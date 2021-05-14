india

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Fully Vaccinated Americans No Longer Need to Wear Masks or Physically Distance, Says CDC, Biden Calls it 'Milestone'
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Fully Vaccinated Americans No Longer Need to Wear Masks or Physically Distance, Says CDC, Biden Calls it 'Milestone'

News18.com | May 14, 2021, 07:51 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Fully Vaccinated Americans No Longer Need to Wear Masks or Physically Distance, Says CDC, Biden Calls it 'Milestone'

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: In the biggest indication that the United States is fast returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks. The recommendation holds true for both indoors and outdoors, the CDC said. Following the announcement on Thursday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris appeared before reporters at the Rose Garden of the White House without wearing masks. “I think it’s a great milestone. A great day. It’s been made possible by the extraordinary success we’ve had in vaccinating so many Americans so quickly,” Biden said. Referring to the latest CDC guidelines, Biden said fully vaccinated people are at a very, very low risk of contracting COVID-19. Therefore, if you’ve been fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask. But if you’ve not been vaccinated, or if you’ve been getting a two-shot vaccine and you’ve only had your first shot but not your second, or you haven’t waited the full two weeks after your second shot, you still need to wear a mask,” the President said.

He said 250 million vaccine shots have been given in 114 days. “We are seeing the results. Cases are down in 49 of 50 states. New York Times has reported that hospitalisations are the lowest they’ve been since April of 2020, over a year ago, right after the start of the pandemic. Deaths are down 80 per cent and also at their lowest level since April of 2020,” Biden said. He said that the virus tragically rages in other countries. “In less than four months, we’ve gone from 5.5 per cent to nearly 60 per cent of the adults in America with at least one shot in their arm. We’ve gone from stagnation to an economy that is growing faster than it has in nearly 40 years. We’ve gone from an anemic job creation, to a record for job creation for a new administration,” Biden added.

In its latest guidelines, the CDC said fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. Those travelling within the United States need not get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel. The CDC said the vaccines are effective at preventing the COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death. The vaccines reduce the risk of people spreading COVID-19, it said. The guidance applies to COVID-19 vaccines currently authorised for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson (J&J)/Janssen COVID-19 vaccines. It can also be applied to COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorised for emergency use by the World Health Organization. This includes AstraZeneca/Oxford, the CDC said.

May 14, 2021 07:51 (IST)

Total Number of COVID Vaccine Doses Given in India Nears 18 Cr | The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country inched closer to 18 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.  It said 4,37,192 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine on Thursday and cumulatively 39,14,688 across 32 states and union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive. "The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,91,77,029 as per the 8 pm provisional report," the ministry said.

May 14, 2021 07:50 (IST)
Health Ministry Accepts Proposal To Increase Gap Between 2 Covishield Doses To 12-16 Weeks

The Union health ministry agreed on Thursday to extend the gap between two doses of Serum Institute of India (SII)’s Covishield to 12-16 weeks, acting on the recommendation by an advisory group on…

May 14, 2021 07:37 (IST)

COVID Care Centre be Set up in JNU to Isolate those Who Tested Positive: HC to Varsity, Delhi Govt | The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed that a COVID care centre be set up inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University for immediate isolation of those residents who have tested positive as coronavirus cases inside the campus are "quite high". Justice Prathiba M Singh said the premises for setting up the centre be set up in consultation with the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of the area.  "This would enable such affected persons to immediately isolate and for their basic parameters to be monitored. In the creation of the isolation facility, if the services of any of the faculty members who are part of the petitioner association are required, their recommendations/ assistance may also be availed of by the COVID Task Force," the court said.

May 14, 2021 07:26 (IST)
Sputnik V To Hit Indian Market Next Week; How Does It Compare To Covaxin, Covishield

The second batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine will arrive in India on May 14, after the first batch of 1.

May 14, 2021 07:13 (IST)

DCPCR Chief Advises Pregnant Women, Lactating Mothers be Brought Under Covid-19 Vaccination Process | The Delhi Commission For Protection Of Child Rights chairman Anurag Kundu has written to the Union Health Secretary urging him to include pregnant women and lactating mothers under the coronavirus vaccination process. Currently, they are excluded from the COVID-19 vaccination drive because of a lack of clinical trials data on the effect of coronavirus vaccine on these two groups. 

May 14, 2021 07:06 (IST)

More Frequent Side-effects Reported Mixing Pfizer and Oxford Covid Jabs, Study Suggests | Administering one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine followed by one of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine (or vice versa) induces a higher frequency of mild to moderate side-effects compared with standard two doses of either vaccine, initial data from a key UK trial suggests. The Oxford-led Com-Cov study is exploring the safety and efficacy of mixed-dose schedules given that they are being considered in several countries – including the UK – to fortify vaccine rollout programmes that are dependent on unstable vaccine supplies.

May 14, 2021 06:55 (IST)

Preparing to Send 159 Oxygen Concentrators to India: Pentagon | The US defense forces are preparing to send 159 oxygen concentrators to India via a commercial flight next week, the Pentagon said. "Defense Logistics Agency is preparing 159 oxygen concentrators at Travis Air Force Base. They are scheduled to ship via commercial air for a Monday, that's the 17th of May, delivery to India," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said at a news conference on Thursday.

May 14, 2021 06:48 (IST)

Covid-19 help aid arrives from Kazakhstan

May 14, 2021 06:44 (IST)

Call for ‘Surge Vaccinations’ as UK Cases of India Covid-19 Variant Double | Ministers are under growing pressure to deploy “surge vaccinations” in Covid hotspots, with some local authorities pushing to extend the offer of jabs to over-18s to stop the spread of a coronavirus variant. Boris Johnson said he was anxious about the spread of the variant first detected in India, as cases more than doubled in a week. Government scientific advisers held urgent talks with just days until the next significant phase of social unlocking that would allow people in England from different households to gather indoors again for the first time in five months.

May 14, 2021 06:42 (IST)

Fully Vaccinated Americans No Longer Need to Wear Masks, Says CDC Director | United States CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announces that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks or physically distance, indoors or outdoors in almost all circumstances.

