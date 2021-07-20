Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US Improves Travel Advisory for India as Cases Dip; Eid Crowds in Lucknow Sans Masks, Distancing Worry Experts

Amid vaccine shortage, India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing programme, but it is not clear when the jabs will arrive in the country as a consensus on the indemnity clause is yet to be reached, sources said.

The government last week said that it is working actively with vaccine manufacturer Moderna to see how its vaccine can be made available in the country. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was granted emergency use authorisation by India’s drug regulator last month. “India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing programme,” a source told news agency PTI.

Five districts of Assam will continue to be under total lockdown owing to their high COVID-19 positivity rate while the movement of people to and from other districts across the state will remain suspended, state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said. Ahead of Eid-al-Adha large crowds gathered in Lucknow, flouting the Covid-19 protocol as most vendors and customers were seen without wearing masks.

The five districts in Assam where lockdown will continue include Jorhat, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Biswanath, and Lakhimpur – along with two others, were declared as total containment zones on July 7 for showing a high Covid-19 positivity rate.

The West Bengal state government on Monday told the civil aviation ministry that all passengers flying to Bengal, on both commercial and non-commercial flights, will have to produce either a certificate that shows they are fully vaccinated or a COVID-19 negative (RT-PCR) test report. The decision will be implemented with immediate effect, West Bengal Home Secretary BP Gopalika wrote to Civil Aviation secretary PS Kharola.

Passengers need to produce proof of their full vaccination or a COVID-19 negative test report at the time of boarding.

Meanwhile, in Britain, as Delta virus cases continue to rise, the country’s chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance has said that 60 per cent of Covid hospital admissions are unvaccinated.

