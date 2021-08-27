CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#NarayanRane
Home» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Day 2 of Kerala's Over 30k Cases; Centre Urges States to Exempt Fully Jabbed from Entering Without RT-PCR
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Day 2 of Kerala's Over 30k Cases; Centre Urges States to Exempt Fully Jabbed from Entering Without RT-PCR

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala reported over 30,000 new Covid cases for the second day in a row on Thursday.

News18.com | August 27, 2021, 07:35 IST
covid-19 vaccination

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala reported over 30,000 new Covid cases for the second day in a row on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 30,007 cases, 18,997 recoveries and 162 deaths. With this, the number of active cases has gone up to 1,81,209 while Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stands at18.03%. The last time the state crossed the 30,000 mark was on May 20 when it logged 30,491 Covid cases. 58.4% of total Covid-19 cases in last week reported from Kerala, TOI reported. On Wednesday, Kerala saw a sudden spike in fresh cases with 31,445 people testing positive and 215 deaths. The TPR jumped to 19.03% from 18.04% on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the health ministry has come out with a revised set of guidelines on domestic travel, advising states to exempt fully vaccinated travelers from the mandatory requirement of furnishing a negative RT-PCR test or RAT report on entry. This comes even as some states are demanding negative Covid test reports on entry from travelers, irrespective of their vaccination status.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Aug 27, 2021 07:35 (IST)

Union Home Secretary Reviews Covid Situation in Maharashtra, Kerala  | Union Home Secretary reviewed steps taken by State Governments of Kerala and Maharashtra for checking the spread of Covid-19. The state governments were advised that they should continue with their vaccination programmes and in case they require more vaccines, the same would be provided to the extent possible

Aug 27, 2021 07:25 (IST)
Aug 27, 2021 07:21 (IST)

58.4% of Total Covid-19 Cases in Last Week Reported from Kerala | 58.4% of total Covid-19 cases in last week reported from Kerala, TOI reported. On Wednesday, Kerala saw a sudden spike in fresh cases with 31,445 people testing positive and 215 deaths. The TPR jumped to 19.03% from 18.04% on Tuesday. 

Aug 27, 2021 07:14 (IST)

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala reported over 30,000 new Covid cases for the second day in a row on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 30,007 cases, 18,997 recoveries and 162 deaths.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Day 2 of Kerala's Over 30k Cases; Centre Urges States to Exempt Fully Jabbed from Entering Without RT-PCR
Beneficiaries wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a special vaccination camp for all Porters and shoe polishers organized by Nana Palkar Smruti Samiti at Borivali, in Mumbai (PTI)

More News