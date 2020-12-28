Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Dry Run of Covid-19 Vaccine to Begin Today in 4 States as India Pins Hope on Oxford Shots; Trump Signs Virus Relief Bill

Event Highlights Trump Signs Covid-19 Relief Bill

Positivity Rate in Delhi Plummets to 1%

Dr Fauci on Virus's New Strain



With preparations underway for a possible vaccine-rollout by January, the Indian drug regulator may give emergency use authorisation to the Serum Institute that is manufacturing the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine here. The process of granting emergency use approval for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' may take time as its phase 3 trials are still underway, while Pfizer is yet to make a presentation. "Going by this, Oxford vaccine 'Covishield' is likely to be the first to be rolled out in India," a source said.

Read More Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India is set to hold a two-day dry run for the largest and most ambitious mass immunisation programme in its history. The dummy vaccination exercise for Covid-19 will be carried out today and tomorrow in two districts of four corners of the country —Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, and Assam.With preparations underway for a possible vaccine-rollout by January, the Indian drug regulator may give emergency use authorisation to the Serum Institute that is manufacturing the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine here. The process of granting emergency use approval for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' may take time as its phase 3 trials are still underway, while Pfizer is yet to make a presentation. "Going by this, Oxford vaccine 'Covishield' is likely to be the first to be rolled out in India," a source said. Dec 28, 2020 08:25 (IST) 4 Covid-positive Jail Inmates Run Away from Hospital; 3 Held Again | Four COVID positive jail inmates, who were taken to a hospital for treatment, ran away on Sunday evening in this Uttar Pradesh district but the police managed to nab three of them, officials said. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh, the four accused three from the Khurja Nagar police station and one from the Kotwali Rural police station were sent to jail on December 19. Dec 28, 2020 08:24 (IST) 46 New Cases Push Sikkim's Covid-19 Tally to 5,845 | Sikkim's COVID19 tally rose to 5,845 on Sunday as 46 more people, including 36 inmates of Rongyek jail, tested positive for the infection, an official said. East Sikkim reported 44 new cases, and South and West Sikkim districts one each, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said. Dec 28, 2020 07:43 (IST) Recoveries Outnumber New Covid-19 Cases in Karnataka | With 1,214 patients discharged in a day, recoveries outnumbered 911 new Covid cases in Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Sunday. "Recoveries across the state increased to 8,91,095, with 1,214 discharged during the day, while 911 fresh cases on Saturday rose the state's Covid tally to 9,16,256, including 13,080 active cases," said the bulletin. Dec 28, 2020 07:33 (IST) US President Donald Trump Signs Covid-19 Relief Bill | The outgoing President of USA, Donald Trump, signed the Covid-19 Relief Bill today. "I'm signing this bill to restore unemployment benefits, add money for PPP, return our airline workers back to work, add substantially more money for vaccine distribution and much more," Trump said in his official statement. Dec 28, 2020 07:25 (IST) Positivity Rate in Delhi Plummets to 1%, Fatalities Below 20 | The national capital reported 757 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the positivity rate of the infections has reduced to 1 per cent in the last 24 hours while the deaths due to Covid also saw a significant drop as the city reported 16 fatalities in the same duration, the health bulletin by Delhi government stated. Dec 28, 2020 07:17 (IST) US Taking Hard Look at Variant of Coronavirus: Dr Fauci | Dr Anthony Fauci endorsed the decision of U.S. officials to require negative COVID-19 tests before letting people from Britain enter the U.S. He declined to weigh in on whether that step should have been taken sooner. He said the variant strain is something to follow very carefully and were looking at it very intensively now. Dec 28, 2020 07:16 (IST) US health officials believe the coronavirus mutation that set off alarms in parts of Britain is no more apt to cause serious illness or be resistant to vaccines than the strain afflicting people in the United States but it still must be taken very seriously, the governments top infectious disease expert said Sunday.

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of an AstraZeneca logo. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)



With over 10 million total infections, India is the world’s second worst affected country, even though daily case numbers have been falling consistently over the past three months. The dry run will proceed through four key steps, which will be monitored closely by the central government:



1. Each district will receive the dummy vaccine for 100 beneficiaries from the nearest depot.

2. Temperature will be tracked through the vaccine’s journey from the depot to the vaccination site.

3. An SMS will be sent in advance to the beneficiaries with the name of the vaccinator, and the time of the vaccination.

4. Each beneficiary will be made to sit for 30 minutes after being administered the shot; if an adverse event occurs, its management will be tracked through the central server.



The dry run is intended to test the country's flagship vaccine delivery IT platform, Co-Win, at every stage, Indian Express quoted its sources.



Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has finally signed a massive $900 billion stimulus bill, in a long-sought boost for millions of Americans and businesses battered by the coronavirus pandemic. The package "providing coronavirus emergency response and relief" is part of a larger spending bill that, with Trump's signature, will avoid a government shutdown on Tuesday.



For days, Trump refused to put his signature on the relief package approved overwhelmingly by Congress following months of negotiation, calling it a "disgrace."



But in his statement, Trump continued to push for the $600 direct payments to US taxpayers spelled out in the bill to be more than tripled, and argued the legislation included too much excess spending on unrelated programs. He has not said why he waited until the bill was already approved to make his views known.



President-elect Joe Biden, due to be sworn in January 20 after beating Trump in November's election, had warned of "devastating consequences" on Saturday if the president continued his refusal.