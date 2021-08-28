Coronavirus LIVE Updates: With Kerala Accounting for 70% of India's Caseload, Tamil Nadu Steps Up Vigil on Border; Denmark to Lift all Covid Restrictions

Hospitals in Florida have reported to the federal government that roughly 279 patients have died every day for the past week, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services, though that figure includes deaths suspected, but not yet confirmed to have been, from COVID-19. The figure just a month ago was 52 deaths per day.

India on Friday vaccinated one crore people, following which President Ram Nath Kovind said that Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet and no one should have a non-serious attitude towards it. He also appreciated the work done by doctors, nurses, and health workers during the pandemic outbreak. Appreciating the untiring efforts of all doctors, nurses, medical students, healthcare and sanitation workers, and administrators, he said that they have risen to the challenge and selflessly served fellow citizens.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here