india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Vaccination Only Long-term Solution to India's Crisis, Says Fauci; Ex-army Medics Lend a Hand in India
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Vaccination Only Long-term Solution to India's Crisis, Says Fauci; Ex-army Medics Lend a Hand in India

News18.com | May 10, 2021, 08:00 IST
facebookTwitterskype
vaccine

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Getting people vaccinated is the only long-term solution to the current COVID-19 crisis in India, America’s top public health expert Dr Anthony Fauci said on Sunday as he called for scaling up manufacturing of coronavirus vaccines both domestically and globally to fight the deadly pandemic. “The endgame of this all…is going to be to get people vaccinated…India is the largest vaccine-producing country in the world. They’ve got to get their resources, not only from within, but also from without,” Fauci, who is the Chief Medical Adviser to US President Joe Biden, told the ABC News in an interview. “That’s the reason why other countries need to chip in to be able to get either supplies to the Indians to make their own vaccines or to get vaccines donated. One of the ways to do that is to have the big companies that have the capability of making vaccines to really scale up in a great way to get literally hundreds of millions of doses to be able to get to them,” he said. Responding to a question, Dr Fauci said that India needs to immediately build makeshift field hospitals like what China did a year ago.

“You’ve got to get that. You can’t have people out in the street not having a hospital bed. The oxygen situation is something that was really critical. I mean, to have people not have oxygen is really tragic, what’s going on over there,” he said. The 80-year-old physician and immunologist, who serves as the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said there is an immediate problem of hospital beds, oxygen, PPE and other supplies.

“Then there’s the problem of looking forward to how are you going to shut this down, how are you going to turn it around, how are you going to break the chain of transmission?” he said, underlining the need for a countrywide lockdown to arrest the spread of the virus.

Read More
May 10, 2021 08:00 (IST)

Getting People Vaccinated Only Long-term Solution to Covid Crisis in India: Fauci | Getting people vaccinated is the only long-term solution to the current COVID-19 crisis in India, America's top public health expert Dr Anthony Fauci said on Sunday as he called for scaling up manufacturing of coronavirus vaccines both domestically and globally to fight the deadly pandemic. The endgame of this all...is going to be to get people vaccinated...India is the largest vaccine-producing country in the world. They've got to get their resources, not only from within, but also from without, Fauci, who is the Chief Medical Adviser to US President Joe Biden, told the ABC News in an interview.

May 10, 2021 07:48 (IST)

7 More Cremation Grounds Added in Guwahati for Covid Deaths | With rising number of COVID-19 deaths in the capital city, the administration has designated seven more crematoriums to dispose bodies of coronavirus patients, officials said on Sunday. The new grounds will complement the existing four, where the bodies of COVID-19 patients are being cremated at present, a release from the Kamrup Metropolitan district, comprising primarily Guwahati city, said.

May 10, 2021 07:39 (IST)

Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Centre to Begin Operation from Today | Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid care centre to begin operation with 300 beds today. "I thank Amitabh Bachchan for his contribution of Rs 2 crores to the facility. He also said Sikhs are legendary," President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee said.

May 10, 2021 07:25 (IST)

Record 180 New COVID Deaths in Uttarakhand | Uttarakhand on Sunday recorded 5,890 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 2,44,273 while the death toll in the state rose to 3,728 with a record 180 fatalities, according to a health bulletin said. The earlier recorded highest deaths in a single day was 151 on May 6. Of the fresh cases, 2,419 were reported from Dehradun district, 919 from Udham Singh Nagar, 733 from Haridwar, 415 from Tehri and 272 from Pauri, the health department bulletin said. Dehradun also reported the highest (86) of the fresh deaths, it said.

May 10, 2021 07:19 (IST)

Centre Submits Affidavit in SC Clarifying Steps to Combat Covid | Centre submits affidavit in Supreme Court clarifying steps it has taken to combat Covid-19. The Central Government submits details of the hospitalisation policy, according to which, no one shall be denied hospitalisation for want of an ID card or on the basis of residence. The policy also says that Covid positive report is not mandatory for treatment.

May 10, 2021 07:14 (IST)

SC to Hear Suo Moto Case Relating to Oxygen Supply Today | Supreme Court will hear on suo moto case relating to oxygen supply, drug supply, and various other policies in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic today.

May 10, 2021 07:04 (IST)

France Welcomes EU Curb on AstraZeneca Vaccine | French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the decision from the European Union not to renew its order for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Macron said the EU policy is aiming at responding in particular to the variants... We see that some other vaccines are more efficient. The bloc's Internal Market Commissioner, Thierry Breton, said Sunday the EU Commission has not ordered AstraZeneca shots for after June.

May 10, 2021 06:55 (IST)

Over 17 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered So Far | The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country has exceeded 17 crore, the Union health ministry said on Sunday. It said 2,43,958 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of the vaccine on Sunday and cumulatively 20,29,395 people across 30 states and union territories. The total number of doses administered across the country so far stands at 17,01,53,432, the ministry said. 

May 10, 2021 06:49 (IST)

Azam Khan, Son Shifted to Lucknow Hospital from Sitapur Jail | Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Khan have been shifted from the Sitapur jail to a private hospital in Lucknow for coronavirus treatment, officials said on Sunday. "Azam Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, and has moderate symptoms," Medanta Hospital (Lucknow) Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor said. On May 2, the jail administration tried to convince Azam Khan for treatment at Lucknow's King George's Medical University but the SP leader refused to move out of the jail. On Sunday, he was convinced and officials confirmed in the evening that he along with his son were headed to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital.

May 10, 2021 06:41 (IST)

Raj CM Calls for Strict Enforcement of Lockdown from May 10-24 | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot asserted that the state-wide lockdown from May 10 to May 24 should be strictly followed. There should not be any kind of laxity in enforcing the lockdown. Whoever violates the guideline, strict action should be taken against them, he said in a statement. Gehlot said the deaths from the virus are very worrying and distressing. In such a situation, people of the state should follow the lockdown with utmost sincerity and responsibility, he said.

May 10, 2021 06:40 (IST)

Haryana Extends Lockdown by a Week Till May 17 | The Haryana government on Sunday announced extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state by a week till May 17. Making the announcement on Twitter, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said, "Mahamari Alert/ Surkshit Haryana announced from 10 May to 17 May. Stringent measures will be taken to contain the spread of Corona in Haryana." Vij later said.

May 10, 2021 06:39 (IST)

Boeing to Construct 200-bed Hospital in Gorakhpur: UP Govt | US-based aircraft maker Boeing has proposed to construct a 200-bed ICU hospital at Vir Bahadur Singh Sports College in Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the site of the proposed hospital, it said.

May 10, 2021 06:38 (IST)

17.56 Cr Free Vaccine Doses Provided to States: Anurag Thakur | Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday said the government has provided 17.56 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far to states and union territories for inoculation of people of all age groups and 46 lakh doses will be supplied to them in the next three days. Thakur's remarks came in response to senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to use Rs 35,000 crore allocated in the Union Budget to ensure free vaccine for all citizens instead of the current system of multiple pricing for various users.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Vaccination Only Long-term Solution to India's Crisis, Says Fauci; Ex-army Medics Lend a Hand in India
For representation.

Vaccines is one of them but there are other ways too, like shutting down the government. I have advised them in the past that you really need to do that. You’ve got to shut down. I believe several of the Indian states have already done that, but you need to break the chain of transmission. And one of the ways to do that is to shut down, the top American doctor said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here