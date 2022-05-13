Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Govt May Not Allow Mixing of Jabs for Booster; Mumbai Covid Tally Highest Since Feb 23

Live now
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The government may not allow precaution dose of a COVID-19 vaccine other than the one used for primary vaccination in light of a CMC Vellore study which showed lack of uniformity in results upon mixing of jabs for booster shots, sources said on Thursday. The Covid Working Group of NTAGI which reviewed the findings of the Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore study last week stated that Read More
WHO must be reformed and strengthened to build a more resilient global health security architecture, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday at the second global virtual summit on Coronavirus hosted by US President Joe Biden. “In India, we adopted a people-centric strategy against the pandemic,” he said adding 90 per cent of the country’s population has been vaccinated against the virus. PM Modi said the Covid pandemic continues to disrupt lives, supply chains, and tests the resilience of open societies. Hailing India’s national vaccination program, he said the government has made the highest-ever allocation to its annual healthcare budget. “Our vaccination program is the largest in the world. We have fully vaccinated almost 90% of the alien population and more than 50 million children. India manufactures four WHO-approved vaccines and has the capacity to produce 5 billion doses this year,” he said. READ MORE
North Korea said Friday that 187,000 people are being “isolated and treated” for fever, after the country reported its first Covid-19 cases and confirmed at least one death linked to the outbreak. “As of now up to 187,800 people are being isolated and treated,” the official KCNA reported, adding that six people who were sick with fever had died, including one who tested positive for Omicron. “A fever whose cause couldn’t be identified explosively spread nationwide from late April,” the report said.
Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,032 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 3.64 percent. With these new cases, the national capital’s overall Covid tally has increased to 18,98,173 while the death toll stands at 26,184. Delhi reported 970 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.34 percent and one death on Wednesday. Delhi reported 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday, while the positivity rate was 4.38 percent.
A total of 42 more people, including a returnee from New Delhi, tested COVID-19 positive in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,54,512, while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities recorded in the same period, the Health Department said on Thursday. The number of recoveries grew to 34,16,049 with 43 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 438 active infections, a bulletin said here.
West Bengal reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the Health Department said. In the last 24 hours, 39 people recovered from the disease, it said. There are 398 active cases in the state at present. Of them, 11 are undergoing treatment at hospitals. The state had recorded 25 cases on Wednesday.
North Korea said Friday six people died and nearly 190,000 are under quarantine following a rapid spread of fever across the nation in recent weeks, a day after it first acknowledged a COVID-19 outbreak in a largely unvaccinated population. The Norths official Korean Central News Agency said Friday that more than 350,000 people were treated for fever that explosively spread nationwide since late April and that 162,200 people recovered. It said said 187,800 people are being isolated for treatment after 18,000 people were newly found with fever symptoms on Thursday alone.
“However, the same advantage was not observed when Covaxin as a booster shot was given after two Covishield doses,” an official source told PTI. “Considering programmatic challenges the matter would now be discussed in the NTAGI Standing Technical Sub-Committee meeting for final recommendation,” the source said.
As of now, mixing of COVID-19 vaccines is not allowed in the country which means the precaution dose is of the same vaccine as the first and second doses.
Mumbai reported 139 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count since February 23, but no death linked to the infection was reported in the financial capital, the city civic body said. For the third consecutive day, Mumbai has logged over 120 Covid-19 cases, while it has registered infections in three digits for the ninth time in May so far.
With this, the city’s overall Covid-19 tally rose to 10,61,177, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,563, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin. The metropolis had logged 124 COVID-19 cases, but no fresh fatalities on Wednesday.
At 139, the city has witnessed the highest daily cases since February 23, when it had logged 168 infections. Among the new cases, eight were symptomatic and these patients were hospitalized for treatment, while only one of them was put on oxygen support, the bulletin said.
With 7,857 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, their total number increased to 1,69,85,715, the BMC said. Only 22 out of the 25,249 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients are currently occupied in the city, according to the bulletin.
The number of recoveries jumped to 10,40,754 after 130 more patients recovered from the infection, the civic body said. Currently, the city has 860 active COVID-19 cases.
Mumbai’s coronavirus recovery rate was 98 per cent, while the growth rate of infections between May 5 and May 11 stood at 0.010 per cent, the bulletin said. The case doubling rate in Mumbai was 6,116 days.
The metropolis has been free of sealed buildings and containment zones for several weeks now. On January 7, Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 20,971 cases during the third wave of the pandemic which started from December 21, 2021.
