Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's Weekly Covid Cases Double in Last 7 Days; Record Deaths in Shanghai

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Covid-19 cases have started surging again in the country with a fresh hike reported in 12 states since the last week. The weekly cases have nearly doubled this week compared to the last seven days. The country reported more than 15,700 fresh Covid-19 cases between April 18 and 24 against 8,050 last week, a surge of 95 percent, a report in Times of India said. Read More
Key Events
Karnataka recorded 60 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities on Sunday, taking the total infections in the state to 39,46,934. For almost a month, the fatalities have stood at 40,057 due to nil COVID-19 deaths, said the state health department in a bulletin. Of the total infections, Bengaluru Urban district saw 57 while Chitradurga, Dharwad and Vijayapura reported one infection each. There were zero infections in 27 districts of the state. Sixty-three people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,05,159 till date, the bulletin said.
Mumbai on Sunday reported 73 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection count to 10,59,286, a civic official said. The death toll in the metropolis remained unchanged at 19,562 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, he said. On Saturday, the city had reported 72 cases. So far, 10,39,203 persons have recuperated from the infection in Mumbai, including 55 on Sunday, which took the active caseload to 521, the official added.
Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded 52 new Covid-19 infections, including three overseas returnees, taking the total caseload to 34,53,552. The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said. Of the 52 new infections, 33 were men and 19 women. Recoveries grew to 34,15,193 with 28 more people getting discharged, leaving 334 active infections, the medical bulletin said. Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 34, followed by Chengalpet with five, while Pudukottai and Tiruvallur recorded two each.
West Bengal on Sunday reported 41 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,18,012, the Health Department said. The toll remained at 21,201 as no new deaths were reported, it said. In the last 24 hours, 32 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 19,96,556. There are 255 active cases in the state at present. Only 28 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals, while the rest are in home isolation.
India is reporting a fresh hike in Covid-19 infections after consecutive decline in the last 11 weeks. The majority of the cases are being reported from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Others including Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Bengal also reported a surge.
Meanwhile, daily Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 2,500-mark for the second consecutive day on Sunday. India on Sunday logged 2,593 cases in the last 24 hours ending, marginally higher than 2,527 infections recorded a day before on Saturday. As many as 44 deaths were reported Sunday, taking the death toll to 5,22,193. The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 15,873.
Delhi logged in 1,000 plus cases for the third consecutive day on Sunday. Delhi on Sunday reported 1,083 fresh Covid-19 infections with a positivity rate of 4.48 percent, while one person died due to the disease, according to the health department.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat Radio address on Sunday urged people to “stay alert” and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. In view of the rising tide of Covid-19, PM Modi will also hold a meeting with chief ministers on Wednesday through video conference, official sources said on Saturday. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will make a presentation on the matter, they said.
