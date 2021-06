Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: In a bid to prepare for the third infection wave, the Indian Army has set up a 50-bedded COVID-19 hospital in Srinagar, consisting of 10 ventilators and 20 oxygen beds. The paramedical staff will also provide their services during the treatment and the medical services will be provided 24 hours a day. Experts in the United Kingdom including government scientific advisers have called for a delay in lifting England’s remaining restrictions on June 21, saying: “We don’t want to go backwards.”

Their intervention comes amid reports that the easing of lockdown will be delayed by four weeks, while the cases of Delta variant continue to rise.

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organisation has welcomed the vaccine-sharing announcements coming out of the Group of Seven summit but says we need more, and we need them faster. The challenge, I said to the G-7 leaders, was that to truly end the pandemic, our goal must be to vaccinate at least 70% of the world’s population by the time the G-7 meets again in Germany next year, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.