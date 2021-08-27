Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Day 2 of Kerala's Over 30k Cases; Centre Urges States to Exempt Fully Jabbed from Entering Without RT-PCR

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala reported over 30,000 new Covid cases for the second day in a row on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 30,007 cases, 18,997 recoveries and 162 deaths. With this, the number of active cases has gone up to 1,81,209 while Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stands at18.03%. The last time the state crossed the 30,000 mark was on May 20 when it logged 30,491 Covid cases. 58.4% of total Covid-19 cases in last week reported from Kerala, TOI reported. On Wednesday, Kerala saw a sudden spike in fresh cases with 31,445 people testing positive and 215 deaths. The TPR jumped to 19.03% from 18.04% on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the health ministry has come out with a revised set of guidelines on domestic travel, advising states to exempt fully vaccinated travelers from the mandatory requirement of furnishing a negative RT-PCR test or RAT report on entry. This comes even as some states are demanding negative Covid test reports on entry from travelers, irrespective of their vaccination status.
