Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Bihar Emerges as Surprise Star in India's Aug Vaccination Feat, Jabs 24L in a Day; All Above 18 in Himachal Given 1st Dose

“We are aiming to vaccinate 5 lakh people every day from now onwards. On Wednesday during a special vaccination drive the target is to vaccinate at least 10 lakh people,” said Dr Sudhakar.

Meanwhile, at least nine FIRs were registered across Mumbai on Tuesday for the violation of Covid-19 norms during `Dahi Handi’ celebrations on the occasion of `Gokulashtami’ festival, PTI reported. The cases were registered under IPC sections 188 (disobeying order lawfully promulgated by public servant), 269 (act which can spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and other provisions at Kasturba Marg, Kala Chowky, Ghatkopar, Worli, Sakinaka, Dadar, Bhandup, Kherwadi and Parksite police stations, said an official. Most of the FIRs named MNS workers, he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here