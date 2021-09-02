Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Nearly 1 in 5 Healthcare Workers Yet to Get 2nd Jab; US Wasted Over 15 Million Doses Since March

Meanwhile, the Assam cabinet has decided to give a one-time grant of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of poor people who have died due to Covid-19 and were not government employees or were not getting government pension.

Under the scheme, for children below 10 years and adolescent girls with no guardian, the state government is taking steps to house such children in childcare institutions and provide funding towards their upkeep, including educational expenditure.

Meanwhile, in the US, just as young are starting a new school year, Covid-19 rates among children and teens are rising to rates that have not been seen since the pandemic’s winter surge, before vaccines were made widely available.

On a state level, local leaders have noticed a sharp uptick in cases among children. In Maricopa County, Arizona, home to Phoenix, children under 12 make up one-sixth of the county’s Covid cases, and 6% of hospitalizations are children. In Tennessee, children under 18 are making up nearly 40% of cases in the state, with over 14,000 cases among children. Texas has reported 20,256 positive cases in the new school year, along with 7,488 cases among staff, The Guardian reported.

