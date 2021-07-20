CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WBBSE#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US Improves Travel Advisory for India as Cases Dip; Eid Crowds in Lucknow Sans Masks, Distancing Worry Experts
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US Improves Travel Advisory for India as Cases Dip; Eid Crowds in Lucknow Sans Masks, Distancing Worry Experts

Coronavirus Updates: All passengers flying to Bengal, on both commercial and non-commercial flights, will have to produce either a certificate that shows they are fully vaccinated or a COVID-19 negative (RT-PCR) test report.

News18.com | July 20, 2021, 09:29 IST
People gather to buy goats ahead of Eid-ul-adha in Lucknow.

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, stating that the decision for relaxation has been taken to alleviate the suffering of traders as they had stocked goods before Eid. State told SC that only limited relaxations have been given and authorities have been vaccinating aggressively and all Covid 19 protocols are followed in the markets.

World Health Organisation (WHO) officials had a meeting with the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Bharat Biotech and its dossier for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Covaxin is under review by technical experts for consideration, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia said. The United States has improved the travel advisory for India, lowering it from the highest Level 4, which meant no travel, to Level 3, which urges citizens to reconsider travel amid pandemic.

The WHO Regional Director said: “Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, Sinovac and Sinopharm have been granted EUL by the WHO. For COVXIN, an expression of interest for EUL has been made to WHO by Bharat Biotech. WHO has already conducted a pre-submission meeting with the company following which a dossier has been submitted by Bharat Biotech to WHO in early July. The dossier is currently under review by the technical experts for consideration of EUL.”

Read More
Jul 20, 2021 09:29 (IST)

Mizoram to Launch Mass Sample Testing Drive for Covid-19 | Mizoram will launch a mass sample testing drive for Covid-19 in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) areas during a week-long total lockdown, that came into effect on July 18, a minister said. During a meeting to review preparedness for the ongoing complete lockdown, health minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana said a mass screening drive will be conducted in most Covid-19 affected neighbourhoods or pockets within the AMC area during the total lockdown.

Jul 20, 2021 09:28 (IST)

287 New COVID-19 Cases in Thane, 8 More Deaths | Thane has reported 287 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,40,964, an official said. Besides these new cases recorded on Monday, eight more people also succumbed to the viral infection, which raised the death toll in the district to 10,920. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.01 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,28,628, while the death toll has reached 2,945, another official said. 

Jul 20, 2021 08:34 (IST)

Over USD 157 Billion Deployed in Last 15 Months to Fight Covid Pandemic: World Bank | In its largest-ever crisis response, the World Bank has deployed over USD 157 billion to fight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on health, economic and social fronts over the last 15 months. This represents an increase of more than 60 per cent over the 15-month period prior to the pandemic, the bank said on Monday. "Since the start of the pandemic, the World Bank Group has committed or mobilised a record USD 157 billion in new financing, an unprecedented level of support for an unprecedented crisis," World Bank Group President David Malpass said. "We will continue to provide critical assistance to developing countries through this ongoing pandemic to help achieve a more broad-based economic recovery," he said.

Jul 20, 2021 08:15 (IST)

READ | Bharat Biotech Dossier Under Review For Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin, Says WHO

World Health Organisation (WHO) officials had a meeting with the Bharat Biotech and its dossier for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Covaxin is under review by technical experts for consideration, Dr…

Jul 20, 2021 08:01 (IST)

Canada to Let Vaccinated US Citizens into Canada on Aug 9 | Canada announced it will begin letting fully vaccinated US citizens into Canada on August 9, and those from the rest of the world on September 7. Canadian officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of August 9 for eligible travellers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Jul 20, 2021 07:52 (IST)

Vaccine Drive Only in 58 Mumbai Centres on Tue, Says BMC Citing Dose Shortage | The COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain suspended in all but 58 centres in Mumbai on Tuesday due to a shortage of doses, a civic official said. There are 309 civic and state-run vaccination centres in the metropolis and a full-scale drive will begin once fresh stocks come in, he said. A statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said 65,24,84 people have been administered vaccine doses, including 14,96,498 who have got the second dose as well. 

Jul 20, 2021 07:48 (IST)

Ahead of Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid, the goat market in Lucknow witnessed large crowds. Most vendors and customers were not wearing masks as per COVID-19 protocol.

Jul 20, 2021 07:39 (IST)

Stampeded-like Situation at a vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. 

Jul 20, 2021 07:26 (IST)

RT-PCR Report Must for Flyers Coming to Bengal if not Fully Vaccinated Against Covid-19 | All passengers flying to West Bengal, on both commercial and non-commercial flights, will have to produce either a certificate that shows they are fully vaccinated or a COVID-19 negative (RT-PCR) test report, the state government wrote to the civil aviation ministry on Monday. The decision will be implemented with immediate effect, West Bengal Home Secretary BP Gopalika wrote to Civil Aviation secretary PS Kharola. Passengers need to produce proof of their full vaccination or a COVID-19 negative test report at the time of boarding.

Jul 20, 2021 07:11 (IST)

'18,500 tourists are visiting Himachal Pradesh daily whereas 7,500 tourists are visiting the tourist hotspot Atal Tunnel Rohtang'

Jul 20, 2021 07:10 (IST)

India Offered 7.5 Million Doses of Moderna Vaccine, No Consensus on Indemnity Clause Yet | India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing programme, but it is not clear when the jabs will arrive in the country as a consensus on the indemnity clause is yet to be reached, sources said. The government last week said that it is working actively with vaccine manufacturer Moderna to see how its vaccine can be made available in the country. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was granted emergency use authorisation by India's drug regulator last month. "India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing programme," a source said.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US Improves Travel Advisory for India as Cases Dip; Eid Crowds in Lucknow Sans Masks, Distancing Worry Experts
People gather to buy goats ahead of Eid-ul-adha in Lucknow.

Amid vaccine shortage, India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing programme, but it is not clear when the jabs will arrive in the country as a consensus on the indemnity clause is yet to be reached, sources said.

The government last week said that it is working actively with vaccine manufacturer Moderna to see how its vaccine can be made available in the country. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was granted emergency use authorisation by India’s drug regulator last month. “India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing programme,” a source told news agency PTI.

Five districts of Assam will continue to be under total lockdown owing to their high COVID-19 positivity rate while the movement of people to and from other districts across the state will remain suspended, state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said. Ahead of Eid-al-Adha large crowds gathered in Lucknow, flouting the Covid-19 protocol as most vendors and customers were seen without wearing masks.

The five districts in Assam where lockdown will continue include Jorhat, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Biswanath, and Lakhimpur – along with two others, were declared as total containment zones on July 7 for showing a high Covid-19 positivity rate.

The West Bengal state government on Monday told the civil aviation ministry that all passengers flying to Bengal, on both commercial and non-commercial flights, will have to produce either a certificate that shows they are fully vaccinated or a COVID-19 negative (RT-PCR) test report. The decision will be implemented with immediate effect, West Bengal Home Secretary BP Gopalika wrote to Civil Aviation secretary PS Kharola.

Passengers need to produce proof of their full vaccination or a COVID-19 negative test report at the time of boarding.

Meanwhile, in Britain, as Delta virus cases continue to rise, the country’s chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance has said that 60 per cent of Covid hospital admissions are unvaccinated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

More News