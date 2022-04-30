Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi Govt Gives Rs 1 Cr to Kin of Sanitation Worker Who Died of Covid; Just Over 1L Out of 66L People in 18-44 Age Group Got Booster

Read more

“The country salutes the sacrifice of these brave Covid warriors. The Kejriwal government took a pledge to take care of their families. We will always stand with them in every situation,” Sisodia said. “Our Covid warriors risked their lives to pull Delhi out of this crisis. We salute their spirit. Though this amount cannot compensate the loss of a family member, we hope it will help them live a dignified life,” he said.

Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded 54 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the total caseload in the state to 34,53,883. The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours, the health department said. Among those tested positive include 28 men and 26 women. Recoveries increased to 34,15,351 with 35 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 507 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

With a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, 11 more infections were reported today taking the total number of infected people up to 182, informed Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, Dr J Radhakrishnan on Friday.

South Africa has likely entered a new wave of COVID-19 earlier than expected as new infections and hospitalizations have risen rapidly over the past two weeks, the countrys health minister said on Friday. The increase in new cases has been dominated by the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant which dominated the countrys earlier wave of the virus.

China is facing a “tsunami” of Omicron, a senior official said on Friday, as the country reported over 20,000 COVID-19 cases with its largest city Shanghai continuing to reel under lockdown for over three weeks while over 21 million people in capital Beijing underwent third nucleic acid test amid the growing list of high-risk areas.

All the residents in Beijing will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours to enter public spaces from Saturday, the municipal government said on Friday.

A negative test result will be required to enter public venues during the upcoming five-day Labour Day holiday, and students and employees should produce their test results before they go back to work or school after the holiday, according to a press conference on local epidemic prevention and control work.

On Friday, two communities in Beijing were classified as high-risk and medium-risk areas for COVID-19. The latest classifications have brought the total number of high-risk areas in Beijing to six and medium-risk areas to 19, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

