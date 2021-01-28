Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: UK AstraZeneca Plant Says Production Unaffected by Suspect Package; New Zealand Confirms 2 More Virus Cases

Jan 28, 2021 07:49 (IST)

More Covid-19 Vaccines on Their Way in India: Harsh Vardhan | Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that more COVID-19 vaccines are on their way to be introduced in India after the country launched the world's biggest vaccination drive with two made-in-India shots earlier this month. Addressing the 4th edition of the Future Investment Initiative Forum being hosted in Riyadh through video conference, Vardhan informed that Serum Institute will supply COVID-19 vaccine Covishield to Saudi Arabia. He said it is evident that the current crisis will reshape the world as one knew. "Mankind will only remember one thing from the year 2020 that is the deadly virus that created devastation across the world. But at the same time, it will also be remembered how science and healthcare sectors came to the rescue in a record time," he said.