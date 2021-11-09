Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India to Ship Vaccines to COVAX In a Few Weeks, Says Report

Live now
India could resume deliveries of COVID-19 shots to global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX in a few weeks for the first time since April, two health industry sources told Reuters, ending a suspension of supplies that has hurt poor countries.
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has said its employees who have not taken even one dose of vaccine against Covid-19 will not be paid salaries. The decision was taken on Monday during a meeting of senior TMC officials, including civic commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma and Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske. According to an official release issued late Monday night, the civic employees who have not taken the first dose, will not be paid salaries. READ MORE
India could resume deliveries of COVID-19 shots to global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX in a few weeks for the first time since April, two health industry sources told Reuters, ending a suspension of supplies that has hurt poor countries. Based on an informal approval from India, COVAX officials have started planning allocations of the Covishield shot for various countries, said one of the sources, both of whom declining to be identified pending a final agreement.
With more than 36.11 lakh people being vaccinated against Covid-19, Gurugram has become the first district in Haryana to do so, health officials have said on Tuesday. Of the 36.11 lakh, about 15.10 lakh beneficiaries have got the second dose. Gurugram Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Virender Yadav said that till Monday more than 36.11 lakh people were vaccinated in the district. Faridabad ranked second where more than 25 lakh jabs have been administered so far.
A Covid-hit Chinese city is offering thousands of dollars for anyone giving clues in tracing the source of its latest outbreak, as part of a “people’s war” to stamp out one of the country’s largest resurgences in months. China reported 43 local cases on Tuesday in a Delta-driven surge that has fanned out to 20 provinces and regions, keeping new case numbers in the double-digits over the past three weeks. READ MORE
Ten more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the total caseload in the northeastern state to 55,190, a senior health official said here on Tuesday. The state had reported zero COVID-19 cases on Sunday, four on Saturday and two on Friday, he said. Thirteen more people recuperated from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 54,864, the official said. The COVID-19 recovery rate marginally improved to 99.41 per cent from 99.40 the previous day, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

With the addition of 139 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra’s Thane district has reached 5,66,687, while two more deaths pushed the fatality toll to 11,545, an official said on Tuesday. These new cases and deaths were reported on Monday, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,185, while the death toll stands at 3,289, another official said.
The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported one new COVID-19 case, three less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 7,665, a health department official said on Tuesday. The archipelago had reported four COVID-19 cases on Sunday, one on Saturday, zero on Friday, one on Thursday and zero on Wednesday. The union territory now has 10 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district of which the capital Port Blair is a part. The other two districts – North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar – are coronavirus free. Three more patients recuperated from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,526, he said.
The UK government on Monday announced that India’s homegrown vaccine Covaxin will be added to its list of approved jabs for international travellers from November 22, meaning that those inoculated with the Bharat Biotech-manufactured shot will not have to self-isolate after arrival in England. The move followed the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Emergency Use Listing for Covaxin, which is the second-most used formulation in India. The United States, which also lifted its Covid-19 travel restrictions after 21 months, will approve Covaxin, as well; all FDA and WHO-approved vaccines are to be recognised by US authorities. READ MORE
India on Tuesday reported 10,126 new cases, its lowest daily figures since 266 days, and 332 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload now stands at 1,40,638; which is the lowest in 263 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
India is unlikely to double-vaccinate all 94 crore adults against Covid-19 by the end of 2021, but the government will make that many vaccines “available” for all of them by then, senior government officials told News18. More than 74 crore adults have received the first dose so far, 35 crore people have got the second dose and total vaccinations stand at over 109 crore. Around 188 crore vaccine doses are ultimately needed for all adults. READ MORE
Denmark’s government on Monday proposed reinstating the use of a digital “corona pass” to be presented when Danes visit indoor bars and restaurants, as the country is entering a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Denmark was one of few countries to lift almost all remaining restrictions in September after having avoided a third wave of infections over spring and summer due to broad lockdown measures imposed since Christmas. But the number of daily infections has risen steadily to around 2,300 in recent days from a low of just over 200 in mid-September.
Meghalaya on Monday reported one more COVID-19 fatality, which took the toll to 1,459, a health department official said. Twenty-three new COVID infections pushed the caseload to 83,886, Health Services director Dr Aman War said. Of the fresh cases, 18 were detected in East Khasi Hills district, two in Ri Bhoi and one each in West Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills, he said. The northeastern state now has 349 active cases, War said. Thirty-six patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 82,078.
