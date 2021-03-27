Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's Caseload Crosses 60k for 1st Time in 160 Days with Maha, Punjab, Gujarat in Midst of Worst Outbreak

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: For the first time in 160 days, India’s daily Covid-19 tally crossed 60,000 with Maharashtra, Punjab and Gujarat recording the most number of cases. The country also recorded 289 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, the highest daily toll since December 30. Maharashtra, which is in the midst of worst outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, reported another all-time high of 36,902 new cases on Friday, while Mumbai breached all previous records to registered 5,515 cases. The state has reported 35,000-plus new cases for the two days in a row.

India reported 62,336 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since October 17 last year. According to a report in national daily, besides Maharashtra, Punjab and Gujarat logged their highest-ever count of new cases. Punjab added 3,176 infections, going over the 3,000 mark for the first time. The state also reported 59 deaths, the second highest in the country after Maharashtra, where the day’s toll was 112. Gujarat, with 2,190 fresh cases on Friday, logged its highest-ever count for the fifth straight day.

Meanwhile, Over 20,000 beneficiaries received shots of Covid-19 vaccine in the national capital by 6 pm on Friday, an official statement said here. In the 45-59 years age bracket, 2,092 beneficiaries received the shots, while 10,571 senior citizens also got their first jabs by 6 pm, an official said.