Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Health Ministry Gears for Third Wave, Releases Over Rs 7,200 Crore from Emergency Fund; SII Chairman Bats for Booster Shots

Reviewing the current Covid-19 situation, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be visiting Kerala on August 16 and is also likely to visit Guwahati in Assam on August 17 for holding a review meeting there. According to the sources, the Union minister is likely to meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and hold a meeting with state Health Minister Veena George and other officials involved in Covid management there.

As cases continue to rise across the United States, Oregon’s governor said she would send up to 1,500 national guard troops to help hospital workers pushed to the brink by a surge of cases, while the White House announced that Texas and Florida alone accounted for almost 40% of new US Covid hospitalizations last week.

