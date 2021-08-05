Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Let's Face it, Dec Vaccination Target Won't be Met, Says Delhi HC; No RT-PCR for Jabbed Flyers in Kolkata

Combination of the first component of Sputnik V vaccine (Sputnik Light vaccine) with vaccines by AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Moderna demonstrated a high safety profile during the study in Argentina’s Buenos-Aires province, stated the Russian Direct Investment Fund

Meanwhile, the private hospitals and laboratories on Wednesday welcomed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement regarding the capping of the rate of conventional RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests for COVID-19 detection in private hospitals and laboratories.

However, some lab owners stated that they will now have to explore suppliers who can provide testing kits at lower cost to sustain margins for the backend workforce.

