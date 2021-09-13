Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 17% Dip in Kerala Cases Leads to Weekly Case Drop By 13%; 12k Fined in Mumbai on Weekend Without Masks

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reported a 13% dip in Covid-19 cases the first substantial decline in infections in three weeks, as Kerala registered a 17% dip in Covid case count. Deaths from the virus fell to a 24-week low. India reported 2,104 fatalities in the week, the lowest toll since March 22-28 week. Fresh Covid cases in the country during the week (September 6-12) mirrored the decline in cases in Kerala. India reported just over 2.5 lakh cases, down from 2.8 lakh in the previous week and the lowest count in the last three weeks. Kerala accounted for exactly two-third (66.6%) of all cases in India. It reported just over 1.6 lakh fresh infections during the seven-day period.
Over the weekend people penalized for not wearing masks accounted to around 10,000-12,000, which was double the number of those penalized last month. Civic records show that on August 14, 4,945 people were penalized.
Mumbai Police have joined hands with BMC to take action against anti-maskers. At the beginning of the second wave of Covid-19, BMC had given marshals a target to act against 25,000 citizens per day. A civic official said with the festive season around many more people are moving out and they tend to get lax.