Coronavirus News Live Updates: Weekend Curfew in Delhi, Rajasthan, 10 Districts of Odisha From Today

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Several cities across the country will see curfews starting on Friday evening. A weekend curfew will begin in Delhi 10 pm on Friday and continue till 6 am on Monday morning. According to the new directives, shopping malls, gyms, spas, auditoriums, assembly halls, entertainment parks and similar public places will be shut. While cinemas and theatres have been allowed to operate on 30% capacity, restaurants and other eateries will only provide take-away and home delivery services.

Uttar Pradesh will see a night curfew in several cities including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur districts from 8 pm to 7 am. Rajasthan will also have a weekend curfew rom 6 pm today till Monday 5 am.

In Odisha, there will be a night curfew in urban areas of 20 districts including Cuttack and Bhubaneswar between 9 pm and 5 am.