CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Gujarat#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 17% Dip in Kerala Cases Leads to Weekly Case Drop By 13%; 12k Fined in Mumbai on Weekend Without Masks
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 17% Dip in Kerala Cases Leads to Weekly Case Drop By 13%; 12k Fined in Mumbai on Weekend Without Masks

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala accounted for exactly two-third (66.6%) of all cases in India

News18.com | September 13, 2021, 08:06 IST
A man rides his scooter at a crowded market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, September 5, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reported a 13% dip in Covid-19 cases the first substantial decline in infections in three weeks, as Kerala registered a 17% dip in Covid case count. Deaths from the virus fell to a 24-week low. India reported 2,104 fatalities in the week, the lowest toll since March 22-28 week. Fresh Covid cases in the country during the week (September 6-12) mirrored the decline in cases in Kerala. India reported just over 2.5 lakh cases, down from 2.8 lakh in the previous week and the lowest count in the last three weeks. Kerala accounted for exactly two-third (66.6%) of all cases in India. It reported just over 1.6 lakh fresh infections during the seven-day period.

Over the weekend people penalized for not wearing masks accounted to around  10,000-12,000, which was double the number of those penalized last month. Civic records show that on August 14, 4,945 people were penalized.

Mumbai Police have joined hands with BMC to take action against anti-maskers. At the beginning of the second wave of Covid-19, BMC had given marshals a target to act against 25,000 citizens per day. A civic official said with the festive season around many more people are moving out and they tend to get lax.

Read More
Sep 13, 2021 08:06 (IST)

These States, UTs Have Vaccinated 100% Adults With First Covid Dose. Health Minister Heaps Praise | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday congratulated states and UTs that have administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 100 per cent of their population. Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Sikkim, and Lakshadweep have inoculated all their citizens with the first jab

Sep 13, 2021 07:46 (IST)

Assam reports 259 new cases, 459 recoveries and 11 deaths today. Active cases 4,355 and total cases 5,95,105

Sep 13, 2021 07:40 (IST)

12k Fined in Mumbai on Weekend Without Masks | Mumbai Police have joined hands with BMC to take action against anti-maskers. At the beginning of the second wave of Covid-19, BMC had given marshals a target to act against 25,000 citizens per day. A civic official said with the festive season around many more people are moving out and they tend to get lax

Sep 13, 2021 07:34 (IST)

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reported a 13% drop in fresh Covid-19 cases in the week ending Sunday, the first substantial decline in infections in three weeks, as Kerala registered a 17% dip in case count.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 17% Dip in Kerala Cases Leads to Weekly Case Drop By 13%; 12k Fined in Mumbai on Weekend Without Masks
A man rides his scooter at a crowded market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, September 5, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

More News