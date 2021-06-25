Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delta Variant Bypasses Immunity, Triggers Repeat Infections, Reveals Study; Lockdown Ordered in Sydney

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delta has become a dominant variant in India due to its improved ability to jump to new hosts and by wiping out the large parts of population immunity in people, a new study has suggested. Lockdown has been ordered in central Sydney areas and authorities have released a list of public exposure sites in Sydney, regional NSW, and Canberra ACT.

The study shows the unique set of mutations makes the Delta virus more infective, leads to higher viral load in people and causes larger outbreak clusters. The findings are by researchers in India, and takes into account outbreak patterns among healthcare workers in three Indian cities. And lab analysis of how the variant reacts to antibodies as well as the way in which the virus infects human cells, particularly in the lungs, reported The Hindustan Times.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) forecasts that people most vulnerable to Covid-19, such as the elderly, may need to get an annual vaccine booster to be protected against variants, an internal document seen by Reuters shows. Vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer, with its German partner BioNTech, have been vocal in their view that the world will soon need booster shots to maintain high levels of immunity, but the evidence for this is still unclear.