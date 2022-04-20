Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Centre Asks 4 States, Delhi to Raise Vigil as Cases Rise; DDMA to Discuss Covid Measures Today

Read more

them to focus on monitoring clusters of new cases and containment efforts for curbing the spread of the infection as well as on vaccination of the eligible population, including primary vaccination and administration of precaution doses.

In a letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan advised Delhi and the four states to follow the five-fold strategy of “test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour”, with a particular emphasis on wearing of masks in crowded areas. “It is essential that the states must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if required, in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of the infection. Testing and surveillance still remain important to track the virus, its spread and evolution,” Bhushan said in the letter.

Delhi has recorded a nearly 26 per cent jump in fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, but the positivity rate has dropped to 4.42 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Tuesday. No death has been reported in the city due to the coronavirus in this time period, it said.

The department said that 632 fresh Covid cases have been reported and the positivity rate is 4.42 per cent. The city had on Monday recorded 501 cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 7.72 per cent. There are 9,735 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 80 (0.82 per cent) of them are occupied, the department said in bulletin.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 85 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily addition to the tally since March 2 and two-and-half times Monday’s figure of 34, a civic official said. It took the tally here to 10,58,884, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,562.

On March 2, the number of cases added to the tally was 100, he pointed out. All the new cases are asymptomatic, and only 10 of the 26,044 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied, the official added. So far, 10,38,932 people have been discharged post recovery, including 52 during the day, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 390.

