Coronavirus News Live Updates: India Sees Record Spike With 3,46,786 Covid Cases, 2,624 Deaths in 24 Hours

Saroj Hospitals is discharging Covid19 patients
Delhi | We are closing the admissions because of an oxygen shortage. We are discharging the patients: COVID in-charge, Saroj Hospital pic.twitter.com/bXNioSfary— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021
Coronavirus News Live Updates: India on Saturday recorded yet another record Covid spike with 3,46,786 new coronavirus cases and 2,624 deaths. Covid-19 cases have been rising unabated in India as the country faces a second peak.
New Delhi on Friday recorded its highest ever death toll with 348 Covid-19 related deaths and 24,331 new coronavirus cases amid a severe crisis of oxygen and hospital beds in the city. Delhi has a positivity rate of 32 per cent 92,000 active cases. Maharashtra too saw a record spike in the death toll with 773 covid deaths. The state, another among the worst hit, saw 66,836 new cases.
Meanwhile, Delhi hospitals said they continued to face a lack of oxygen. Both the state and Centre took steps to get oxygen delivered to these hospitals on a war footing. Both the governments also promised in the Delhi High Court hearing that they will make oxygen available in these hospitals.
India Recorded 346,786 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 2624 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs | India reports 3,46,786 new #COVID19 cases, 2,624 deaths and 2,19,838 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,66,10,481
Total recoveries: 1,38,67,997
Death toll: 1,89,544
Active cases: 25,52,940
Total vaccination: 13,83,79,832
Thane District's Covid-19 Count up by 5,092, Death Toll by 56 | Thane district in Maharashtra reported 5,092 new coronavirus positive cases, which pushed its infection tally to 4,41,184. As the virus claimed the lives of 56 patients during the day, the death toll in the district has reached 7,186. Its COVID-19 mortality rate is now 1.63 per cent. In neighboring Palghar district, the infection tally has mounted to 74,669 and death toll to 1,415, another official said.
While answering a raft of questions raised by people, Dr Randeep Guleria also underscored the importance of wearing masks properly and that N95 is the best bet.
Oxygen Express Train With 30,000 Litres of Liquid Medical Oxygen Arrives in UP | An Oxygen Express train carrying around 30,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen arrived on Saturday morning as Uttar Pradesh is battling a sudden surge in coronavirus cases. The special train carrying two truckloads of medical oxygen arrived in the state capital at 6.30 am from Bokaro, Jharkhand. "Two trucks of medical oxygen arrived in Lucknow at around 6.30 am. One of the trucks was offloaded in Varanasi late on Saturday. Each truck is of 15,000 litres capacity," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told PTI. He said both the trucks may be used for Lucknow and a decision will be taken soon.
US Assures Medical Help to India, As Covid-19 Second Wave Pushes Health Services to Brink
Here's a statement by the White House
Well, let me first say that the United States offers our deepest sympathy to the people of India, who are clearly suffering during this global pandemic, and we are working closely with Indian officials at both political and experts’ level to identify ways to help address the crisis.
We’ve made vaccine cooperation a big priority, including with our Quad partners — India is one of our Quad partners, of course — and discussing vaccine creation and distribution for the future. We’ve also provided $4 billion to COVAX.
And from the earliest stages of the pandemic, we’ve provided India with emergency relief supplies, medical consumables, pandemic training for Indian state and local health officials, and ventilators, which has been part of our effort over the course of time, including $1.4 billion in health assistance to India, to help them prepare for pandemics in the future and deal with the current one we’re facing.
So there are ongoing discussions. I don’t have anything more to preview, we are in touch with them at a range of levels about how we can help get through this period — help them get through this period of time.
LIFE IN A PANDEMIC | Weekend lockdown in Kerala
Kerala: Police check vehicular movement as restrictions similar to lockdown have been imposed in the State on the weekend; only essential services allowed— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021
Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram pic.twitter.com/YEfFxabwTj
Gujarat Sees 13,084 Cases, 142 Deaths- both Single-day Records | Gujarat reported 13,804 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike so far, taking the state's active caseload to above one lakh for the first time, an official said on Friday. The day also saw 142 deaths, the highest ever for a 24-hour period, taking the toll in the state to 6,019. The state's caseload stands at 4,67,640, while the recovery count rose to 3,61,493 after 5,618 people were discharged, leaving it with 1,00,128 active cases, of which 384 are on ventilator support, he said.
