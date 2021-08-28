CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home» News»India»Coronavirus LIVE Updates: With Kerala Accounting for 70% of India's Caseload, Tamil Nadu Steps Up Vigil on Border; Denmark to Lift all Covid Restrictions
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: With Kerala Accounting for 70% of India's Caseload, Tamil Nadu Steps Up Vigil on Border; Denmark to Lift all Covid Restrictions

Coronavirus Updates: With Kerala reporting over 30,000 fresh cases for the third consecutive day on Friday, the health department has intensified checks at border districts.

News18.com | August 28, 2021, 08:12 IST
Kerala Covid-19

Coronavirus News LIVE UPDATES: Denmark is to lift all its remaining Covid-19 restrictions by September 10 after the health ministry declared the virus “no longer a critical threat to society” amid the country’s high level of vaccination. With Kerala reporting over 30,000 fresh cases for the third consecutive day on Friday, the health department has intensified checks at border districts.

People with emergency reasons are being allowed to enter Tamil Nadu, and travellers from Kerala must produce either a fully vaccinated certificate or RT-PCR negative certificate and register for an e-pass.

Meanwhile, mounting deaths from the latest surge in COVID-19 have strained capacity at hospital morgues and funeral homes across central Florida. While Florida’s record levels of new cases and hospitalisations for the disease have levelled off over the past week, averages of daily reported deaths have continued to climb.

Read More
Aug 28, 2021 08:12 (IST)

UPDATE | Early data from Israel suggest that people given both doses of Pfizer-BioNTech are almost six times more likely to contract the Delta Covid variant and seven-fold more likely to have the symptomatic disease than those who had previously recovered, according to data from the largest real-world study comparing natural immunity gained from earlier infection with inoculation.

Aug 28, 2021 08:11 (IST)

READ | 'No Onam Gatherings, Norms Followed': Kerala Backs Its Covid Model Despite Boom

With Kerala's Covid cases rising and becoming a cause of concern for the Centre, the state said it was following appropriate measures, but that it sought to expand vaccinations and become more rigid…

Aug 28, 2021 07:40 (IST)

Sikkim Reports 42 New COVID Cases, One More Fatality | At least 42 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 29,639, a health department bulletin said. The death toll rose to 368 as one more fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, it said. Of the new cases, 21 were registered in East Sikkim district, 14 in South Sikkim and seven in West Sikkim. The state now has 1,342 active cases, while 27,648 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Aug 28, 2021 07:36 (IST)

Battle Against COVID-19 Far from Over, We Must Not Lower Our Guard: President | President Ram Nath Kovind said COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet and no one should have a non-serious attitude towards it. He also appreciated the work done by doctors, nurses and health workers during the pandemic outbreak. Speaking at the 26th convocation of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) here, the president said, The world continues to grapple with this pandemic. In our fight against the novel coronavirus infection, medical institutions like SGPGI have worked relentlessly. Appreciating the untiring efforts of all doctors, nurses, medical students, healthcare and sanitation workers, and administrators, he said that they have risen to the challenge and selflessly served fellow citizens. They risked their lives; some of the fellow corona warriors also sacrificed their lives. The entire nation is grateful to them for their dedication, he said.

Aug 28, 2021 07:03 (IST)

COVID-19 Deaths Straining Florida Hospital Morgues | Mounting deaths from the latest surge in COVID-19 have strained capacity at hospital morgues and funeral homes across central Florida.  While Florida's record levels of new cases and hospitalisations for the disease have levelled off over the past week, averages of daily reported deaths have continued to climb. Hospitals in Florida have reported to the federal government that roughly 279 patients have died every day for the past week, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services, though that figure includes deaths suspected, but not yet confirmed to have been, from COVID-19. The figure just a month ago was 52 deaths per day.

Aug 28, 2021 07:01 (IST)

READ | India's New Covid Record: 1 Crore Vaccinated in a Single Day; UP Tops National Chart

In what is proving to be a ‘Super August’, India hit the one crore mark on Friday logging its highest ever daily vaccination figure.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: With Kerala Accounting for 70% of India's Caseload, Tamil Nadu Steps Up Vigil on Border; Denmark to Lift all Covid Restrictions
Among the five worst-hit states in terms of total cases, Kerala is the only one at present that is seeing a rising trend of new cases (Image: PTI)

Hospitals in Florida have reported to the federal government that roughly 279 patients have died every day for the past week, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services, though that figure includes deaths suspected, but not yet confirmed to have been, from COVID-19. The figure just a month ago was 52 deaths per day.

India on Friday vaccinated one crore people, following which President Ram Nath Kovind said that Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet and no one should have a non-serious attitude towards it. He also appreciated the work done by doctors, nurses, and health workers during the pandemic outbreak. Appreciating the untiring efforts of all doctors, nurses, medical students, healthcare and sanitation workers, and administrators, he said that they have risen to the challenge and selflessly served fellow citizens.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here

More News