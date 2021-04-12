Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maha CM Uddhav to Finalise Plan for 'Long Lockdown' Today; CM Kejriwal to Hold Review Meet at 12 pm Over Delhi's Covid Situation

Pilgrims Flout Covid-19 Rules, Heavy Crowd Seen in Haridwar During Kumbh Mela
#WATCH | People take a holy dip in Ganga river at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/xgnAbc9hAW— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold series of meetings today to decide on standard operating procedure (SoP) for the lockdown. Sources told News18 that besides the second round of meeting with the Covid task force at 8:30 pm, the CM will talk to bureaucrats, senior leaders in coalition government around 11 am before announcing a ‘long lockdown’ across the state. He will also hold a meeting with traders’ body. However, the timing has not been decided yet.
While Opposition has been demanding beneficial packages for various sections of the society, Shiv Sena’s ally Congress is not in the favour of a total shutdown. Sources further said that shortage of Remdesiver, beds and oxygen cylinders are the three main challenges for the Maharashtra government. The western state, which has been witnessing a surge in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), recorded 63,294 infections on Sunday, taking the tally to 3,407,245.
Mumbai reported 9,986 cases on Sunday, registering a marginal spike in the number of fresh cases. Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Mumbai and Thane are among the districts contributing the most number of cases to the national caseload.
Entry on Hauz Khas Station Temporarily Halted, Amid Rising Cases
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) April 12, 2021
Entry for Hauz Khas has been temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures.
Exit is allowed.
Bangladesh Plans Nationwide Holiday Amid Soaring Covid-19 Cases | Bangladesh is planning to enforce a nationwide general holiday on April 14 to contain the cases of coronavirus as the country reported 5,819 new patients of COVD-19 in the last 24 hours, including former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, a senior health official said on Sunday. The decision to execute the nationwide holiday came as the country also witnessed 78 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are plans to enforce a nationwide general holiday to contain the infection spike from April 14, tightening an existing lockdown, the senior health official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said. He said restrictions under the general holiday is being worked out. The total number of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh has so far reached to 6,84,756 cases with 5,819 new cases in the last 24 hours.
Chinese Vaccine Found 50.7% Effective
Brazil sees 1,803 COVID-19 deaths; Chinese vaccine found 50.7% effective against variant https://t.co/4ERJDDeZYl pic.twitter.com/Oj929LFri8— Reuters (@Reuters) April 12, 2021
Guj HC Initiates Suo Motu PIL on Covid-19 'Health Emergency' in State | The Gujarat High Court initiated a suo motu PIL over the coronavirus situation in the state, observing that media reports on the pandemic indicate that the state was heading towards a "health emergency of sorts". Through an oral order, Chief Justice Vikram Nath directed the high court registry to register a fresh suo motu PIL titled "In Re : Uncontrolled upsurge and serious management issues in COVID control". This is the second such PIL registered by the state high court on coronavirus situation. The first PIL was registered last year and it is still being heard at regular intervals.
Night Curfew Imposed in UP's Mathura | In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Mathura district administration has imposed night curfew with immediate effect, an official said on Sunday. The curfew would be from 9 pm to 6 am every day, till further orders, District Magistrate (DM) Navneet Singh Chahal said. "The step was necessitated to contain the spread of COVID-19," he said. People associated with essential services, panchayat elections, large-scale construction work, essential commodities, petrol pumps, CNG stations, goods and luggage carriers will be exempted from the curfew, Chahal said.
Sikkim Reports 54 New Covid-19 Cases, Tally Rises to 6,406 | Sikkim reported 54 fresh COVID- 19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the state to 6,405, an official said. All the 54 new COVID-19 cases were reported from East Sikkim district, state Information Education Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said. Sikkim now has 169 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,983 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.
MP Residents Opt for Voluntary Lockdown Amid Rising Covid Cases
Madhya Pradesh: Locals in Hinota town of Damoh district observed self-imposed on Saturday & Sunday in view of rising COVID cases in the state.— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021
"Shopkeepers have voluntarily decided to keep their shops shut for two days. It can be further extended," a local said yesterday. pic.twitter.com/N0Y9DUycRB
Enjoy Freedoms but Stay Wary of Risks, PM Says as England Reopens | People should enjoy new freedoms but remain wary of the risks, Boris Johnson has said, as beer gardens, alfresco restaurants, shops and salons prepared to reopen across England on Monday for the first time in almost four months. The prime minister hailed the reopening – a major and “irreversible” step in the roadmap of easing restrictions – as “a chance to get back to doing some of the things we love and have missed”.
Bengal Reports 4,398 New Covid-19 Cases, 10 Fresh Fatalities | West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,14,896 on Sunday as 4,398 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,400, a health bulletin said. Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 1,109 followed by 1,047 in North 24 Parganas district. North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at five, followed by three in the metropolis and one each in South 24 Parganas and Birbhum districts.
Second Wave of COVID-19 Worrying, People Need to be Extra Cautious: Adityanath | The current COVID-19 wave is worrying and people need to take all precautions and follow protocols, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at an all-party meeting, which was not attended by Samajwadi Party, the main opposition in the state. The meeting was held at the Raj Bhawan, and Governor Anandiben Patel said the situation was grim and vaccination against COVID-19 should be ramped up.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University has made it mandatory to carry a negative RT-PCR test report for anyone coming to the campus from Maharashtra. It said in a circular that the report “should not be older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey”.
Himachal Pradesh also made it mandatory for people coming from seven states which have witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases to show a Covid-19 negative test report on entering the state. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said people coming from Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh need to carry a negative RT-PCR report not earlier than 72 hours while visiting Himachal Pradesh from April 16.
Amid reports of Maharashtra facing an acute shortage of the doses, hampering its immunisation drive, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said the state has received 1.10 crore doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccines so far.
Apart from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan are the two other states that have received more than one crore doses, Javadekar had said. On the blame game between the Centre and the state government over the availability of vaccine doses, the BJP leader had said this was not the right time to do politics.
