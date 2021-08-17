CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala Records 2% Decline in Covid Cases Following Six Weeks of Surge; US Eases Travel Advisory for India
News18.com | August 17, 2021, 08:04 IST
UK Cuts Covid-19 Testing Cost for Global Travellers, Including from India

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covid cases fell marginally in Kerala last week after recording a surge for 6 weeks. A decline of 2% left the state with 1.37 lakh new cases during the week, accounting for 54% of all infections detected in India during the period. Last week, Maharashtra recorded less than 40,000 cases, its lowest weekly count in nearly six months. Last week’s count was a 9% decline from the previous week’s numbers (43,134). The weekly graph remained largely plateaued in Karnataka (-5%) and TN (-2%), with both states recording nearly 11,000 new cases.

Meanwhile, India on Monday reported under 25,000 new cases for the first time in over five months. There were 24,577 fresh cases on Monday, the lowest daily count recorded since March 13 (24,866) as a result of a sharp dip in testing on Independence Day on Sunday.

The US eased travel advisory for India to its second-lowest level of “exercise increased caution” after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claimed that India now has a “moderate level of Covid-19. “Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers,” the state department said on Monday.

Aug 17, 2021 08:04 (IST)

SC Gives Centre 4 More Weeks to Frame Guidelines for Ex-gratia to Families of Covid Victims

The Supreme Court on Monday granted 4-week extension to the Centre to frame guidelines for ex-gratia compensation to families of those who died of COVID-19.

Aug 17, 2021 07:53 (IST)

Vaccine Mandates Grow In NY; NYC Venues To Start Checking | Vaccine mandates expanded Monday as New York state ordered hospital and nursing home workers to get COVID-19 inoculations and New York City was poised to start requiring them for anyone in restaurant dining rooms, gyms, museums and many other leisure venues. The new policies aim to goad people into getting vaccinated as New York, like the rest of the U.S., confronts a coronavirus wave powered by the highly infectious delta variant of the virus.

Aug 17, 2021 07:50 (IST)

According to the projected population of 3.54 crores by 2021 in Kerala, 50.25% (1,77,88,931) have been vaccinated with the first dose. The target was achieved within 213 days after the vaccination drive started on January 16: Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Aug 17, 2021 07:42 (IST)

CDC Adds Turkey to "Level 4: Very High" Covid-19 Level | The CDC and state department also warned against travel to Turkey because of a rising number of Covid-19 cases. The CDC added Turkey to its "Level 4: Very High" Covid-19 level and the state department also issued a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisory.

Aug 17, 2021 07:32 (IST)

"Your risk of contracting Covid-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers,” the state department said on Monday.

Aug 17, 2021 07:24 (IST)

Do Not Travel to Jammu and Kashmir, Advices US | The US state department however urged American citizens not to travel to Jammu and Kashmir, except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital of Leh and within 10km of the India-Pakistan border due to fears of terrorism and civil unrest.

Aug 17, 2021 07:19 (IST)

US Eases Travel Advisory for India to Second-Lowest level | The US eased travel advisory for India to its second-lowest level of “exercise increased caution” after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claimed that India now has a “moderate level of Covid-19. 

Aug 17, 2021 07:15 (IST)

A passenger stands next to a COVID-19 testing centre sign at London's Heathrow Airport, Britain. (Reuters)

The US state department however urged American citizens not to travel to Jammu and Kashmir, except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital of Leh and within 10km of the India-Pakistan border due to fears of terrorism and civil unrest.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden had on April 30 imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of Covid-19, barring most non-US citizens from entering the United States who had been in India within the previous 14 days.

