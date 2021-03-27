india

News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's Caseload Crosses 60k for 1st Time in 160 Days with Maha, Punjab, Gujarat in Midst of Worst Outbreak
News18.com | March 27, 2021, 09:21 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: For the first time in 160 days, India’s daily Covid-19 tally crossed 60,000 with Maharashtra, Punjab and Gujarat recording the most number of cases. The country also recorded 289 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, the highest daily toll since December 30. Maharashtra, which is in the midst of worst outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, reported another all-time high of 36,902 new cases on Friday, while Mumbai breached all previous records to registered 5,515 cases. The state has reported 35,000-plus new cases for the two days in a row.

India reported 62,336 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since October 17 last year. According to a report in national daily, besides Maharashtra, Punjab and Gujarat logged their highest-ever count of new cases. Punjab added 3,176 infections, going over the 3,000 mark for the first time. The state also reported 59 deaths, the second highest in the country after Maharashtra, where the day’s toll was 112. Gujarat, with 2,190 fresh cases on Friday, logged its highest-ever count for the fifth straight day.

Meanwhile, Over 20,000 beneficiaries received shots of Covid-19 vaccine in the national capital by 6 pm on Friday, an official statement said here. In the 45-59 years age bracket, 2,092 beneficiaries received the shots, while 10,571 senior citizens also got their first jabs by 6 pm, an official said.

Mar 27, 2021 09:21 (IST)

Lockdown Possible in Pune if Situation Remains Same: Ajit Pawar | “Stringent decisions” would be taken if the COVID-19 situation in Pune district did not improve in one week, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar warned on Friday, hinting that fresh lockdown can be imposed. Pawar, who is guardian minister for Pune, told reporters the situation was becoming serious. “If the situation (in terms of rise in cases) remains the same, we will have to take more stringent decisions in the district by the first week of April,” he said. 

Mar 27, 2021 09:12 (IST)

New Covid-19 SOPs in Goa by Saturday: CM Pramod Sawant | Goa will draft new standard operating procedures (SOPs) by Saturday to tackle the COVID-19 situation in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in the Assembly on Friday. He was responding to a calling attention motion by Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte on the rise in number of cases over the past few days.

Mar 27, 2021 09:03 (IST)

Mumbai Night Club Raided, Scores Booked | Scores of people were booked after a night club in a five-star hotel in Vile Parle East near the Mumbai airport was raided by police in the early hours of Friday, an official said. The patrons were not maintaining social distance, most of them were not wearing masks, the Airport police station official said. He said 15 hotel staffers and several patrons have been charged under sections 188 (disobeying order of public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection) among others of the IPC.

Mar 27, 2021 08:40 (IST)

35,952 Fresh Cases in Maharashtra | Maharashtra recorded 35,952 coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began.The state added over one lakh cases in four days. On the prospect of imposing a lockdown in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray said, “I have no intention of imposing a lockdown, but given the growing number of patients, there is a possibility that the health facilities that we have set up on a large scale across the state will also be reduced.”

Mar 27, 2021 08:20 (IST)

Actor Paresh Rawal Tests Positive for COVID-19 | Veteran actor Paresh Rawal on Friday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The 65-year-old actor, who had recently received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, shared the news in a post on Twitter, requesting those who came in contact with him to also get tested. "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he wrote on Twitter. Rawal had received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine on May 9. He had posted picture of himself flashing the victory sign at a vaccine centre.

Mar 27, 2021 08:04 (IST)

Odisha Reports 234 Cases, Bans Public Gatherings in Festivals | The Odisha government on Friday issued fresh guidelines banning large congregations for religious festivals, as the state's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,39,694 with 234 new cases. Seventy-three more people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,36,482, which is 99.05 per cent of the caseload. The government also expressed displeasure over the "insufficient and erratic" supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the state. 

Mar 27, 2021 07:48 (IST)

READ | Maharashtra to Impose Night Curfew from Sunday, Here Are the New Covid-19 Restrictions

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also warned of stricter restrictions if the people did not observe COVID-19 safety protocol.

Mar 27, 2021 07:28 (IST)

Sunday Lockdown Imposed in Four More Districts in Madhya Pradesh | As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Madhya Pradesh, the state government on Friday announced to impose Sunday weekly lockdown in four more districts – Ujjain, Narsinghpur, Vidisha and Gwalior – starting this week. Similar restrictions have also been imposed in Chhindwara district’s Sausar town as it shares borders with Maharashtra which is reporting the maximum numbers of Covid-19 cases from across the country.

Mar 27, 2021 07:09 (IST)

Global Vaccination Pass 500 Million as Europe Vaccine Feuds Deepen | Health officials have rolled out more than 500 million coronavirus vaccine doses around the world, according to an AFP tally on Friday, as European rows over hoarding and supply issues escalated dramatically. Despite the huge effort to get jabs into arms, the pandemic is still surging in Europe and Latin America -- where Brazil has now passed 300,000 deaths and Mexico 200,000.

Mar 27, 2021 07:08 (IST)

Wedding Halls, Other Venues Shut in Palghar as Fresh Restrictions Imposed | Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, the administration in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Friday ordered the shutting of wedding venues, lawns and ceremonial halls from April 15. The district disaster management cell met during the day and decided to take some stringent measures in light of the spike in infections.

Mar 27, 2021 07:00 (IST)

60,000 Fresh Cases in Country, New High in 160 Days | India recorded fresh 60,000 cases on Friday for the first time in 160 days as Maharashtra, Punjab and Gujarat recorded surging cases since the beginning of pandemic in the country. The country recorded 289 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, the highest since December 30.

Mar 27, 2021 06:51 (IST)

Strict Restrictions in Maharashtra | The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines to private establishments regarding changes in attendance of their employees as well as office hours. They should be closely monitored to see if they are complying with the rules and strict action should be taken against them if the SOPs imposed on them in crowded places like malls, bars, hotels, cinemas are not implemented. Malls in Maharashtra are to remain closed from 8 pm to 7 am.

Mar 27, 2021 06:48 (IST)

35,952 Fresh Cases in Maharashtra | Maharashtra recorded 35,952 coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began.The state added over one lakh cases in four days. On the prospect of imposing a lockdown in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray said, “I have no intention of imposing a lockdown, but given the growing number of patients, there is a possibility that the health facilities that we have set up on a large scale across the state will also be reduced.”

Mar 27, 2021 06:46 (IST)

Maharashtra to Impose Night Curfew from Tomorrow | Maharashtra will impose a night curfew in the entire state from Sunday amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday instructed officials to impose a curfew from the night of March 28 as he also asked them to strictly enforce the restrictions and COVID-19 norms in the state. Thackeray also warned of stricter restrictions if the people did not observe COVID-19 safety protocol. 

A municipal health worker while conducting screening for COVID-19 at a children's home in Mumbai, July 29, 2020. (PTI)

The second dose of vaccine was given to 4,471 people, he said, adding 1,900 frontline workers and 1,619 healthcare workers got their first shots. A total of 20,652 people were vaccinated across the city.

Vaccination centres in the city have been operating from 9 am to 9 pm since Monday. Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the number of vaccination centres will be doubled to 1,000 from about 500 at present spanning both government and private facilities.

He had announced that the number of daily inoculations in Delhi will be augmented from 30,000-40,000 to 1.25 lakh. Delhi reported 1,515 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest in over three months, while five more people succumbed to the disease.

This is the highest number of cases since December 16 when 1,547people tested positive for the virus, according to official data. The city had recorded 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday — the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000-mark.

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had on Tuesday ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navratri. Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directed authorities to ensure strict compliance of the order.

