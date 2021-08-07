Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's Covid R-Value Surges to 1; Vaccines May Not Stop Delta Transmission, Warns UK Scientist

National Institute of Epidemiology director Dr Manoj Murhekar said that a combination of epidemiological factors including infection growth rate, increasing number of deaths and hospital occupancy rate explain the risk. Currently at least 10 states have an R-value higher than the national average of 1.01. Delhi and Maharashtra have inched closer to the national average.

Meanwhile, there are early signs that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 may be able to transmit the Delta variant of the virus as easily as those who have not, scientists at Public Health England (PHE) said on Friday. The findings chime with those from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which last week raised concerns that vaccinated people infected with Delta could, unlike with other variants, readily transmit it.

The highly infectious Delta variant has become the dominant coronavirus type globally, sustaining a pandemic that has already killed more than 4.4 million people, including over 130,000 in Britain. Vaccines have been shown to provide good protection against severe disease and death from Delta, especially with two doses, but there is less data on whether vaccinated people can still transmit it to others.

