Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Health Ministry Gears for Third Wave, Releases Over Rs 7,200 Crore from Emergency Fund; SII Chairman Bats for Booster Shots
SII chairman Poonawalla was not in favour of mixing two different vaccines and criticized the Union government for banning exports of vaccines.

News18.com | August 14, 2021, 07:27 IST
Poonawalla was not in favour of mixing two different vaccines and criticized the Union government for banning exports of vaccines.

Meanwhile, the health ministry is hopeful that all 1,755 PSA oxygen generating plants will get commissioned by the end of August. If oxygen plants to be set-up by PSUs are also taken into account, a total of 2,200 such plants will be functioning in the near future.

Aug 14, 2021 07:27 (IST)

SII's Poonawalla Bats for Booster Dose, Opposes Mixing of Vaccines, Criticizes Export Ban | Serum Institute of India chairman Cyrus Poonawalla said that taking a third or `booster dose' of Covishield, the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by his firm, was desirable. He also said he was not in favour of mixing two difference vaccines, and criticized the Union government for banning exports of vaccines. Poonawalla was speaking to reporters after receiving the Lokmanya Tilak award here. "After six months, the antibodies go down and that is why I have taken the third dose. We have given the third dose to our seven to eight thousand SII employees. For those who have completed the second dose, it is my request to take a booster dose (third dose) after six months," he said.

Aug 14, 2021 07:26 (IST)

Covid review: Health Minister Mandaviya to Visit Kerala on Aug 16, Assam on Aug 17 | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be visiting Kerala on August 16 to review the COVID-19 situation in the southern state.  He is also likely to visit Guwahati in Assam on August 17 for holding a review meeting there, sources said. According to the sources, the Union minister is likely to meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and hold a meeting with state Health Minister Veena George and other officials involved in Covid management there. Mandaviya will be accompanied by director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other senior officials of the health ministry.

Kerala will test everyone in containment zones.(Image: Reuters)

As cases continue to rise across the United States, Oregon’s governor said she would send up to 1,500 national guard troops to help hospital workers pushed to the brink by a surge of cases, while the White House announced that Texas and Florida alone accounted for almost 40% of new US Covid hospitalizations last week.

