CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Nearly 1 in 5 Healthcare Workers Yet to Get 2nd Jab; US Wasted Over 15 Million Doses Since March
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Nearly 1 in 5 Healthcare Workers Yet to Get 2nd Jab; US Wasted Over 15 Million Doses Since March

Coronavirus Updates: Two days after India achieved another vaccination milestone, India’s vaccination record on August 31 has been updated to 1.41 crore doses.

News18.com | September 02, 2021, 08:35 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Nearly 1 in 5 Healthcare Workers Yet to Get 2nd Jab; US Wasted Over 15 Million Doses Since March

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Nearly one in five healthcare workers and over a quarter of frontline workers have not yet got their second shots, official data has shown. A closer look shows widely differing coverage levels in states with Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Delhi having the lowest coverage. The United States has thrown away at least 15.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since March 1, according to a report by NBC News. The figure is far higher than previously thought and probably still an undercount because it is based on self-reported data from pharmacies, states and other providers, NBC said, quoting a response it received to a request for public data.
At least seven states are missing from the figures, as well as major federal agencies.

Nationally, just over 1.03 crore healthcare workers have got the first shot, but under 84 lakh have got the second. Among frontline workers, while 1.83 crore have got their first shot, only 1.32 crore have got the second, a Times of India report stated.

Read More
Sep 02, 2021 08:35 (IST)

READ | ICU Beds, Masks & Tubes: To Prepare for 3rd Covid Wave, Centre Reviews Availability of Critical Medical Devices

The Narendra Modi government is conducting a review to check the readiness of Covid-19 critical medical devices for the possible third wave, News18.

Sep 02, 2021 08:30 (IST)

Bengal Reports 679 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 More Fatalities | West Bengal on Wednesday reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths, which took the toll to 18,459, a health department bulletin said. The coronavirus caseload in the state mounted to 15,49,283 as 679 more people tested positive for the infection, it said.
Of the fresh fatalities, three each were reported from Nadia and North 24 Parganas and one each from Kolkata, Howrah, South 24 Parganas, Paschim  Bardhaman, Bankura and Darjeeling districts, the bulletin said. At least 681 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,22,023.

Sep 02, 2021 08:18 (IST)

Mizoram reported 545 new positive cases yesterday. 

Sep 02, 2021 08:07 (IST)

READ | RT-PCR Mandatory at Mumbai Airport for Int'l Passengers Arriving from These Countries

In view of detection of more transmissible variants of SARS-COV-2, passengers arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai from countries including UK, Europe, Middle East,…

Sep 02, 2021 08:01 (IST)

1 in 5 Healthcare Workers Yet to Receive Second Vaccine Shot | Healthcare workers and frontline workers were the very first priority groups identified when Covid vaccination started in mid-January, but more than seven months on, nearly one in five healthcare workers and over a quarter of frontline workers have not yet got their second shots, official data shows. A closer look shows widely differing coverage levels in states with Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi having the lowest coverage.

Sep 02, 2021 07:57 (IST)

US Wasted Over 15 Million Covid Doses Since March: Report | The United States has thrown away at least 15.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since March 1, according to a report by NBC News. The figure is far higher than previously thought and probably still an undercount because it is based on self-reported data from pharmacies, states and other providers, NBC said, quoting a response it received to a request for public data. At least seven states are missing from the figures, as well as major federal agencies. Reasons for dose wastage vary and include cracked vials, errors in diluting vaccines, freezer malfunctions and more doses in a vial than people who want them, with a limited window of a few hours to use a vial once it is punctured.

Sep 02, 2021 07:10 (IST)

READ | Union Health Minister Reviews Availability of Covid-19 Essential Drugs, Buffer Stocks

Union Minister for Health and Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the supply and availability of COVID-19 related essential medicines in the country.

Sep 02, 2021 07:02 (IST)

Delhi Records Zero Deaths, 36 New Cases; Positivity Rate 0.06 pc | No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, while 36 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. This is the 20th time since the start of the second Covid wave in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day. On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16,  August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24, August 26, August 27, August 28 and August 29 too, no daily deaths due to COVID-19 was recorded, as per official data.

Sep 02, 2021 07:00 (IST)

Meghalaya Reports 264 New Covid-19 Cases, 4 More Fatalities | Meghalaya reported 264 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 76,100, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 1,315 as four more people succumbed to the infection during the day,  Health Services director Dr. Aman War said.  All the four who succumbed to the infection were not vaccinated against COVID-19, he said. Of the new cases, East Khasi Hills district recorded the highest at 156, followed by West Khasi Hills (50) and Ri-Bhoi (25).

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Nearly 1 in 5 Healthcare Workers Yet to Get 2nd Jab; US Wasted Over 15 Million Doses Since March
A hospital worker receives vaccine against COVID-19 at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan February 28, 2021. (REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail/File)

Meanwhile, the Assam cabinet has decided to give a one-time grant of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of poor people who have died due to Covid-19 and were not government employees or were not getting government pension.

Under the scheme, for children below 10 years and adolescent girls with no guardian, the state government is taking steps to house such children in childcare institutions and provide funding towards their upkeep, including educational expenditure.

Meanwhile, in the US, just as young are starting a new school year, Covid-19 rates among children and teens are rising to rates that have not been seen since the pandemic’s winter surge, before vaccines were made widely available.

On a state level, local leaders have noticed a sharp uptick in cases among children. In Maricopa County, Arizona, home to Phoenix, children under 12 make up one-sixth of the county’s Covid cases, and 6% of hospitalizations are children. In Tennessee, children under 18 are making up nearly 40% of cases in the state, with over 14,000 cases among children. Texas has reported 20,256 positive cases in the new school year, along with 7,488 cases among staff, The Guardian reported.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

More News