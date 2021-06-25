Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delta Variant Bypasses Immunity, Triggers Repeat Infections, Reveals Study; Lockdown Ordered in Sydney

With the expectation of a third wave not so far, States are pulling up their socks and getting ready to wage a war against the virus to protect children.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government has decided to conduct a vaccination drive for the homeless at the Yamuna Pusta area near Nigam Bodh Ghat from Friday. “We are launching the drive to vaccinate homeless people at a camp at Yamuna Pusta. The drive will be expanded across the city gradually,” an official said. Another official said that around 225 people will be given Covishield jabs at the camp. “Since such beneficiaries do not have a mobile phone or identity proof, they will get a vaccination certificate on a government letterhead,” he said.