Mumbai Police discontinues the colour-coded sticker system for vehicles
Dear Mumbaikars.The red, yellow, green #EmergencyStickers categorisation is being discontinued. However, thorough checks shall continue & we hope you will stand by us in #TakingOnCorona & avoid all non-essential / non-emergency movement outside home #StayHomeStaySafe— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 23, 2021
A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly storing oxygen gas cylinders at his house in southwest Delhi’s Dashrathpuri in violation of rules, police said.
Wear Face Masks, Follow Covid Guidelines or Face Another Lockdown: Pak PM Warns People | Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday urged the people of Pakistan to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines, warning that another lockdown will be imposed if a dire situation like in India arises due to the spiralling coronavirus crisis in the country. Addressing the nation after chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee, the highest national forum to tackle the pandemic, Khan said the Army has been asked to help police to implement the social-distancing guidelines in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus.
32 oxygen cylinders and 16 small oxygen cylinders were recovered during a raid at a house in Dashrath Puri area.
32 big oxygen cylinders and 16 small oxygen cylinders were recovered during a raid at a house in Dashrath Puri area. Probe underway: Delhi Police (23/4) pic.twitter.com/K1DmYxIaYf— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021
Delhi Govt's Super Specialty Hospital Reduces Covid Beds Amid Oxygen Shortage' | The Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital on Friday reduced the number of COVID beds from 650 to 350 due to shortage of oxygen, officials said. All 350 beds at the hospital are ICU beds, they said. Asked if "not enough oxygen" was the reason to reduce the number of such beds, Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) Medical Director B L Sherwal replied, "Yes."A source said it was becoming increasingly difficult to "operationalise more beds in view of oxygen shortage". Some hospitals in the national capital continued to grapple with severe shortage of medical oxygen on Friday even after receiving emergency supplies.
From the need to gain the confidence of citizens to admitting the herculean oxygen crisis to advocating steps like invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against those black-marketing Remdesivir…
Delhi Sees Record 348 Covid-19 Deaths, Over 24K Cases | Delhi logged 24,331 fresh COVID-19 cases and a record single-day jump of 348 deaths on Friday while the positivity rate stood at 32.43 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin. The city has reported around 2,100 deaths due to the deadly virus in the last 11 days. It had recorded 306 COVID deaths and 26,169 cases with a positivity rate of 36.24 per cent, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, on Thursday. On Wednesday, 24,638 cases and 249 deaths were registered with a positivity rate of 31.28 per cent. The capital had witnessed 28,395 cases, the highest single-day jump so far, with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent on Tuesday. Authorities logged 306 deaths on Thursday, 249 on Wednesday, 277 on Tuesday, 240 on Monday, 161 on Sunday, and 167 on Saturday.
Ghaziabad Gurdwara Provides Oxygen Cylinders for Covid-19 Patients | Amid the spiralling COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Gurdwara Samiti of Indirapuram is providing oxygen cylinders to help patients at a time when the life-saving gas is in short supply. Though the group isn't providing cylinders for home, patients can come to the Indirapuram gurdwara and use them till their oxygen levels normalise. The group has helped 250 COVID-19 patients so far. On Friday, distraught family members of many COVID-19 patients queued up outside the gurdwara. The volunteers were seen fitting the oxygen apparatus in their vehicles. Indirapuram Gurdwara Samiti president Gurpreet Singh 'Rummy' said the group has managed to arrange 25 big cylinders but they aren't enough when 500 COVID-19 patients are in dire need of oxygen.
Pressure Mounts on Biden Admin to Ship AstraZeneca Vaccine, Other Medical Supplies to India | The Biden administration has came under intense pressure from various quarters, including the powerful US Chambers of Commerce, lawmakers and eminent Indian-Americans, to ship AstraZeneca and other COVID-19 vaccines along with several life-saving medical supplies to India, which is witnessing a deadly surge in coronavirus cases. As the Covid pandemic inflicts a heavy toll on countries around the globe, the U.S. Chamber strongly encourages the administration to release the millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses in storage - as well as other life-saving support - for shipment to India, Brazil, and other nations hard-hit by the pandemic, said Myron Brilliante, executive vice president and head of international affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce.
Weekend lockdowns are in place in Kerala and Karanataka in light of rising Covid-19 cases. The Karnataka lockdown began on Friday evening at 9 pm and will continue to Monday at 6 am. The lockdown in Kerala began from Friday evening 9 pm and is in place till Monday at 5 am.