Paul Campbell had waited nearly two years to reunite with his German fiancée at Boston's Logan airport on Monday, the day the United States eased travel restrictions imposed on much of the world since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The UK has announced that it will recognise Covid-19 vaccines on the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Emergency Use Listing and allow entry of fully vaccinated travellers on its border without any self-isolation. The updated advisory will be enforced from 4 am on November 22. The move will ease travel for those vaccinated with jabs listed under the WHO’s EUL such as India’s Covaxin and China’s Sinovac, Sinopharm. The changes will also benefit fully vaccinated people from countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia, among others. READ MORE
Maharashtra on Monday reported 751 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 15 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 66,18,347 and the toll to 1,40,403, the state health department said. The number of cases and fatalities dipped on Monday compared to Sunday, when Maharashtra had logged 892 infections and 16 deaths due to COVID-19. READ MORE
New Zealand beefed up security measures at its parliament on Tuesday as thousands of people gathered to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and government lockdowns. All but two entrances to the parliament building, known as the Beehive, were closed off in the presence of unprecedented levels of police and security personnel, as mostly unmasked protesters marched through central Wellington and congregated outside parliament. While the demonstration was peaceful, many people were seen holding signs and placards with messages like “Freedom” and “Kiwis are not lab rats” and shouting slogans as they demanded the government roll back compulsory vaccination and lift restrictions.
The UK government has said that India’s Covaxin will be added to its list of approved COVID-19 vaccines for international travellers from November 22, meaning that those inoculated with the Bharat Biotech-manufactured jab will not have to self-isolate after arrival in England. The move follows the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Emergency Use Listing for Covaxin, which is the second most used formulation in India. Covishield, the India-manufactured Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, was added to the UK’s approved list last month. “More good news for Indian travellers to the UK. From 22 November travellers fully vaccinated with a COVID19 vaccine recognised by WHO for Emergency Use Listing, including Covaxin, will not have to self-isolate; so joining those fully vaccinated with Covishield,” Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said on Twitter on Monday.
Most of Russia on Monday ended a week-long paid holiday aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, despite the country seeing thousands of new cases and more than 1,000 deaths per day. President Vladimir Putin ordered the paid holiday period from October 30 to November 7 in a bid to stem soaring infections and deaths exacerbated by a slow vaccination drive. Individual regions had the authority to extend the period but as of Monday only five had done so, including the western region of Bryansk and the northwestern region of Novgorod.
The Bengal government will undertake a door-to-door Covid-19 awareness programme to identify beneficiaries who have not received the first dose of the vaccine yet. Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 10,126 new cases, its lowest daily figures since 266 days, and 332 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload now stands at 1,40,638; which is the lowest in 263 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
After the US lifted travel restrictions put in place in 2020, Paul Campbell had waited nearly two years to reunite with his German fiancée at Boston’s Logan airport on Monday. “I’m just ecstatic that she’s here, I’m happy,” said Campbell, 63, a retired firefighter from Vermont who greeted her with a heart-shaped balloon. “Our relationship is still thriving even though we’ve been apart for two years.”
At John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, a child held a sign reading, “Do I look bigger?” as he waited for the first British Airways flight from London’s Heathrow. “730 days missed u! Aunty Jill + Uncle Mark,” his sign said.
The travel ban, imposed since early 2020, barred access to non-U.S. citizens travelling from 33 countries – including China, India and much of Europe – and had also restricted overland entry from Mexico and Canada. While travel continued for residents of other countries and visitors falling under exceptions, the ban eliminated the sources of more than half the visitors to the United States in 2019, according to trade group U.S. Travel, primarily tourists and other non-essential travellers to the United States.
“Today America is open for business. That is our message to the world,” U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Reuters in an interview at Chicago’s O’Hare airport. For many arriving on packed flights from Europe or lining up at border crossings in Canada and Mexico, Monday’s was an emotional journey that ended in the arms of joyful relatives clutching flowers, balloons and homemade signs.
Months of pent-up demand triggered a major spike in bookings on Monday, with travellers only required to show official proof of vaccination and a recent, negative viral test. Travel bookings for the holiday season in the United States continue to rise rapidly, according to airlines and industry data.
No major issues at airports were flagged in an early morning call among airlines and U.S. government officials although authorities have warned about possible long queues and delays.
Earlier, long-term rivals British Airways and Virgin Atlantic carried out simultaneous take-offs from Heathrow’s parallel runways, a stunt aimed at highlighting the importance of transatlantic business to the UK’s aviation sector.
“It’s a major day of celebration,” Weiss said, adding that planes were “filling up nicely,” in what he called a significant tipping point for an industry brought to its knees by the pandemic.
