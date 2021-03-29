Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Registers 68,020 New Covid-19 Cases in Biggest One-day Surge Since October, Highest Fresh Cases in the World in 24 Hours

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India registered 68,020 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, making it the biggest one-day surge since October, Union Health Ministry data indicated. This includes 291 deaths. The total number of active cases has risen by 35,498. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 1.2 crore with 1,61,843 deaths recorded till now since the outbreak hit India in January 2020. India also earned the dubious distinction of registering the highest number of fresh cases in the world.

Maharashtra is considering imposing a strict lockdown this week after recording the highest one-day jump in coronavirus infections of any state since last March, officials said. The state tightened travel restrictions and imposed night curfews as it reported 40,414 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, almost two-thirds of the national total, many of them in the densely-populated financial capital Mumbai. “In (Sunday’s) meeting of the (Covid-19) task force, it was suggested that very strict restrictions like lockdown should be imposed immediately,” the office of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said in a statement. A senior official in the state government said the lockdown could take effect “in the coming days” as officials had been asked to prepare to implement it in a phased manner.

In the meeting held with the chief minister, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and other officials, principal secretary to state health department Dr Pradeep Vyas said there will be a “tremendous stress” on the availability of beds, oxygen supply, and ventilators, which could fall short if the cases continue to go up. During the meeting, the CM reviewed health infrastructure including availability of beds, oxygen, medicines etc. in the state to treat Covid-19 patients. T he task force then recommended that the state government implement measures like a stricter lockdown to stem the rise in coronavirus positive cases. The chief minister has asked officials to prepare a detailed plan for implementation of a lockdown which will have a minimum impact on the economy of the state, the release said.