Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Bihar Emerges as Surprise Star in India's Aug Vaccination Feat, Jabs 24L in a Day; All Above 18 in Himachal Given 1st Dose

News18.com | September 01, 2021, 08:19 IST
Vaccination drive in India

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Himachal Pradesh became the first state in the country to administer the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus to 100 % of its 18+ population. The health department is looking at completing the second dose of vaccine for all its residents by November end. Bihar emerged as the unlikely star of India’s record 1.32 crore vaccination feat on August 31, delivering the maximum number of over 24 lakh doses in a single day and 90 percent of them were given in rural areas of Bihar- areas which are struggling with heavy floods.

Karnataka will conduct a ‘Wednesday special’ vaccine drive with an aim of inoculating 10 lakh people in one go.
The Centre has provided 1.10 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses in the month of August and the supply has increased further after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Dr K Sudhakar took up the matter with the government.

Sep 01, 2021 08:19 (IST)

India Records Highest COVID-19 Vaccinations in a Day | The daily COVID-19 vaccinations crossed the one crore mark on Tuesday for the second time in five days, taking the cumulative doses administered in the country to over 65 crore, the Union Health Ministry said. A record high of over 1.28 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were given on Tuesday, according to the CoWIN portal data. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses has been achieved till 6 PM.

Sep 01, 2021 08:09 (IST)

READ | Covid-19: Indore Becomes First City to Vaccinate 100% Eligible Population With First Dose

Indore, a city in Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday reached a major milestone by vaccinating its entire eligible population with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Sep 01, 2021 08:02 (IST)

Vaccinate Teachers, Non-teaching Staff Before Reopening Schools: COVID-19 Task Force |  The Maharashtra COVID-19 task force on  children on Tuesday stressed on undertaking vaccination of teachers and non-teaching staff on priority before taking any decision on reopening schools for physical classes.
  The paediatrician task force was formed by the state government in May to prevent children from contracting COVID-19 amid fears of a possible third wave of the pandemic. On apprehensions that a new wave would disproportionately affect children, a task force member sought to downplay such fears, saying there is no particular variant of COVID-19 that would specifically target minors. Schools in most of the urban areas in the state are not holding in-person classes in view of detection of coronavirus infections.

Sep 01, 2021 07:48 (IST)

Assam Reports Five COVID-19 Deaths, 570 New Positive Cases | Assam reported five fresh fatalities due to COVID-19, while 570 more people tested positive pushing the caseload to 5,89,426, the National Health Mission said. With the death of persons in Kamrup Metro and one each in Jorhat, Nagaon, and Tinsukia, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 5,660. The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's death audit board has not included them in the death toll caused by the virus, as they had other ailments too. The current death rate is 0.96 per cent, it said. 

Sep 01, 2021 07:44 (IST)

Rs 90 Lakh Collected in Fines for Covid Norm Violation During Second Wave: Jammu Police | Fines amounting to Rs 90 lakh have been recovered from over 20,000 people for violation of COVID-19 guidelines in Jammu district during the second wave of the pandemic, police said. "During COVID-19 second wave, we registered 450 FIRs and arrested 500 people for violation of SOP," SSP, Jammu, Chandan Kohli said. The SSP said more than 20,000 people were penalised, and fines worth Rs 90 lakh recovered from them for not wearing face masks or not following Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places. He said people should not be complacent as there is a threat of a third wave of the pandemic.

Sep 01, 2021 07:38 (IST)

COVID-appropriate measures put in place at Kanpur schools ahead of reopening of primary classes from today. 

Sep 01, 2021 07:37 (IST)

Bihar Intensifies Vaccination Drive, Jabs 24L in One Day | Bihar emerged as the unlikely star of India’s record 1.32 crore vaccination feat on August 31, delivering the maximum number of over 24 lakh doses in a single day and 90 percent of them were given in rural areas of Bihar. 

Sep 01, 2021 07:24 (IST)

READ | India Smashes 1-Cr Ceiling Again to Set New Vaccination Record: Clocks Over 1.28 Cr Jabs Till 10pm

After setting the one crore-plus record in vaccinations last week, India has set a new record again, notching up over 1.

Sep 01, 2021 07:20 (IST)

Himachal Administers First Dose of Covid Vaccine to 100% of its Population | Himachal Pradesh became the first state in the country to administer the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus to cent per cent of its population, said health minister Rajiv Saizal. The health department is looking at completing the second of dose of vaccine for all its residents by November end.

Sep 01, 2021 07:17 (IST)

Nine Cases Registered Against Dahi Handi Organizers for Violating Covid Norms | At least nine FIRs were registered across Mumbai on Tuesday  for the violation of COVID-19 norms during `Dahi Handi' celebrations on the occasion of `Gokulashtami' festival, police said.   Cases were registered under IPC sections 188 (disobeying order lawfully promulgated by public servant), 269 (act which can spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and other provisions at  Kasturba Marg, Kala Chowky, Ghatkopar, Worli, Sakinaka, Dadar, Bhandup, Kherwadi and Parksite police stations, said an official. 

More than two crore additional vaccine doses will be dispatched to the states from August 27 to vaccinate schoolteachers and non-teaching staff on a priority basis.
“We are aiming to vaccinate 5 lakh people every day from now onwards. On Wednesday during a special vaccination drive the target is to vaccinate at least 10 lakh people,” said Dr Sudhakar.

Meanwhile, at least nine FIRs were registered across Mumbai on Tuesday for the violation of Covid-19 norms during `Dahi Handi’ celebrations on the occasion of `Gokulashtami’ festival, PTI reported. The cases were registered under IPC sections 188 (disobeying order lawfully promulgated by public servant), 269 (act which can spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and other provisions at Kasturba Marg, Kala Chowky, Ghatkopar, Worli, Sakinaka, Dadar, Bhandup, Kherwadi and Parksite police stations, said an official. Most of the FIRs named MNS workers, he said.

