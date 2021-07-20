Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Offered 7.5 Mn Doses of Moderna Vaccine But No Consensus on Indemnity Yet; US Improves Travel Advisory for India

The five districts in Assam where lockdown will continue include Jorhat, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Biswanath, and Lakhimpur – along with two others, were declared as total containment zones on July 7 for showing a high Covid-19 positivity rate.

The West Bengal state government on Monday told the civil aviation ministry that all passengers flying to Bengal, on both commercial and non-commercial flights, will have to produce either a certificate that shows they are fully vaccinated or a COVID-19 negative (RT-PCR) test report. The decision will be implemented with immediate effect, West Bengal Home Secretary BP Gopalika wrote to Civil Aviation secretary PS Kharola.

Passengers need to produce proof of their full vaccination or a COVID-19 negative test report at the time of boarding.

Meanwhile, in Britain, as Delta virus cases continue to rise, the country’s chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance has said that 60 per cent of Covid hospital admissions are unvaccinated.

