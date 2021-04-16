Coronavirus News Live Updates: Weekend Curfew in Delhi, Rajasthan, 10 Districts of Odisha From Today

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Several cities across the country will see curfews starting on Friday evening. A weekend curfew will begin in Delhi 10 pm on Friday and continue till 6 am on Monday morning. According to the new directives, shopping malls, gyms, spas, auditoriums, assembly halls, entertainment parks and similar public places will be shut. While cinemas and theatres have been allowed to operate on 30% capacity, restaurants and other eateries will only provide take-away and home delivery services.
Uttar Pradesh will see a night curfew in several cities including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur districts from 8 pm to 7 am. Rajasthan will also have a weekend curfew rom 6 pm today till Monday 5 am.
In Odisha, there will be a night curfew in urban areas of 20 districts including Cuttack and Bhubaneswar between 9 pm and 5 am.
Visuals from Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai. Maharashtra government's 15-day state-wide restrictions continues to remain in place.
Maharashtra: State Government's 15-day statewide restrictions, which came into effect on April 14th in the light of the #COVID19 situation, continues to remain in place. Visuals from Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/BdEbpgfQXH— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021
Only mild patients can be kept in hotels, who don't require oxygen and significant monitoring. Patients with mild symptoms can be quarantined at home. Govt should introduce system to monitor their progress. The order will stretch our resources further and leave patients in hospitals who need more monitoring, are more exposed and vulnerable: Dr Sumit Ray, Medical Superintendent, Holy Family Hospital on Delhi govt's order to link hotels with private hospitals.
Traders' associations in Lucknow decide to keep several markets closed on different dates to contain Covid-19 spread.
Lucknow: To contain COVID spread, traders' associations decide to keep several markets closed on different dates.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2021
"Till April 18, only deliveries & essential services will be operational at Hazratganj market," Vinod Panjabi, Secretary, Hazratganj Traders' Association said y'day pic.twitter.com/3X1mrZaPvW
Exercise Powers Sensitively: Maha Min Tells Police | The Maharashtra government has imposed strict restrictions aimed at breaking the corona chain. Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil tells the state police to exercise its powers sensitively during this period. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the administration by following the rules.
राज्यात कोरोनाची साखळी तोडण्याच्या उद्देशाने निर्बंध लागु करण्यात आलेले आहेत. या काळात पोलिस प्रशासनाने अधिकारांचा वापर संवेदनशीलपणे करण्याच्या सूचना दिल्या. तसेच नागरिकांनी नियमांचे पालन करुन प्रशासनास सहकार्य करावे असेही आवाहन केले. pic.twitter.com/5qGK2i7tun— Dilip Walse Patil (@Dwalsepatil) April 15, 2021
Weekend Curfew in Rajasthan from Today | The Rajasthan government has imposed a weekend curfew in the states from 6 pm today till 5 am on Monday, April 19, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot decided in a midnight meeting. Night curfew will also remain till April 30. Fruits and vegetables, milk, LPG and banking services will be excluded from the lockdown. Voting and the entire process related to it will also be included in the exemption from curfew. By-elections are to be held on April 17 in three assembly constituencies.
A long queue of family members of Covid-19 patients seen outside a medical store in Raipur for Remdesivir injection.
Chhattisgarh: For Remdesivir injection, a long queue of family members of COVID patients was seen outside a medical store in Raipur on Thursday.— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021
"I have been here since Wednesday morning. My patient needs 6 injections but they won’t give more than one," a man said. pic.twitter.com/BeGHf1U8rY
Odisha to Receive 3L Vax Doses Today | Odisha is likely to receive a consignment of 3 lakh doses of vaccines today, an official said. The state government had yesterday demanded at least 25 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine in a single lot from the Centre as it is unable to expedite the ongoing immunisation programme, said Health and Family Welfare Minister NK Das. In a letter to the Centre, Das said that the state is prepared to administer 3 lakh doses daily, but about 2-3 lakh vaccine shots are being allocated to it at a time.
Weekend Curfew in Delhi from Tonight | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a curfew this weekend and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 as part of sweeping restrictions to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection in the city. According to an official order, the weekend curfew will be effective from 10 pm tonight (Friday) to 5 am on April 19 (Monday), even as gymnasiums, auditoriums, malls, spas, entertainment parks and assembly halls will remain closed in the national capital till April 30.
This comes even as India recorded 2,00,739 cases in 24 hours and 1,038 deaths.
Migrant workers returning to Uttar Pradesh will have to undergo 14 days home quarantine if with symptoms or 7 days when without symptoms. In Bihar a negative RT-PCR report has been made mandatory for passengers to Patna, Gaya and Darbhanga airport via flight from Maharashtra, Delhi and Kerala.
Karnataka has said that those attending the Kumbh mela will have to take a compulsory RT-PCR test upon returning.
