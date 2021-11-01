Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 19 Lakh Yet to Receive 1st Dose in Delhi; More Beds Cleared as Capital Gears Up to Battle Dengue

Read more

With around 1.5 crore eligible people in the National Capital region, 49.5 percent have been fully vaccinated and 87 percent have received their first dose.

Sources told Times of India that the 19.4 lakh people still not vaccinated has become a cause of concern for the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. The report added that the efforts were underway to identify the population left out of the vaccination drive, either due to hesitancy or any other reason.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has directed hospitals that a third of their beds, which were earlier reserved for Covid-19 patients can be used for patients suffering from dengue, malaria and Chikungunya. The government had reduced the number of beds reserved for Covid patients in private hospitals from 30 percent to 10 percent. The decision has been taken in the view of declining cases of coronavirus and the rise in the cases of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a statement.

He said the Delhi government took the decision so that there are enough beds in hospitals to fight dengue. These beds will be completely separated from those of the Covid-19 patients and the staff here will also be separate so that there is no possibility of transmission of infection, the minister said. “The Delhi government is fully prepared to prevent the spread of dengue and all preparations for the treatment of the vector-borne disease have been made in all the hospitals,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.