News18» News»India»Coronavirus News Live Updates: Weekend Curfew in Delhi, Rajasthan, 10 Districts of Odisha From Today
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Weekend Curfew in Delhi, Rajasthan, 10 Districts of Odisha From Today

News18.com | April 16, 2021, 08:28 IST
Police officers stand guard on a deserted street during a curfew to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Several cities across the country will see curfews starting on Friday evening. A weekend curfew will begin in Delhi 10 pm on Friday and continue till 6 am on Monday morning. According to the new directives, shopping malls, gyms, spas, auditoriums, assembly halls, entertainment parks and similar public places will be shut. While cinemas and theatres have been allowed to operate on 30% capacity, restaurants and other eateries will only provide take-away and home delivery services.

Uttar Pradesh will see a night curfew in several cities including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur districts from 8 pm to 7 am. Rajasthan will also have a weekend curfew rom 6 pm today till Monday 5 am.
In Odisha, there will be a night curfew in urban areas of 20 districts including Cuttack and Bhubaneswar between 9 pm and 5 am.

Apr 16, 2021 08:28 (IST)

Shahdara Metro Station Entry Closed: DMRC | Entry for Shahdara metro station has been temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures. Exit is allowed: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Apr 16, 2021 08:11 (IST)

Vardhan to Visit AIIMS | Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will be visiting AIIMS, Delhi at 8:30 am to check on the health care facilities. Vardhan will check other hospitals over the next few days.

Apr 16, 2021 08:09 (IST)

Regarding Covid-19 cases in Haridwar, the critical ones are being referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. Those belonging to Haridwar being sent to home isolation and people from outside being hospitalised. No situation of panic in Haridwar hospitals: Dr SK Jha, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Apr 16, 2021 08:06 (IST)

Visuals from Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai. Maharashtra government's 15-day state-wide restrictions continues to remain in place.

Apr 16, 2021 07:47 (IST)

Only mild patients can be kept in hotels, who don't require oxygen and significant monitoring. Patients with mild symptoms can be quarantined at home. Govt should introduce system to monitor their progress. The order will stretch our resources further and leave patients in hospitals who need more monitoring, are more exposed and vulnerable: Dr Sumit Ray, Medical Superintendent, Holy Family Hospital on Delhi govt's order to link hotels with private hospitals.

Apr 16, 2021 07:34 (IST)

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams Postponed | Class 10 and 12 exams of UP Board have been postponed till May 20. We'll hold a meeting in first week of May to decide if we should hold the exams or explore other options. University exams have also been postponed till May 15: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma.

Apr 16, 2021 07:30 (IST)

Traders' associations in Lucknow decide to keep several markets closed on different dates to contain Covid-19 spread.

Apr 16, 2021 07:20 (IST)

Over 300 Delhi Police personnel test positive for COVID-19; 15 of them admitted to hospital, the police say.

Apr 16, 2021 07:18 (IST)

Exercise Powers Sensitively: Maha Min Tells Police | The Maharashtra government has imposed strict restrictions aimed at breaking the corona chain. Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil tells the state police to exercise its powers sensitively during this period. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the administration by following the rules.

Apr 16, 2021 07:13 (IST)

Weekend Curfew in Rajasthan from Today | The Rajasthan government has imposed a weekend curfew in the states from 6 pm today till 5 am on Monday, April 19, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot decided in a midnight meeting. Night curfew will also remain till April 30. Fruits and vegetables, milk, LPG and banking services will be excluded from the lockdown. Voting and the entire process related to it will also be included in the exemption from curfew. By-elections are to be held on April 17 in three assembly constituencies.

Apr 16, 2021 07:10 (IST)

There're only two ways to contain Covid-19 -- lockdown which is not viable and observance of all guidelines. I've asked officers to implement Covid-19 rules strictly even if it irks people. We can face their anger but we can't see piles of bodies: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij.

Apr 16, 2021 07:05 (IST)

A long queue of family members of Covid-19 patients seen outside a medical store in Raipur for Remdesivir injection.

Apr 16, 2021 07:00 (IST)

Odisha to Receive 3L Vax Doses Today | Odisha is likely to receive a consignment of 3 lakh doses of vaccines today, an official said. The state government had yesterday demanded at least 25 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine in a single lot from the Centre as it is unable to expedite the ongoing immunisation programme, said Health and Family Welfare Minister NK Das. In a letter to the Centre, Das said that the state is prepared to administer 3 lakh doses daily, but about 2-3 lakh vaccine shots are being allocated to it at a time.

Apr 16, 2021 06:57 (IST)

Weekend Curfew in Delhi from Tonight | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a curfew this weekend and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 as part of sweeping restrictions to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection in the city. According to an official order, the weekend curfew will be effective from 10 pm tonight (Friday) to 5 am on April 19 (Monday), even as gymnasiums, auditoriums, malls, spas, entertainment parks and assembly halls will remain closed in the national capital till April 30.

This comes even as India recorded 2,00,739 cases in 24 hours and 1,038 deaths.

Migrant workers returning to Uttar Pradesh will have to undergo 14 days home quarantine if with symptoms or 7 days when without symptoms. In Bihar a negative RT-PCR report has been made mandatory for passengers to Patna, Gaya and Darbhanga airport via flight from Maharashtra, Delhi and Kerala.

Karnataka has said that those attending the Kumbh mela will have to take a compulsory RT-PCR test upon returning.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here