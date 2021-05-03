Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 'Daily Fire-Fight' to Save Lives of Covid Patients, Say Delhi Hospitals Amid Struggle for Oxygen Supply

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Some hospitals in Delhi have said it has become a “daily fire-fight” for them to save lives of Covid-19 patients in the absence of continuous supply of medical oxygen, with one healthcare facility even “crying out” to the government to shift out its patients. The current wave of the coronavirus has put huge pressure on the city’s health system, with hospitals facing shortage of oxygen and equipment to treat COVID-19 patients besides beds. As many healthcare facilities continue to face crises, Lt Governor Anil Baijal directed top officers of the Delhi government to prepare a detailed action plan to address the shortage of the life-saving gas. The national capital reported 407 COVID-19 fatalities and 20,394 cases with a positivity rate of 28.33 per cent on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This was the second consecutive day the Capital recorded over 400 fatalities due to the deadly virus. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba at a meeting on expressed anguish over issues related to availability of oxygen in the national capital and emphasised the need to ramp up the city’s medical infrastructure. He has asked the Delhi government to make all out efforts to lift their allocated oxygen, using all the means at their disposal, and also to ensure that the oxygen available to them is distributed rationally and in a transparent manner, so that there is no diversion or leakage, according to a statement said. On Sunday afternoon, the second ‘Oxygen Express’ for Delhi arrived here on with 120 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen and a third such train has begun its journey for the national capital from Angul in Odisha, the railway ministry said.

The train from Angul is carrying 30.86 tonnes of oxygen, it said. However, during the day, some hospitals sent out desperate SOS calls to authorities to replenish their dwindling stocks.