had been a partial evacuation of its site after it received package on Wednesday morning, and that manufacturing was paused while the package was investigated. "We can now confirm that the package was made safe and staff are now being allowed back into the facility," Wockhardt UK said in a statement. "This temporary suspension of manufacturing has in no way affected our production schedule."
Jan 28, 2021 08:17 (IST)

New Zealand Ranks Best Performer in Managing Covid-19 | New Zealand has been ranked the best performer in managing Covid-19 while Australia is ranked eighth, according to an index published by the Lowy Institute today. The Lowy Institute’s new interactive feature - the Covid Performance Index - looks at how countries and territories have performed in responding to the pandemic. It’s based on crunching data for the 36 weeks that followed every country’s hundredth confirmed case of Covid-19, based on indicators such as confirmed cases, confirmed deaths, confirmed cases per million people, confirmed deaths per million people, confirmed cases as a proportion of tests, and tests per thousand people.

Jan 28, 2021 08:02 (IST)

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: 

- More than 23 Lakh Healthcare Workers Vaccinated across the country

- Nearly 3 Lakh beneficiaries vaccinated till 6 pm on 12th day of the vaccination drive

- Only 0.0007% of people have recorded hospitalization against vaccinations

- No case of serious/severe AEFI or death attributable to vaccination till date

Jan 28, 2021 07:57 (IST)

A consignment of Covishield vaccine to be dispatched to Bahrain. 

Jan 28, 2021 07:49 (IST)

More Covid-19 Vaccines on Their Way in India: Harsh Vardhan | Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that more COVID-19 vaccines are on their way to be introduced in India after the country launched the world's biggest vaccination drive with two made-in-India shots earlier this month. Addressing the 4th edition of the Future Investment Initiative Forum being hosted in Riyadh through video conference, Vardhan informed that Serum Institute will supply COVID-19 vaccine Covishield to Saudi Arabia. He said it is evident that the current crisis will reshape the world as one knew. "Mankind will only remember one thing from the year 2020 that is the deadly virus that created devastation across the world. But at the same time, it will also be remembered how science and healthcare sectors came to the rescue in a record time," he said.

Jan 28, 2021 07:37 (IST)

Japan Faces Olympian Task with Slow Start to Covid Vaccinations | Japan was among the first countries to report cases of Covid-19 after the world was alerted to the virus in December 2019. But just over a year later, it is the last major economy to deploy a vaccine – a measure widely acknowledged as the best hope for a return to something resembling normal life. The first round of jabs is not expected to begin in Japan until the end of February, months after the US and UK – which have recorded far higher death tolls and caseloads – began their vaccination programmes.

Jan 28, 2021 07:30 (IST)

WHO Says Covid 'War' Can be Won | Humanity is not losing the war against the Covid-19 pandemic and will eventually conquer the virus, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. As daily global deaths from the disease topped 18,000 for the first time and with new variants spreading rapidly around the globe, Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on Covid-19, said the mutations did not imply defeat.

Jan 28, 2021 07:29 (IST)

'Great Concern' Over Covid Origin 'Misinformation' from China: White House | The US wants a “robust and clear” international probe into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic in China, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, has said. Speaking to reporters, she said it was “imperative we get to the bottom” of how the virus appeared and spread. She highlighted “great concern” over “misinformation” from “some sources in China”.

Jan 28, 2021 07:20 (IST)

READ | Centre's Latest Covid Guidelines: Cinema Halls, Theatres Can Admit More; Swimming Pools Allowed for All

The government on Wednesday released new coronavirus guidelines that will allow cinema halls, which were previously permitted to house people at 50% of its seating strength, to operate at a higher…

Jan 28, 2021 07:18 (IST)

1 Million COVID Vaccine Doses to Arrive from India on Feb 1: South African Health Minister | South African Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday a million coronavirus vaccine doses will arrive from India in the country on February 1. After the arrival of the vaccine doses via Dubai, these will undergo some processes for 10 to 14 days, after which these will be distributed among provinces, he said during a virtual press conference. Mkhize had earlier announced that South Africa would receive the first batch of a million vaccine doses form India by the January-end and a further 500,000 doses in February. 

Jan 28, 2021 07:12 (IST)

Britain and EU Clash Over Claims to UK-produced Covid Vaccine | Britain is on a collision course with the European Union over vaccine shortages after Brussels refused to accept that people in the UK have first claim on Oxford/AstraZeneca doses produced in local plants. The EU’s health commissioner outright dismissed on Wednesday an argument made by Pascal Soriot, the Anglo-Swedish company’s chief executive, that he was contractually obliged to supply the UK first.

Police, who called out the bomb disposal squad to the incident, did not clarify whether the package had posed a threat but said the contents would be analysed and there would be an investigation into the circumstances. "There are no wider concerns for public safety," a police statement said.

Last week, there was flooding near the Wockhardt site but its manufacturing of the vaccine was unaffected. AstraZeneca has agreed to supply Britain with 100 million doses of the COVID vaccine it developed with Oxford University, with the shots forming the central plank of its mass vaccination programme.

AstraZeneca is currently in a dispute with the European Union after it cut vaccine supplies to the bloc due to production issues at its Belgian factory.

