Coronavirus News Live Updates: Puri's Jagannath Temple to Stay Shut on Weekends; Bihar Guv to Chair Covid Meeting
News18.com | April 17, 2021, 07:49 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus News Live Updates: New Delhi will see its first weekend Covid curfew even as the city saw yet another record spike in numbers. While Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has called this the fourth wave, Delhi on Friday recorded 19,486 fresh Covid-19 cases and 141 deaths due to the disease. Maharashtra meanwhile recorded 63,729 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally past the 37-lakh mark, while 398 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health department official.

Amid the Covid crisis, the Bihar governor on Friday will hold a meeting over the situation in the state. In Odisha, Puri’s Jagannath temple will be shut for weekends.

While the Niranjani Akhada, one of the 13 akhadas of seers participating in the Haridwar Kumbh, on Thursday decided to opt out of the event because of the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the state, Seers of other akhadas in Haridwar on Friday demanded an apology from Niranjani Akhada for announcing the “conclusion” of the Kumbh Mela.

Apr 17, 2021 07:49 (IST)

AIIMS Raipur Suspends OPD, OT Services | Amid surge in COVID cases, routine OPD and OT services to be suspended from April 17 till further order.Trauma and Emergency services, Labour and Emergency OT services to continue.Telemedicine service to be available for patients. 30 beds added in COVID-19 ward: AIIMS Raipur

Apr 17, 2021 07:37 (IST)

Over 5,500 people were fined for not wearing face masks in public places in Noida and Greater Noida yesterday, even as Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh hit the ground to ensure compliance of COVID-19 protocols, officials said. As many as 5,525 people were penalised till 10 pm and Rs 6.21 lakh collected from them in fines, a police spokesperson said. "Of these people, 18 were issued penalties of Rs 1,000 as per new rules," the official said. Also, owners of 1,719 vehicles were issued challans across Gautam Buddh Nagar district for flouting traffic rules and COVID-19 protocols, the policeman said, adding that nine vehicles were impounded.

Apr 17, 2021 07:19 (IST)

Soren to Chair All-party Meet | Amid surge in coronavirus cases, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called an all-party meeting today to elicit views of the parties as how to more effectively check the spred of virus in thestate. A statement from thechief minister's office said that the meeting will take place at 6:30 pm in virtual mode. After getting point of views of political parties, the state government will initiate more measures to halt the spread of infection in thestate, it said. A government spokesman said that the chief minister is closely monitoring COVID situation in thestate and issuing instructions for further strengthening healthcare system in the hospitals. 

Apr 17, 2021 07:09 (IST)

Bihar Guv to Chair All-party Meet | Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan will chair an all-party meeting in Patna today to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the state. The meeting called by the Governor will be held in virtual mode. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level meeting yesterday to discuss the steps taken so far to check the spread of Covid-19 and availability of oxygen for critically ill patients. Emerging from the meeting, Kumar refused to divulge details of the deliberations, saying everything will be discussed at the Governor's all-party meeting today. Asked if Bihar was contemplating imposition of lockdown or night curfew in the backdrop of substantial increase in infections, the chief minister did not give any direct answer and said things would be discussed in today's meeting. 

Apr 17, 2021 07:03 (IST)

Jagannath Temple in Puri Shut on Weekends | In view of Covid-19 spike in Odisha, the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple shrine in Puri will remain closed for devotees on Saturdays and Sundays. This was decided in a virtual meeting chaired by SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar and attended by District Collector Samarth Verma, Superintendent of Police Kanwar Vishal Singh, SJTA officials, and representatives of servitors. The temple will remain closed for public darshan on Saturdays and Sundays as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus and to sanitise the temple premises, Kumar said.

Apr 17, 2021 06:57 (IST)

US Senators Ask Biden to Accept India's Proposal for TRIPS | US senators including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren write to President Joe Biden to accept India and South Africa's proposal for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver for COVID; to locally manufacture COVID related diagnostics, treatment and vaccines.

Apr 17, 2021 06:53 (IST)

Goa Ramps Up Bed Capacity at Hospitals | As Goa witnessed a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said additional beds will be set up at treatment facilities to accommodate patients. Sawant said while some states have gone for lockdowns and night curfews to control the spread of the virus, the Goa government is not planning to do so. The state government is augmenting its COVID-19 treatment facilities, by adding 60 beds at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, which currently has 180 beds, while 150 beds will be set up at South Goa District Hospital in Margao in addition to the existing 309. The ESI Hospital in Margao, which was earlier functioning as a COVID-19 treatment facility, will be reactivated today.

A woman is consoled after her husband died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC26WM98VWDZ
“The main Shahi Snan held on the occasion of Mesh Sankranti on April 14 is over. Many in our akhada are showing Covid-19 symptoms. So, for us the Kumbh Mela is over,” Niranjani Akhada secretary Ravindra Puri had said.

Nirvani Ani Akhada president Mahant Dharmdas said that only the mela officer or the chief minister has the right to announce the “end of the Kumbh Mela”. “Conclusion of the Kumbh Mela without the agreement of other akhadas, Niranjani Akhada has committed an unpardonable crime of creating chaos and confusion among the seers. Niranjani Akhada must apologise to the Akhada Parishad for what it has done or else it is difficult to keep up ties with them,” he said. Terming Niranjani Akhada’s decision as “incorrect”, he said any decision vis-a-vis Kumbh is taken collectively by the akhadas.

