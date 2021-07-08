Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delay Not from Our Side, Says US as India Awaits for Pledged 2 Mn Vaccine Doses

Indonesia is facing one of the worst outbreaks in Asia and announced 31,189 new cases and 728 fatalities on Tuesday- both record highs. The government said it was sourcing supplies of oxygen from Singapore to ease shortages, The Guardian reported. Senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said he feared daily cases could reach as high as 70,000.

International tourism hub Dubai welcomed 3.7 million overnight visitors during the 11-month period from July 2020 to May 2021, the tourism department said. The city marked a year since reopening its borders to overseas tourists amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Dubai reopened to international tourists on July 7, 2020.

The new data reveals that Dubai’s tourism rebound is gathering pace despite the current challenges faced by international markets. Dubai’s ability to implement a rigorous precautionary protocol regime has made the city one of the world’s safest destinations for travellers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here