Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covovax Trials for Children to Begin in Pune; Italy Could Make Shots Must Amid Protests by Anti-Vaxxers

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The KEM Hospital and Research Centre at Vadu, Maharashtra all geared up to begin enrolling minors and children for the phase II and III clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine Covovax from Monday. Italy’s prime minister has announced his government could make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory, sparking a row in the country that has seen a recent rise in protests and violence from anti-vaxxers.
In 2020, vaccine maker Novovax Inc had announced a license agreement with the Covishield maker-Serum Institute of India (SII) for the development and commercialisation of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373, or Covovax, in low and middle-income countries, including India. The process of vaccination of Covovax in adults during clinical trials has been completed, but as of now other requirements, such as a collection of immunogenicity data are pending, The Indian Express (IE) reported.
Italian PM Mario Draghi has said all Italians of eligible age could soon be obliged to get a shot, as soon as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives its conditional approval for four vaccines. Protesting the vaccine, the anti-vaxxers in recent days have sent death threats to members of the government, virologists, health officials and journalists, because of their pro-vax stances.