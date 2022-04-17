Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi Records 26% Jump in Covid Cases, Govt Plans to Impose Rs 500 Mask Fine in City

Live now
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Amid the rising cases in the capital, the Delhi health department may propose a penalty to Rs 500 for violation of Covid norms including wearing of face masks in public. The matter is likely to be taken in the next meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority. According to a report in Times of India the health department had prepared a proposal for levying the fines after recommendations for Read More
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 98 new coronavirus infections but no pandemic-related deaths. The day before the state had reported 69 infections and one death.The state’s Covid-19 caseload rose to 78,75,718 on Saturday, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,827. As many as 19,518 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day, taking the total of tests done so far to 7,98,44,767. There are 626 active cases in Maharashtra now.
A top private school here has asked parents to not send their children to school on Monday after a student tested positive for COVID-19. The number of school students testing positive has been on the rise in the city, raising concerns of parents. The Delhi government has told school authorities to close specific wings or classrooms wherever needed. Schools in Delhi have a four-day holiday in view of Ambedkar Jayanti, which was on Thursday, and Good Friday followed by Saturday and Sunday. “Kindly do not send your wards to school on Monday as fumigation or sanitation exercise will be conducted,” the school said in a communication to parents on Saturday after the Covid positive case was reported.
India on Saturday questioned the World Health Organisation’s methodology to estimate COVID-19 mortalities in the country, saying using such a mathematical modelling cannot be applied to estimate the death figures for such a vast nation of geographical size and population. The Union health ministry issued a statement in response to a New York Times article titled India Is Stalling WHO’s Efforts to Make Global Covid Death Toll Public dated April 16, saying the country has on several occasions shared its concerns with the global health body over the methodology used. India has been in regular and in-depth technical exchange with the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the issue.
West Bengal reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the Health Department said. The toll remained at 21,200 with no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, it said. The new cases were detected after testing 5,918 samples. The state has so far registered 20,17,778 cases. Thirty-four people recovered since Friday, taking the total recoveries to 19,96,250.
Delhi on Saturday recorded nearly 26 per cent jump in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 5.33 per cent, according to the data provided by the city health department. The city saw 461 fresh cases and two deaths. It had on Friday recorded 366 COVID-19 cases and zero death, and the positivity rate stood at 3.95 per cent. The data showed that the city’s positivity rate increased by 25.95 per cent in the last 24 hours. Despite less number of tests, the positivity rate jumped high and went beyond 5 per cent on Saturday. A total of 8,646 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated on Saturday. While Friday’s bulletin stated that the number of tests conducted a day before was 9,275.
According to the data available at the government’s Delhi Corona application, out of 59 patients admitted to hospital, at least 13 are children, which is about 22 per cent of the total hospitalised patients. Officials said the number of cases stood at 484 here on February 27. The city’s cumulative infection tally has increased to 18,68,033. The death toll stands at 26,160, according to the bulletin. The daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the last few days. According to the health department, the positivity rate in last five days between April 10 and April 16 increased by four times.
The positivity rate on April 10 was 1.29 per cent with 141 cases which rose to 5.33 per cent on Saturday with 461 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths. On Friday, the positivity rate was 3.95 per cent with 366 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death.
