Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: NTAGI May Recommend Vax for 5-12 Age Group Today; New Mutant BA.4 Behind South Africa's Latest Surge

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: After recording more than 100 coronavirus cases for two straight days, Mumbai reported 90 new infections on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 10,59,635, but no fresh death linked to the disease was registered, the city civic body said. The city has reported less than 100 daily COVID-19 cases after a gap of two days. A day ago, the financial capital had recorded 112 cases, the highest daily
More than half of all Americans and about 75 per cent of children had been infected by Covid-19 by the end of February this year, according to a new study on antibodies by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC examined blood samples nationwide for a certain kind of antibodies, called anti-nucleocapsid antibodies, which are produced in response to Covid-19 infection but are not produced in response to Covid-19 vaccines, Xinhua news agency reported. The researchers found that signs of past infection rose dramatically between December 2021 and February 2022, when the highly contagious Omicron variant surged across the country.
Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported six new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state’s overall tally to 11,52,259, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said. The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate currently stands at 0.12 per cent, he said.
Punjab on Thursday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 7,59,538, according to the state’s medical bulletin. No Covid-related death was reported in the state in the last 24 hours, keeping the toll figure at 17,748, it said. So far this month, the state has recorded 447 cases with four deaths. There were 178 active cases in the state, it said.
Delhi’s fresh Covid-19 cases rose by nearly nine per cent in the last 24 hours as the city recorded 1,490 infections on Thursday and two deaths while the positivity rate stood at 4.62 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. It was the seventh consecutive day that the national capital recorded over 1,000 daily new cases.
Gujarat recorded 14 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours but no pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said in a release on Thursday evening. It took the caseload in the state to 12,24,305, while death toll remained unchanged at 10,943.
Telangana on Thursday added 40 fresh cases to its COVID-19 tally, which rose to 7,91,946. No new fatality due to the infectious disease was reported in the last 24 hours and the toll remained 4,111.
West Bengal recorded fresh 34 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 20,18,153, a state health department bulletin said. Twenty-one people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative number of people who have recovered from the disease to 19,96,651, the bulletin said. Fifty-two COVID-19 cases were reported from the state on Wednesday.
A decision on vaccinating children aged 5-12 years will be taken on the basis of the recommendation by an expert committee, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday. According to sources, the issue may be discussed in a meeting of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) scheduled on Friday.
Noting that next three to four weeks are crucial for Odisha, the state government on Thursday cautioned districts and asked them to keep all health infrastructure ready to tackle any possible rise in COVID-19 infections, a senior health department official said.
Though the state used to report a maximum of up to 20 fresh cases daily this month, one should not consider that COVID-19 has completely gone from Odisha. The COVID infections are likely to rise in the state in the coming days for which all measures need to be in place to tackle the impending situation, Health Director Bijay Mohapatra told reporters here.
On the global front, South Africa is seeing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases driven by yet another version of the coronavirus, health experts say. Cases had been dropping in the country since February. But a new omicron subvariant that scientists call BA.4 began pushing up cases last week and they have risen rapidly since, said Salim Abdool Karim, who previously advised the government on its COVID-19 response.
So far, there has been only a slight rise in hospitalisations and no increase in deaths, said Abdool Karim, who is a public health expert at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. South Africa is recording just over 6,000 COVID-19 cases a day, up from a few hundred just a few weeks ago. The proportion of positive tests jumped from 4% in mid-April to 19% Thursday, according to official figures. Wastewater surveillance has also shown increases in coronavirus spread.
