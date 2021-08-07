CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#RBIMonetaryPolicy
Home» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's Covid R-Value Surges to 1; Vaccines May Not Stop Delta Transmission, Warns UK Scientist
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's Covid R-Value Surges to 1; Vaccines May Not Stop Delta Transmission, Warns UK Scientist

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: There are early signs that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 may be able to transmit the Delta variant of the virus as easily as those who have not.

News18.com | August 07, 2021, 07:37 IST
India logged in 40,277 cases and 543 deaths on Saturday.

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The delta variant, which is considered more infectious, has pushed the R-naught above one for India which was 0.93 a month ago. The R-naught indicate the average number of people who will contract the disease from an infected person.

The R-value is being used by epidemiologists and policy makers to check if cases are growing faster or shrinking quickly. In India, the current rate is at 1.01. “This means one person is infecting more than one person,” Vellore-based senior virologist Dr T Jacob John told Times of India.

In March, the R value was around 1.4 in May when the country was under second wave of Covid-19, it dropped to around 0.7. Though the number is a cause for worry, experts say that they cannot red zone a state or district merely because the R value is going up.

Read More
Aug 07, 2021 07:37 (IST)

Bengal Reports Nine COVID-19 Deaths, 717 New Cases | Nine people died of COVID-19 in West Bengal on Friday, taking the toll to 18,202, while 717 new cases pushed the tally to 15,32,379, a bulletin issued by the health department said. Of the 717 cases, 86 were recorded in North 24 Parganas followed by 71 in Kolkata and 54 in Darjeeling. Both North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts accounted for two deaths each. West Bengal currently has 10,642 active cases, 79 less than what it was the day before.

Aug 07, 2021 07:20 (IST)

READ | Maharashtra's Bhandara District Becomes Coronavirus-free After 15 Months

Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday declared as coronavirus-free by local administration after the lone Covid-19 patient under treatment was discharged from hospital and no new case registered…

Aug 07, 2021 07:10 (IST)

44 New COVID-19 Cases, Five More Deaths in Delhi | The national capital recorded 44 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths due to the disease on Friday while the positivity rate dipped to 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. The coronavirus death toll in the city has risen to 25,065, the latest health bulletin showed. The number of active cases slightly decreased to 516 on Friday from 518 a day before. A total of 79,168 tests, including 55,106 RT-PCR tests and 24,062 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago.

Aug 07, 2021 07:09 (IST)

Gujarat Sees 23 Covid-19 Cases, First Death Since Jul 18 | The COVID-19 tally in Gujarat on Friday reached 8,25,001 after 23 cases were detected, while the day also saw one death, the first since July 18, which took the toll to 10,077, an official said. The number of people discharged during the day was 24, which increased the recovery count to 8,14,720, or 98.75 per cent of tally, leaving the state with 204 active cases, including five on ventilator support, he said.

Aug 07, 2021 07:08 (IST)

Assam Reports 14 COVID-19 Deaths, 975 New Cases | Assam reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths, which raised the toll to 5,357, while 975 new cases pushed the tally to 5,72,546. Of the 975 new cases, 121 are from Kamrup Metro, 76 from Lakhimpur, 61 from Sonitpur and 60 from Dibrugarh. At least 1,347 COVID-19 patients in the state have died to other causes. As many as 1,94,18,631 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 1,15,049 tests on Friday.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's Covid R-Value Surges to 1; Vaccines May Not Stop Delta Transmission, Warns UK Scientist
States reporting a high number of Covid cases like Kerala and Maharashtra may play a significant role in skewing the case count during the third wave.

National Institute of Epidemiology director Dr Manoj Murhekar said that a combination of epidemiological factors including infection growth rate, increasing number of deaths and hospital occupancy rate explain the risk. Currently at least 10 states have an R-value higher than the national average of 1.01. Delhi and Maharashtra have inched closer to the national average.

Meanwhile, there are early signs that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 may be able to transmit the Delta variant of the virus as easily as those who have not, scientists at Public Health England (PHE) said on Friday. The findings chime with those from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which last week raised concerns that vaccinated people infected with Delta could, unlike with other variants, readily transmit it.

The highly infectious Delta variant has become the dominant coronavirus type globally, sustaining a pandemic that has already killed more than 4.4 million people, including over 130,000 in Britain. Vaccines have been shown to provide good protection against severe disease and death from Delta, especially with two doses, but there is less data on whether vaccinated people can still transmit it to others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

More News