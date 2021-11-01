Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 19 Lakh Yet to Receive 1st Dose in Delhi; More Beds Cleared as Capital Gears Up to Battle Dengue

Live now
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi has administered more than 2 crore vaccine doses, highest in any city in the country, as nearly half of the city’s population is fully vaccinated. But, over 19 lakh eligible population is yet to receive Covid-19 shots.
As of Sunday, 2.04 crore doses were administered, of which 1.3 crore people being given the first dose and 74 lakh people being given the second dose. Read More
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,172 new coronavirus positive cases, which raised the infection tally to 66,11,078, while the death of 20 patients pushed the toll to 1,40,216. A total of 1,399 patients recuperated and were discharged from hospitals during the day. With this, the state’s recovery count reached 64,50,585. There are 16,658 active cases in Maharashtra at present. The state’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.57 per cent and fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.
Markets across Delhi witnessed a huge rush over the last weekend before Diwali, with the market associations struggling to manage the crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic. The markets that saw huge crowds include Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, Lal Quarter Krishna Nagar, Karol Bagh, Kamla Nagar, Rajouri Garden and Tilak Nagar.
Assam on Sunday reported 212 fresh COVID-19 cases, 71 less than the previous day, with the caseload in the northeastern state rising to 6,10,645, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The death toll rose to 5,997 as one more person from Nagaon succumbed to the disease, it said. Of the new cases, 96 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, 26 from Barpeta, 18 from Lakhimpur and 14 from Jorhat.
The number of fresh coronavirus cases in West Bengal marginally declined on Sunday with the state recording 914 new infections, 66 less than the previous day’s figure, a health department bulletin said. Of the COVID-19 cases registered in the last 24 hours, Kolkata recorded the highest with 274, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas district with 144, the bulletin said. Apart from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, the majority of the cases were recorded in adjoining districts of South 24 Parganas (75), Howrah (73) and Hooghly (58).
Sources told Times of India that the 19.4 lakh people still not vaccinated has become a cause of concern for the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. The report added that the efforts were underway to identify the population left out of the vaccination drive, either due to hesitancy or any other reason.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government has directed hospitals that a third of their beds, which were earlier reserved for Covid-19 patients can be used for patients suffering from dengue, malaria and Chikungunya. The government had reduced the number of beds reserved for Covid patients in private hospitals from 30 percent to 10 percent. The decision has been taken in the view of declining cases of coronavirus and the rise in the cases of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a statement.
He said the Delhi government took the decision so that there are enough beds in hospitals to fight dengue. These beds will be completely separated from those of the Covid-19 patients and the staff here will also be separate so that there is no possibility of transmission of infection, the minister said. “The Delhi government is fully prepared to prevent the spread of dengue and all preparations for the treatment of the vector-borne disease have been made in all the hospitals,” he said.
