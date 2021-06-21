CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WTCFinal#Coronavirus#InternationalYogaDay#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Free Covid-19 Vaccines for All Adults In India from Today, UK Reports 9,284 Cases Day Before Lockdown Ends
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Free Covid-19 Vaccines for All Adults In India from Today, UK Reports 9,284 Cases Day Before Lockdown Ends

Coronavirus Updates: Covid cases in the UK have been rising in recent weeks as a result of partial easing of restrictions together with the growth of the Delta variant.

News18.com | June 21, 2021, 08:31 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Free Covid-19 Vaccines for All Adults In India from Today, UK Reports 9,284 Cases Day Before Lockdown Ends

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bolstering India’s vaccination drive, the Centre will begin a free COVID-19 vaccination drive for the population above age of 18 from today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on June 7, announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all adults. The United Kingdom reported 9,284 Covid cases on the day before the lockdown was due to end.

Covid cases in the UK have been rising in recent weeks as a result of partial easing of restrictions together with the growth of the Delta variant. On Friday Public Health England revealed cases of the Delta variant had increased by 79% in the space of a week, and it is now believed to account for 99% of new Covid cases, The Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, all Indian citizens above the age of 18 can get free vaccination at government facilities from June 21 and several states have already declared free vaccines for all. All vaccination centers, government and private, would provide onsite registration facilities for both individuals and groups. Citizens need not pre-register themselves on the CoWin or Aarogya Setu app.

Read More
Jun 21, 2021 08:31 (IST)
Lockdown Extended in Haryana, U’khand, Tamil Nadu With Relaxations: Check What's Open & Where

The Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Haryana governments on Sunday announced the extension of Covid-19 lockdown in their states, with a few relaxation of curbs.

Jun 21, 2021 08:21 (IST)

Yoga has helped us to maintain our physical & mental health: Union Health Min Harsh Vardhan

Jun 21, 2021 07:47 (IST)

Chhattisgarh Records 352 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths | Chhattisgarh reported 352 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 10 fatalities, taking the infection count to 9,90,675 and the toll to 13,387, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 9,68,096 after 115 people were discharged from various hospitals while 566 others completed their home isolation stay during the day. The number of active cases in Chhattisgarh now stands at 9,192, the official told reporters. Raipur district recorded 17 new cases, taking its overall caseload to 1,57,004, including 3,125 deaths so far. Bijapur recorded 27 new cases while Sukma and Korba saw 25 cases each, he said.

Jun 21, 2021 07:34 (IST)

Bengal Reports 2,184 New COVID-19 Cases, 53 Fresh Fatalities | West Bengal's Covid-19 tally rose to 14,81,707 on Sunday as 2,184 more people tested positive for the infection. Meanwhile, 53 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 17,348, a health bulletin said. North 24 Parganas district registered the highest number of new cases at 332 followed by Purba Medinipur (225) and Kolkata (185). North 24 Parganas also recorded the highest number of fresh fatalities at 9, followed by Kolkata (7) and South 24 Parganas (7).

Jun 21, 2021 07:23 (IST)

READ | India Targets 50 Lakh Record Vaccinations on Monday as States Set Big Goals

India could achieve its highest daily vaccination level on International Yoga Day as the Centre begins its free vaccination exercise starts from June 21.

Jun 21, 2021 07:20 (IST)

Jharkhand Reports 138 New Positive Cases

Jun 21, 2021 07:16 (IST)

35,325 Challans Issued for COVID-19 Violations in Delhi from May 31-June 19: Police | More than 35,000 challans were issued against those found flouting Covid norms since the unlocking process began in the national capital on May 31 and over Rs 7.1 crore was collected as fine in the last three weeks, police said on Sunday. According to the data shared by Delhi Police, a total of 35,325 challans were issued from May 31 to June 19. Out of these, 29,901 challans were issued for mask violation and 5,078 for violating social distancing. It said 2,863 FIRs were registered and 2,587 people have been arrested from May 31 to June 19. During the same period, an amount of Rs 7,15,49,945 worth fine was collected by the police for violations of COVID-19 norms, police data showed.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Free Covid-19 Vaccines for All Adults In India from Today, UK Reports 9,284 Cases Day Before Lockdown Ends
Representational image.

Delhi Police on Sunday shared data, stating, more than 35,000 challans were issued against those found flouting Covid norms since the unlocking process began in the national capital on May 31, and over Rs 7.1 crore was collected as fine in the last three weeks. A total of 35,325 challans were issued from May 31 to June 19. Out of these, 29,901 challans were issued for mask violation and 5,078 for violating social distancing. It said 2,863 FIRs were registered and 2,587 people have been arrested from May 31 to June 19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Recommended For You