Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US Tops 4 Lakh Covid-19 Deaths; India to Start Vaccine Exports from Today

News18.com | January 20, 2021, 08:26 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: More than 400,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the United States since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University on the eve of the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden, who has made the fight against the coronavirus a priority of his first term. The bleak threshold was reached only about a month after the US recorded its 300,000th death from the disease, in mid-December, and nearly a year since it announced its first Covid death, at the end of February 2020. The toll in the world's wealthiest nation remains by far the highest in absolute terms, though some other countries are registering more deaths in proportion to their populations, such as Italy, Britain and Belgium.

After the first Covid-19 death was announced in the US in February 2020 it took about three months to pass the 100,000 mark, during a first wave that hit New York particularly hard. It took another four months to reach 200,000 fatalities, and just under three months to reach 300,000. But as cases have surged across the country with the arrival of winter and the holiday season in recent months, deaths have followed suit.
Jan 20, 2021 08:26 (IST)

Expert Panel Recommends Permission for Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Bharat Biotech's Nasal Covid-19 Vaccine

An expert panel of India's drug regulator CDSCO on Tuesday recommended granting permission for conducting phase 1 clinical trial of an intranasal vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Bharat Biotech,…

Jan 20, 2021 08:19 (IST)

Beijing Steps Up Covid Measures | China’s capital Beijing said it will investigate all individuals who entered the city from abroad from 10 December and shut down a subway station after reporting the biggest daily jump in new cases in more than three weeks, Reuters reports. The measures come amid what has become the country’s most severe outbreak since March 2020 ahead of the key Chinese Lunar New Year holiday season, when hundreds of millions travel, raising fears of another major wave that could bring the country back into a debilitating standstill.

Jan 20, 2021 08:13 (IST)

Single Covid Vaccine Dose in Israel 'Less Effective than Thought' | Israel’s coronavirus tsar has warned that a single dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine may be providing less protection than originally hoped, as the country reported a record 10,000 new Covid infections on Monday. Nachman Ash said a single dose appeared “less effective than we had thought”, and also lower than Pfizer had suggested.

Jan 20, 2021 08:05 (IST)

Assam Reports 23 New Covid-19 Cases, Tally Rises to 2,16,887 |  Assam reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 2,16,887, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said. The new COVID-19 cases were detected out of 17,586 tests with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent, it said. The number of active cases in the state now is 1,384. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,075 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported on Tuesday, the bulletin said. Apart from the 1,075 fatalities, 1,347 COVID-19 patients have died for other reasons, it said.

Jan 20, 2021 07:51 (IST)

No Reports of Severe Effects in Telangana, Over 18,000 Beneficiaries Inoculated

Jan 20, 2021 07:46 (IST)

1,000 Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Found 'Frozen' at Assam Medical College, Probe Underway

Authorities in Assam are probing how the 1,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine Covishield were found "frozen" in the vaccine store of the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), officials said on…

Jan 20, 2021 07:28 (IST)

231 Fresh COVID Cases in Delhi, Jain Says Situation Seems Quite Under Control | Delhi recorded 231 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Tuesday, even as Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the coronavirus situation in the national capital seems quite under control at present. On Monday, the city had recorded 161 cases, the lowest in nearly nine months with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent. The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.32 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,764 with 10 new fatalities, authorities said on Tuesday. On April 26, the city had recorded 293 cases, according to official data.

Jan 20, 2021 07:25 (IST)

Bharat Biotech to Begin Export of Covid-19 Vaccines

Jan 20, 2021 07:17 (IST)

13,693 WB Frontline Health Workers Get COVID-19 Vaccine | At least 13,693 frontline health workers received the Covishield vaccine on Tuesday at 200 centres in West Bengal, a senior health department official said. Eleven cases of Adverse event following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported, of which 10 cases were minor while only one person in Jhargram was undergoing treatment at the district hospital there, he said. 

Jan 20, 2021 07:07 (IST)

India to Begin Export of Covid-19 Vaccines to 6 Neighbouring Nations Under Grant Assistance

India, one of the world's biggest drugmakers, will start exports of COVID-19 vaccines as early as Wednesday, confirmed the central government, paving the way for many mid- and lower-income countries…

Jan 20, 2021 07:06 (IST)

4,936 Key Workers Receive Jabs on Day 3 in Delhi, 16 Adverse Cases Reported | As many as 4,936 healthcare workers received  COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on the third scheduled day of the immunisation exercise on Tuesday, a marked increase from the previous day, according to data shared by officials. However, the number of people who were vaccinated on Tuesday was only 48 per cent of the targeted figure of 10,125, as per the data. According to sources, 55 people got COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin shots at AIIMS, where only eight healthcare workers had received jabs on Monday.

Jan 20, 2021 07:06 (IST)

Biden Holds Memorial for Covid-19 Victims, Says to Heal we Must Remember | On the eve of his inauguration on Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden held a memorial service for COVID-19 victims as the number of people who have died in the US due to the pandemic crossed four lakh. To heal we must remember. It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal, Biden noted in his brief remarks on Tuesday in front of the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial here where a memorial to those lost to COVID was set up.

A coronavirus patient being wheeled in at a hospital in United States. (Reuters)

About one American in two believes the virus is currently not at all under control, according to a Washington Post-NBC poll released Tuesday. Some 120,000 people are currently hospitalized because of Covid-19, according to the Covid Tracking Project, which analyses data from across the country on a daily basis.

The US has recorded more than 24.1 million cases, according to the Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracking website -- though with testing shaky at the start of the pandemic, the real toll is believed to be much higher. The US began vaccinating its residents in mid-December, but it will take months before the current outbreak can be contained.

Just over three percent of the population, or about 10.5 million people, have so far received one of the two vaccines licensed in the US -- developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna -- of which 1.6 million people have received the two required doses. Biden, eager to speed things up, has promised 100 million doses injected during his first 100 days in office.

To achieve that goal he will push for the creation of new community vaccination centers in gyms, stadiums and schools, and will mobilize an additional 100,000 health care workers.

