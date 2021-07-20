CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#MonsoonSession#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Offered 7.5 Mn Doses of Moderna Vaccine But No Consensus on Indemnity Yet; US Improves Travel Advisory for India
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Offered 7.5 Mn Doses of Moderna Vaccine But No Consensus on Indemnity Yet; US Improves Travel Advisory for India

Coronavirus Updates: All passengers flying to Bengal, on both commercial and non-commercial flights, will have to produce either a certificate that shows they are fully vaccinated or a COVID-19 negative (RT-PCR) test report.

News18.com | July 20, 2021, 07:26 IST
Moderna

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Amid vaccine shortage, India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing programme, but it is not clear when the jabs will arrive in the country as a consensus on the indemnity clause is yet to be reached, sources said. The United States has improved the travel advisory for India, lowering it from the highest Level 4, which meant no travel, to Level 3, which urges citizens to reconsider travel amid pandemic.

The government last week said that it is working actively with vaccine manufacturer Moderna to see how its vaccine can be made available in the country. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was granted emergency use authorisation by India’s drug regulator last month. “India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing programme,” a source told news agency PTI.

Five districts of Assam will continue to be under total lockdown owing to their high COVID-19 positivity rate while the movement of people to and from other districts across the state will remain suspended, state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said. Ahead of Eid-al-Adha large crowds gathered in Lucknow, flouting the Covid-19 protocol as most vendors and customers were seen without wearing masks.

Read More
Jul 20, 2021 07:26 (IST)

RT-PCR Report Must for Flyers Coming to Bengal if not Fully Vaccinated Against Covid-19 | All passengers flying to West Bengal, on both commercial and non-commercial flights, will have to produce either a certificate that shows they are fully vaccinated or a COVID-19 negative (RT-PCR) test report, the state government wrote to the civil aviation ministry on Monday. The decision will be implemented with immediate effect, West Bengal Home Secretary BP Gopalika wrote to Civil Aviation secretary PS Kharola. Passengers need to produce proof of their full vaccination or a COVID-19 negative test report at the time of boarding.

Jul 20, 2021 07:11 (IST)

'18,500 tourists are visiting Himachal Pradesh daily whereas 7,500 tourists are visiting the tourist hotspot Atal Tunnel Rohtang'

Jul 20, 2021 07:10 (IST)

India Offered 7.5 Million Doses of Moderna Vaccine, No Consensus on Indemnity Clause Yet | India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing programme, but it is not clear when the jabs will arrive in the country as a consensus on the indemnity clause is yet to be reached, sources said. The government last week said that it is working actively with vaccine manufacturer Moderna to see how its vaccine can be made available in the country. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was granted emergency use authorisation by India's drug regulator last month. "India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing programme," a source said.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Offered 7.5 Mn Doses of Moderna Vaccine But No Consensus on Indemnity Yet; US Improves Travel Advisory for India
ndia has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing programme, but it is not clear when the jabs will arrive in the country as a consensus on the indemnity clause is yet to be reached.

The five districts in Assam where lockdown will continue include Jorhat, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Biswanath, and Lakhimpur – along with two others, were declared as total containment zones on July 7 for showing a high Covid-19 positivity rate.

The West Bengal state government on Monday told the civil aviation ministry that all passengers flying to Bengal, on both commercial and non-commercial flights, will have to produce either a certificate that shows they are fully vaccinated or a COVID-19 negative (RT-PCR) test report. The decision will be implemented with immediate effect, West Bengal Home Secretary BP Gopalika wrote to Civil Aviation secretary PS Kharola.

Passengers need to produce proof of their full vaccination or a COVID-19 negative test report at the time of boarding.

Meanwhile, in Britain, as Delta virus cases continue to rise, the country’s chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance has said that 60 per cent of Covid hospital admissions are unvaccinated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

More News