LIVE NOW auto-refresh LIVE NOW

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Moderna Pitches for Boosters, Says 'Vaccine Protection Against Covid Wanes'; US 'Framing' New Rules for Int'l Travellers Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The US is considering requiring vaccinations against Covid-19 and contact tracing of international visitors News18.com | September 16, 2021, 07:40 IST