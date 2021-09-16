CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Moderna Pitches for Boosters, Says 'Vaccine Protection Against Covid Wanes'; US 'Framing' New Rules for Int'l Travellers
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Moderna Pitches for Boosters, Says 'Vaccine Protection Against Covid Wanes'; US 'Framing' New Rules for Int'l Travellers

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The US is considering requiring vaccinations against Covid-19 and contact tracing of international visitors

News18.com | September 16, 2021, 07:40 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: New data from Moderna Inc’s large Covid-19 vaccine trial reveals that the protection it offers against covid declines over time, supporting the case for booster doses. Several recent studies have suggested that its vaccine may have an edge over a similar shot from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE in terms of maintaining efficacy over time. Experts said the difference is likely due to Moderna’s higher dose of messenger RNA (mRNA) and the slightly longer interval between the first and second shots. Both vaccines proved to be exceedingly effective at preventing illness in their large Phase III studies.

The US is considering requiring vaccinations against Covid-19 and contact tracing of international visitors after the US revamps current broad restrictions that bar many foreigners from travelling to the US, a top White House adviser has said.

Jeffrey Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said on Wednesday that because of the recent increase in Covid-19 cases, current travel restrictions will remain in place until the administration rolls out a "new system" for regulating international travel.

Sep 16, 2021 07:40 (IST)
  

Covid Patient Discharged From Hospital After 130 Days, Reaches Home | It feels great to be back home with my family after such a long period of time. When I saw people dying at the hospital, I got worried, but my doctor motivated me & asked me to focus on my recovery: Vishwas Saini, who was discharged from hospital after 130 days in Meerut

Sep 16, 2021 07:34 (IST)

A Covid-19 patient was discharged from the hospital after 130 days in Meerut."He tested positive for COVID on April 28. Initially, he was kept at home but was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated," Dr MC Saini, the doctor who treated him, said yesterday

Sep 16, 2021 07:28 (IST)
 

Vaccine Protection Against Covid Wanes, Says Moderna | Several recent studies have suggested that its vaccine may have an edge over a similar shot from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE in terms of maintaining efficacy over time.Experts said the difference is likely due to Moderna's higher dose of messenger RNA (mRNA) and the slightly longer interval between the first and second shots

Sep 16, 2021 07:24 (IST)

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The US is considering requiring vaccinations against Covid-19 and contact tracing of international visitors after the US revamps current broad restrictions that bar many foreigners from travelling to the US 

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Moderna Pitches for Boosters, Says 'Vaccine Protection Against Covid Wanes'; US 'Framing' New Rules for Int'l Travellers
New data from Moderna Inc's large Covid-19 vaccine trial reveals that the protection it offers against covid declines over time

