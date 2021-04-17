Coronavirus News Live Updates: Puri's Jagannath Temple to Stay Shut on Weekends; Bihar Guv to Chair Covid Meeting

Coronavirus News Live Updates: New Delhi will see its first weekend Covid curfew even as the city saw yet another record spike in numbers. While Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has called this the fourth wave, Delhi on Friday recorded 19,486 fresh Covid-19 cases and 141 deaths due to the disease. Maharashtra meanwhile recorded 63,729 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally past the 37-lakh mark, while 398 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health department official.

Amid the Covid crisis, the Bihar governor on Friday will hold a meeting over the situation in the state. In Odisha, Puri’s Jagannath temple will be shut for weekends.

While the Niranjani Akhada, one of the 13 akhadas of seers participating in the Haridwar Kumbh, on Thursday decided to opt out of the event because of the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the state, Seers of other akhadas in Haridwar on Friday demanded an apology from Niranjani Akhada for announcing the “conclusion” of the Kumbh Mela.

