Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's Vaccination Coverage Crosses 80Cr Landmark; Tourist Destinations Prioritised for Jabs, Says PM Modi

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 80 crores on Saturday. The Union ministry noted that over 77.25 lakh vaccine doses were being administered on Saturday. The ministry, in a statement, said the last 10 crore doses were administered in just 11 days. The Centre on Saturday asked states and UTs to strengthen their health infrastructure and preparedness to tackle any further surge in Covid-19, while it also warned against any complacency. At a high-level meeting, chaired by cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, states and UTs were advised to undertake in-depth analysis of the Covid situation and stock essential medicines, and augment human resources.
Meanwhile, PM Modi on Saturday said that India prioritized tourist destinations in its vaccination efforts and that the government had taken several steps to attract foreign tourists.”It did not get much discussion but India has given a lot of priority to states associated with the tourism sector in its vaccination campaign. It was very important to open up the tourist destinations. Now the Chaar-Dhaam Yatra in Uttarakhand will also be possible. Along with these efforts, 100% vaccination in Goa is very important,” the PM said while interacting with healthcare workers and vaccine beneficiaries from Goa as he lauded the state leadership for vaccinating the entire adult population.
