Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Moderna Pitches for Boosters, Says 'Vaccine Protection Against Covid Wanes'; US 'Framing' New Rules for Int'l Travellers

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: New data from Moderna Inc’s large Covid-19 vaccine trial reveals that the protection it offers against covid declines over time, supporting the case for booster doses. Several recent studies have suggested that its vaccine may have an edge over a similar shot from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE in terms of maintaining efficacy over time. Experts said the difference is likely due to Moderna’s higher dose of messenger RNA (mRNA) and the slightly longer interval between the first and second shots. Both vaccines proved to be exceedingly effective at preventing illness in their large Phase III studies.
The US is considering requiring vaccinations against Covid-19 and contact tracing of international visitors after the US revamps current broad restrictions that bar many foreigners from travelling to the US, a top White House adviser has said.
Jeffrey Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said on Wednesday that because of the recent increase in Covid-19 cases, current travel restrictions will remain in place until the administration rolls out a “new system” for regulating internationa