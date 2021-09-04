LIVE NOW auto-refresh LIVE NOW

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covovax Trials for Children to Begin in Pune; Italy Could Make Shots Must Amid Protests by Anti-Vaxxers Coronavirus updates: In 2020, vaccine maker Novovax Inc had announced a license agreement with the Covishield maker-Serum Institute of India (SII) for the development and commercialisation of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373, or Covovax. News18.com | September 04, 2021, 07:41 IST