Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala Logs Nearly 1.5 Lakh Covid-19 Cases in 5 Days; MHA Issues Warning to States Ahead of Festive Season

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: In more woes for Kerala, the state has added close to 1.5 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last five days alone, with the daily count in the state remaining over 30,000 for the fourth straight day as India again reported more than 45,000 infections on Saturday. The national tally of cases on Saturday was 45,056, a day after 46,783 fresh cases were reported. Kerala logged 31,265 new cases, again accounting for close to 70% (69.4%) of all infections detected in the country on Saturday. The day’s test positivity rate in the state dipped slightly to 18.67%, from 19.22% recorded on the previous day.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus:

• Active cases in Kerala crossed the 2-lakh mark on Saturday. The southern state now has more than 55% of the 3.7 lakh active cases of the coronavirus in the country.

• Amid concerns over lack of enforcement and poor adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, the home ministry on Saturday extended the Covid-19 guidelines till September 30 and asked states and (UT) to ensure compliance of the containment measures and augment enforcement during the period.

• Beginning with Ganesh Chaturthi, a number of major festivals such as Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath will be celebrated in the coming months.

• American billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates on Saturday congratulated India for reaching a “tremendous milestone" of administering 10 million vaccine doses against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday, thus recording the highest single-day vaccine coverage so far.

• West Bengal government on Saturday extended Covid restrictions till September 15 with some additional relaxations. It has allowed coaching centres to reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

• A group of 56 academicians, doctors and other professionals have written an open letter to chief ministers and union territory administrators requesting them to urgently consider reopening schools and resuming in-person classes. In their letter which has also been marked to the Prime Minister’s Office, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the National Disaster Management Authority Chairperson, the signatories said Covid-19 vaccination of children should not be a prerequisite for reopening schools.

