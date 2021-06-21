Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Free Covid-19 Vaccines for All Adults In India from Today, UK Reports 9,284 Cases Day Before Lockdown Ends

The Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Haryana governments on Sunday announced the extension of Covid-19 lockdown in their states, with a few relaxation of curbs.
Delhi Police on Sunday shared data, stating, more than 35,000 challans were issued against those found flouting Covid norms since the unlocking process began in the national capital on May 31, and over Rs 7.1 crore was collected as fine in the last three weeks. A total of 35,325 challans were issued from May 31 to June 19. Out of these, 29,901 challans were issued for mask violation and 5,078 for violating social distancing. It said 2,863 FIRs were registered and 2,587 people have been arrested from May 31 to June 19.
