Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covovax Trials for Children to Begin in Pune; Italy Could Make Shots Must Amid Protests by Anti-Vaxxers
Coronavirus updates: In 2020, vaccine maker Novovax Inc had announced a license agreement with the Covishield maker-Serum Institute of India (SII) for the development and commercialisation of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373, or Covovax.

News18.com | September 04, 2021, 07:41 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The KEM Hospital and Research Centre at Vadu, Maharashtra all geared up to begin enrolling minors and children for the phase II and III clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine Covovax from Monday. Italy’s prime minister has announced his government could make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory, sparking a row in the country that has seen a recent rise in protests and violence from anti-vaxxers.

In 2020, vaccine maker Novovax Inc had announced a license agreement with the Covishield maker-Serum Institute of India (SII) for the development and commercialisation of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373, or Covovax, in low and middle-income countries, including India. The process of vaccination of Covovax in adults during clinical trials has been completed, but as of now other requirements, such as a collection of immunogenicity data are pending, The Indian Express (IE) reported.

Italian PM Mario Draghi has said all Italians of eligible age could soon be obliged to get a shot, as soon as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives its conditional approval for four vaccines. Protesting the vaccine, the anti-vaxxers in recent days have sent death threats to members of the government, virologists, health officials and journalists, because of their pro-vax stances.

Sep 04, 2021 07:41 (IST)

J&K Admin Sets Target of Administering 1 lakh Covid Vaccine Doses Daily | The Jammu and Kashmir administration set a target of administering one lakh Covid vaccine doses daily. The decision was taken during the weekly meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to review the Covid scenario in the Union Territory. The Lt Governor asked the DCs and health department to effectively utilise the existing available stock of vaccines to meet the set target. He also directed to maintain the buffer stock of vaccines in all the districts. During the meeting with DCs and SPs, the Lt Governor directed the joint team of police and civil administration to strictly enforce Covid protocols and take administrative actions against violators. Conduct aggressive vaccination and testing across the UT with a dedicated focus on areas reporting increase in positive cases, Sinha told the officials.

Sep 04, 2021 07:26 (IST)

13 Delhi Govt Hospitals Get Nodal Officers to Oversee Preparations for Possible 3rd Covid Wave | The Delhi government appointed nodal officers for 13 hospitals run by it to oversee preparations for a possible third COVID-19 wave. The nodal officers have been directed to immediately start monitoring the preparations, including bed escalation, sourcing of requisite human resource, oxygen supply, procurement and storage (of) sufficient drugs and engineering works if any.  They will also coordinate with agencies such as the Public Works Department and district magistrates concerned. The hospitals include Lok Nayak Hospital, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and Burari Hospital among others.

Sep 04, 2021 07:21 (IST)

Assam reported 564 new cases, 828 recoveries and 6 deaths yesterday. Active cases 5,158 and total positive cases 5,91,117

Sep 04, 2021 07:19 (IST)

Ladakh Reports 6 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Recoveries | Ladakh recorded six fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally of infections to 20,573, while the count of active cases in the union territory stood at 68, officials said. Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths so far -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil. Nine more patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recoveries to 20,298 till date, the officials said.

Sep 04, 2021 07:19 (IST)

Efforts Grow to Stamp Out Use of Parasite Drug Ivermectin for COVID-19 in US | Health experts and medical groups are pushing to stamp out the growing use of a decades-old parasite drug to treat COVID-19, warning that it can cause harmful side effects and that there's little evidence it helps.

Recruitment of volunteers for the phase 2/3 clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine Covovax among children aged 2 to 17 years to begin. (Image: AP)

Meanwhile, health experts and medical groups are pushing to stamp out the growing use of a decades-old parasite drug to treat Covid-19, warning that it can cause harmful side effects and that there’s little evidence it helps.

