Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Experts Wary of 'Superspreader Event' As U'khand Mulls Nod to Kanwar Yatra; 100% 1st Dose Coverage in Ladakh

Meanwhile, the national capital is struggling to inoculate its population, and the government claimed it has less than a day’s stock of vaccines left as over 1.31 lakh doses were administered on Friday.

According to the CoWIN portal, 79,626 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, taking the total number of doses administered in the national capital to 88,90,766, of which 20,76,571 were second doses.

South Korea posted its highest ever number of new daily Covid-19 infections within 24 hours, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency has said, in a third consecutive day of record-high new infections. Coronavirus curbs will be tightened to the strictest level possible in Seoul and neighbouring regions for the first time.

