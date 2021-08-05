CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Let's Face it, Dec Vaccination Target Won't be Met, Says Delhi HC; No RT-PCR for Jabbed Flyers in Kolkata
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Let's Face it, Dec Vaccination Target Won't be Met, Says Delhi HC; No RT-PCR for Jabbed Flyers in Kolkata

Coronavirus Updates: The court made the observations during the hearing of a petition filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra, in which it has been monitoring the Covid-19 situation in Delhi.

News18.com | August 05, 2021, 08:13 IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Let's Face it, Dec Vaccination Target Won't be Met, Says Delhi HC; No RT-PCR for Jabbed Flyers in Kolkata

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Delhi High Court has pointed out the slow pace of the ongoing Covid-19 inoculation drive and said that the target set to vaccinate the entire adult population by December 31 was unlikely to be met. Kolkata airport announced that passengers from all other States, except Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai, shall produce at the time of boarding either proof of full vaccination or RT-PCR negative test report for the test conducted within 72hrs of such flight departure.

“God knows whether we will achieve our target of December 31 that we have set. Looks like we are not. Just yesterday, it was in the press that we need to vaccinate 90 lakh people a day to be able to achieve that. How will we achieve that? We don’t have that kind of infrastructure. We don’t have that kind of vaccination. So obviously we are not going to meet it. Let’s face it,” said the Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh.

The court made the observations during the hearing of a petition filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra, in which it has been monitoring the Covid-19 situation in Delhi.

Aug 05, 2021 08:13 (IST)

Quad Nations on Track to Produce 1 Billion Doses of Covid Vaccine: US | Quad countries are on track to produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid vaccine in India by the end of 2022, the White House said here as it reiterated its commitment to provide free jabs to the needy across the world without any strings attached. The Quad grouping comprises Australia, India, Japan and the United States. In March, leaders of the Quad, during their first virtual summit, committed themselves to provide one billion vaccines to Southeast Asia. "Our Quad partnership is on track to help produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid vaccines in India for the Asia region by the end of 2022," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.  `

Aug 05, 2021 08:04 (IST)

Tourists Coming to US for COVID-19 Vaccine, Says US Airport Official | The global shortage of vaccines and its excess in the United States has quietly resulted in a new kind of tourism in the US, said an official. Rich people from various countries of the world have been travelling to the United States to get shots of the COVID-19 vaccines, do some shopping and then fly back to their home country after a short stay. Known as "vaccine tourism," this concept represents the fastest-growing category of visitors to the SFO Medical Clinic, where the free Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine is administered, the San Francisco International Airport said Wednesday. The international airport in California is the first US airport to have released such data on vaccine tourism.

Aug 05, 2021 07:49 (IST)

READ | Covid-19: Why the Centre Has Rushed a Multi-disciplinary Team to Manipur

The Union Health Ministry had on Tuesday flagged eight states that were exhibiting a reproductive number or R-value of more than one.

Aug 05, 2021 07:44 (IST)

Pvt Hospitals, Labs Welcome Delhi Govt's Announcement on Capping of Rate of RT-PCR & RATs | Private hospitals and laboratories welcomed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement regarding capping of the rate of conventional RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests for COVID-19 detection in private hospitals and laboratories. However, some lab owners stated that they will now have to explore suppliers who can provide testing kits at lower cost to sustain margins for backend workforce. Welcoming the decision Dr Bhagwan Mantri, Senior Consultant, Respiratory and Chest Medicine at Moolchand Hospital said, "RT-PCR tests are required for everything these days - for travel purposes and for hospital admissions. Capping of prices will help people in going for tests and they will not be hesitant. It will also prevent people from going in for fake test reports that are available for Rs 200-300."

Aug 05, 2021 07:43 (IST)

Passengers from all other States, except Pune, Mumbai and Chennai, shall produce at time of boarding either proof of full vaccination or RT-PCR negative test report, stated the Kolkata Airport. 

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Let's Face it, Dec Vaccination Target Won't be Met, Says Delhi HC; No RT-PCR for Jabbed Flyers in Kolkata
Beneficiaries wait in queues to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a government vaccination centre.

Combination of the first component of Sputnik V vaccine (Sputnik Light vaccine) with vaccines by AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Moderna demonstrated a high safety profile during the study in Argentina’s Buenos-Aires province, stated the Russian Direct Investment Fund

Meanwhile, the private hospitals and laboratories on Wednesday welcomed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement regarding the capping of the rate of conventional RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests for COVID-19 detection in private hospitals and laboratories.

However, some lab owners stated that they will now have to explore suppliers who can provide testing kits at lower cost to sustain margins for the backend workforce.

