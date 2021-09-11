Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Gradual Dip in Covid Cases Hint at Ebbing Kerala Wave; CoWIN Launches API To Facilitate Easy Verification of Vaccination Status of Staff

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covid-19 continued to decline gradually in Kerala, as a result of which new infections recorded in the country dipped below 38,000 on Friday. India reported 37,868 fresh infections of the virus, down from 39,249 on Thursday. Kerala logged 25,010 cases, a drop from the previous day’s count of 26,200. Daily cases in the state have crossed 30,000 on just one day so far this week (Wednesday), as opposed to three in the previous week. On Friday, Kerala reported a test positivity rate, the percentage of positive cases out of the total samples tested of 16.53%, a slight fall from 16.69% on Thursday. The daily TPR in the state had crossed 19% last week.
With an aim to facilitate faster re-opening of economic activities while also ensuring the health safety of people, Co-Win has launched a new API that will make it easy for organizations to know or verify the vaccination status of their employees, associates, customers, etc. To use this API, an individual needs to enter a mobile number and name. Thereafter, the individual will get a one-time password (OTP) which they have to enter. In return, Co-WIN will send a response to the verifying entity on the individual’s status of vaccination. The response will only tell whether the person is not vaccinated or the person is partially vaccinated or the Person is fully vaccinated.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here