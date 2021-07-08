CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#DilipKumar#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#CabinetReshuffle
Home» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delay Not from Our Side, Says US as India Awaits for Pledged 2 Mn Vaccine Doses
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delay Not from Our Side, Says US as India Awaits for Pledged 2 Mn Vaccine Doses

Coronavirus Updates: International tourism hub Dubai welcomed 3.7 million overnight visitors during the 11-month period from July 2020 to May 2021, a tourism department report stated.

News18.com | July 08, 2021, 07:47 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delay Not from Our Side, Says US as India Awaits for Pledged 2 Mn Vaccine Doses

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India is yet to receive coronavirus vaccines from the US under its global donation programme as certain regulatory issues are holding up the supplies, people familiar with the development said.

The US pledged to ship 80 million doses of vaccines to countries around the world to help them fight the pandemic and a large number of countries, including in India’s neighbourhood, have already received the vaccines from the US.

As fear of a third Covid-19 wave looms large, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in a review meeting directed the Divisional Commissioner, Collector to make arrangements for industries in their respective districts to operate even when there is a surge in cases. Hospitals across the Indonesian island of Java are running out of oxygen, medicines, beds and even staff as a sharp rise in Covid cases pushes the country’s health system to the brink.

Read More
Jul 08, 2021 07:47 (IST)

Regulatory Issues Hold Up US Vaccine Donation to India | India is yet to receive coronavirus vaccines from the US under its global donation programme as certain regulatory issues are holding up the supplies, people familiar with the development said. Last month, the US pledged to ship 80 million doses of American made COVID-19 vaccines to countries around the world to help them fight the pandemic. A large number of countries, including in India's neighbourhood, have already received the vaccines from the US. It was estimated then that India could get one to two million doses of the vaccines.

Jul 08, 2021 07:46 (IST)

Sharp Rise in Covid Cases Pushes Indonesia's Health System to Brink | Hospitals across the Indonesian island of Java are running out of oxygen, medicines, beds and even staff as a sharp rise in Covid cases pushes the country’s health system to the brink. Indonesia, which is facing one of the worst outbreaks in Asia, announced 31,189 new cases and 728 fatalities on Tuesday, both record highs. The government said it was sourcing supplies of oxygen from Singapore to ease shortages. Senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said he feared daily cases could reach as high as 70,000.

Jul 08, 2021 07:42 (IST)

Despite COVID, Dubai Welcomes 3.7 Million Overseas Visitors | International tourism hub Dubai welcomed 3.7 million overnight visitors during the 11-month period from July 2020 to May 2021, the tourism department here has said, as the city marked a year since reopening its borders to overseas tourists amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Dubai reopened to international tourists on July 7, 2020. According to the latest data published by Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), the emirate received more than 1.7 million visitors between July and December 2020 from markets that were open, and an additional two million visitors in the first five months of 2021.

Jul 08, 2021 07:41 (IST)

Jharkhand reports 75 new positive cases and 98 recoveries in the last 24 hours. 

Jul 08, 2021 07:36 (IST)

Maharashtra Gears Up for Third Covid-19 Wave

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delay Not from Our Side, Says US as India Awaits for Pledged 2 Mn Vaccine Doses
A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a student during lockdown in Bengaluru. (Image: PTI)

Indonesia is facing one of the worst outbreaks in Asia and announced 31,189 new cases and 728 fatalities on Tuesday- both record highs. The government said it was sourcing supplies of oxygen from Singapore to ease shortages, The Guardian reported. Senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said he feared daily cases could reach as high as 70,000.

International tourism hub Dubai welcomed 3.7 million overnight visitors during the 11-month period from July 2020 to May 2021, the tourism department said. The city marked a year since reopening its borders to overseas tourists amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Dubai reopened to international tourists on July 7, 2020.

The new data reveals that Dubai’s tourism rebound is gathering pace despite the current challenges faced by international markets. Dubai’s ability to implement a rigorous precautionary protocol regime has made the city one of the world’s safest destinations for travellers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Recommended For You