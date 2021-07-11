CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Experts Wary of 'Superspreader Event' As U'khand Mulls Nod to Kanwar Yatra; 100% 1st Dose Coverage in Ladakh
Coronavirus Updates: The national capital is struggling to inoculate its population, and the government claimed it has less than a day's stock of vaccines left.

News18.com | July 11, 2021, 08:18 IST
Event Highlights

As Uttarakhand considers the possibility of allowing the annual Kanwar yatra, experts have cautioned against it, stating that the pilgrimage could be “five times more likely to be a superspreader event” than the Kumbh festival. Ladakh becomes the first Union Territory to achieve 100 per cent coverage of the first Covid-19 vaccine dosage by inoculating all its residents and migrants.

After recording a test positivity rate over 5% for a few days, Arunachal Pradesh is mulling over implementing a complete lockdown for a week.

In connection with Kawar Yatra, exports claimed that the risk of spread of Covid-19 infection is higher in Kanwar yatra than the Maha Kumbh Mela as the number of devotees undertaking the yatra is likely to be significantly higher than those who attended Kumbh. The footfall for Kanwar yatra in the previous years has ranged between 2 crore and 5 crore, The Times of India reported.

Jul 11, 2021 08:18 (IST)

Mexico Records 232 More Deaths in Third Wave | Mexico recorded 232 more deaths on Saturday, bringing its total to 234,907 since the pandemic began. The country also registered 9,581 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country but the government it is likely that the real number of cases is significantly higher. Mexico is now considered to be going through its third wave, with infections rising by almost a third over the past week.

Jul 11, 2021 08:09 (IST)

 A large number of people were seen standing outside a COVID vaccination centre

Jul 11, 2021 07:53 (IST)

Only a Day's Stock of COVID-19 Vaccines Left in Delhi: Official Data | Delhi has less than a day's stock of coronavirus vaccines left as over 1.31 lakh doses were administered on Friday, according to data shared by the government. According to CoWIN portal, 79,626 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, taking the total number of doses administered in the national capital to 88,90,766, of which 20,76,571 were second doses. 

Jul 11, 2021 07:41 (IST)

Assam Logs 2,391 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 More Fatalities | Assam on Saturday reported 24 more COVID-19 deaths, which took the toll to 4,812, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. The coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state mounted 5,32,084 as 2,391 more people tested positive for the infection, it said. Assam now has 21,202 active cases. At least 2,854 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,04,723, it said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 94.86 per cent.

Jul 11, 2021 07:35 (IST)
Kerala's Sabarimala Temple to Open for Devotees from July 17-21, Jabs, RT-PCR Test Must

Sabarimala temple in Kerala is all set to open its gates for devotees of Lord Ayyappa from July 17-21 for monthly pooja called 'Masapooja'.

Jul 11, 2021 07:32 (IST)

Ladakh Becomes First UT to Achieve 100% First Dose Coverage | Ladakh has become the first Union Territory to vaccinate all it's citizens- residents and migrant labourers, with the first dose of Covid-19 jab. 

Jul 11, 2021 07:30 (IST)

Nagaland Reports 111 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally at 25,898 | Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 25,898 on Saturday as 111 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The death toll remained at 507 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, it said. Kohima district registered the highest number of new cases at 51, followed by Dimapur (19) and Tuensang (10), the bulletin said. The state now has 973 active cases, while, 23,698 people have recovered from the disease and 720 patients have migrated to other states.

Jul 11, 2021 07:24 (IST)

READ | Covid-19 Lockdown: Check Here Which State/UT Extended, Lifted Restrictions

Even as Covid-19 cases across India show a declining trend, several states/union territories have continued to impose lockdown to completely break the chain of transmission of the infection.

Jul 11, 2021 07:15 (IST)

Arunachal to Implement Lockdown Amid High Positivity Rate

Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)(

Meanwhile, the national capital is struggling to inoculate its population, and the government claimed it has less than a day’s stock of vaccines left as over 1.31 lakh doses were administered on Friday.

According to the CoWIN portal, 79,626 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, taking the total number of doses administered in the national capital to 88,90,766, of which 20,76,571 were second doses.

South Korea posted its highest ever number of new daily Covid-19 infections within 24 hours, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency has said, in a third consecutive day of record-high new infections. Coronavirus curbs will be tightened to the strictest level possible in Seoul and neighbouring regions for the first time.

