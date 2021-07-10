CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kappa, Lambda are Variants of Interest, Says Centre; Jaishankar Wants Nations to Base Global Travel on Tests, Not Jabs
News18.com | July 10, 2021, 08:24 IST
A Covid checkpoint to ensure that those entering the village are masked and don't show signs of infection. (Pic courtesy Sohail Khan)

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Even as India witnesses a decline in Covid-19 cases, the emergence of a new variant of interest called Kappa in Uttar Pradesh has put the ehalth ministry to worry. Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog says Kappa variant had some presence in India in March as well, similar to the Delta variant and we need to keep an eye on the scientific impact and vaccine immunity of Kappa variant. He adds that the Kappa variant is a Variant of Interest (VoI) and is being examined by the surveillance system. Adding more on the variants, Dr Paul said the Lambda variant of coronavirus is the seventh variant of interest as well and we should be watchful of such variants. As of now, there is no evidence that this variant has been identified in India. 25 nations have detected cases of Lamda variant out of which 80% are in Peru.

Talking about the shortage of vaccines in some states, Dr Paul says vaccine is being distributed to states, and space and time are given for advance planning. The second dose should be given priority and vaccine availability in the private sector should be optimally utilized.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that people who are tested before and after international travel is a good enough basis but some countries have now introduced the issue of vaccination, stressing on the need to reach some understanding. Jaishankar, addressing a joint press interaction following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, said that he believes that the basis for travel should be testing.

Jul 10, 2021 08:24 (IST)

No devotees allowed to participate in Rath Yatra | Chariot pullers who test RT-PCR negative & have been fully vaccinated will be permitted to attend the yatra. Around 1,000 officials excluding police personnel will be deployed: Administrator, Puri Jagannath Temple

Jul 10, 2021 07:57 (IST)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik disbursed special COVID assistance of Rs 352 crore to 32 lakh workers employed under the MGNREGA scheme, yesterday

Jul 10, 2021 07:51 (IST)

ICMR to Conduct Clinical Trial for Evaluation of Covid Therapy with Oxford University | The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has proposed to conduct a clinical trial for ‘randomised evaluation of COVID-19 therapy’ along with the University of Oxford and an expression of intent for participation in it has been sought from hospitals.

Jul 10, 2021 07:48 (IST)

Teachers take 'mohalla' classes in Balrampur's Kanda village amid Covid-19. Govt had issued order to conduct these classes before pandemic had hit. It was suspended during COVID. I'm happy to see teachers making efforts to teach students: Dist Education Officer

Jul 10, 2021 07:42 (IST)

Kappa, Lambda are Variants of Interest, Says Centre | Even as India witnesses a decline in Covid-19 cases, the emergence of a new variant of interest called Kappa in Uttar Pradesh has put the ehalth ministry to worry. Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog says Kappa variant had some presence in India in March as well, similar to the Delta variant and we need to keep an eye on the scientific impact and vaccine immunity of Kappa variant.He adds that the Kappa variant is a Variant of Interest (VoI) and is being examined by the surveillance system.

Jul 10, 2021 07:40 (IST)

Update | A weekend curfew will be imposed in Tripura starting from Saturday 12 noon to Monday 6 am with various restrictions: Revenue Secretary Tanushree Deb Barma

Jul 10, 2021 07:38 (IST)

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global Travel Should be Based on Tests, Not Jabs, Says Jaishankar 

If people who are tested before for international travel and tested on arrival is a good enough basis for travel but some countries have now introduced the issue of vaccination. So, we will have to reach obviously some understanding I discussed today how do we make sure that we are not discriminated against and how do we reach understandings between ourselves about the travel of our citizens to each other’s countries, Jaishankar said.

