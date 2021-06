Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The presence of the Covid-19 Delta variant (B1.617.2) is predominantly found even after the first dose or both doses of vaccine have been administered, revealed a preliminary study conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi. Leaders at the G7 summit will call for a new, transparent investigation by the World Health Organization into the origins of the coronavirus, according to a leaked draft communique for the meeting.

The AIIMS study included 63 people who got breakthrough infections, of which 36 patients received two doses, while 27 had received one dose of vaccine. The study states, “SARS-CoV-2 lineages could be assigned for a total of 36 (57.1 per cent) samples, 19 (52.8 per cent) in patients who completed both doses and 17 (47.2 per cent) in patients who completed only a single dose. B.1.617.2 was found to be the predominant lineage with 23 samples (63.9 per cent) out of which 12 were in fully vaccinated and 11 in partially vaccinated groups. 4 (11.1 per cent) and 1 (2.8 per cent) samples were assigned the lineages B.1.617.1 and B.1.1.7 respectively. The B.1.617.2 lineage was first described in India and associated with increased transmissibility as well as immune escape and has grown to become one of the predominant lineages in India.”

The report further stated that there are no reports of deaths in a sample size of 63 people, even though almost all cases reported high-grade unremitting fever for 5-7 days.