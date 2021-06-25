CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus updates: The World Health Organisation (WHO) forecasts that people most vulnerable to Covid-19, such as the elderly, may need to get an annual vaccine booster to be protected against variants.

News18.com | June 25, 2021, 08:10 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delta Variant Bypasses Immunity, Triggers Repeat Infections, Reveals Study; Lockdown Ordered in Sydney

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delta has become a dominant variant in India due to its improved ability to jump to new hosts and by wiping out the large parts of population immunity in people, a new study has suggested. Lockdown has been ordered in central Sydney areas and authorities have released a list of public exposure sites in Sydney, regional NSW, and Canberra ACT.

The study shows the unique set of mutations makes the Delta virus more infective, leads to higher viral load in people and causes larger outbreak clusters. The findings are by researchers in India, and takes into account outbreak patterns among healthcare workers in three Indian cities. And lab analysis of how the variant reacts to antibodies as well as the way in which the virus infects human cells, particularly in the lungs, reported The Hindustan Times.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) forecasts that people most vulnerable to Covid-19, such as the elderly, may need to get an annual vaccine booster to be protected against variants, an internal document seen by Reuters shows. Vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer, with its German partner BioNTech, have been vocal in their view that the world will soon need booster shots to maintain high levels of immunity, but the evidence for this is still unclear.

Jun 25, 2021 08:10 (IST)
Covid Testing in Children: What are the Methods, How Efficient are the Tests? All You Need to Know

With the expectation of a third wave not so far, States are pulling up their socks and getting ready to wage a war against the virus to protect children.

Jun 25, 2021 08:00 (IST)

Mizoram reported 4,331 active cases, 1 death and 121 recoveries

Jun 25, 2021 07:48 (IST)

Delta Variant Bypassed Immunity, Triggered Repeat Infections: Study | Delta grew to become the dominant variant in India due to its improved ability to jump to new hosts and by wiping resisting the large parts of population immunity in people from the first wave of Covid-19, a new study has suggested. The findings show the unique set of mutations which make the virus more infective, leading to higher viral load in people and causing larger outbreak clusters.

Jun 25, 2021 07:34 (IST)

READ | Body with Oxygen Tube, Another with Gloves: Rains, Ganga's Rising Water Level Expose More Graves in UP

Incessant rains and rising water level in the Ganga river have brought back haunting images of floating bodies in the waters.

Jun 25, 2021 07:32 (IST)

J-K Seeks 20 Lakh More Covid Vaccine Doses from Centre | The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sought 20 lakh more doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the Centre before July 10, officials said. This demand was raised by J-K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to review the public health response to COVID-19. Gauba asked the states and the union territories to closely monitor the trajectory of Covid infections to prevent subsequent surges and expedite vaccination of people above 18 years of age. The J-K Chief Secretary requested the central government to provide 20 lakh doses to the union territory before July 10 to enhance immunity in the general public, an official spokesman said. Gauba said India is witnessing a consistent decline in Covid cases from the peak 4.14 lakh cases in May 2021 to 54,000 cases reported on Wednesday.

Jun 25, 2021 07:31 (IST)

Rajasthan CS Briefs Cabinet Secy on Covid Vaccination | Rajasthan is among the states whose performance has been better in regard to all parameters of the Covid vaccination drive, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya said. In a video conference held by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Arya said that vaccine wastage is minimal in the state, where capacity to vaccinate 15 lakh persons daily has been developed, according to an official statement. Arya gave detailed information about the preparations being made in the state in view of the possibility of a third Covid wave, it said. 

Jun 25, 2021 06:54 (IST)

Assam Covid Tally | Assam reports 2,781 new positive cases, 3,604 recoveries, and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Representational photo.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has decided to conduct a vaccination drive for the homeless at the Yamuna Pusta area near Nigam Bodh Ghat from Friday. “We are launching the drive to vaccinate homeless people at a camp at Yamuna Pusta. The drive will be expanded across the city gradually,” an official said. Another official said that around 225 people will be given Covishield jabs at the camp. “Since such beneficiaries do not have a mobile phone or identity proof, they will get a vaccination certificate on a government letterhead,” he said.

