Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maha CM Uddhav to Finalise Plan for 'Long Lockdown' Today; CM Kejriwal to Hold Review Meet at 12 pm Over Delhi's Covid Situation

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold series of meetings today to decide on standard operating procedure (SoP) for the lockdown. Sources told News18 that besides the second round of meeting with the Covid task force at 8:30 pm, the CM will talk to bureaucrats, senior leaders in coalition government around 11 am before announcing a ‘long lockdown’ across the state. He will also hold a meeting with traders’ body. However, the timing has not been decided yet.

While Opposition has been demanding beneficial packages for various sections of the society, Shiv Sena’s ally Congress is not in the favour of a total shutdown. Sources further said that shortage of Remdesiver, beds and oxygen cylinders are the three main challenges for the Maharashtra government. The western state, which has been witnessing a surge in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), recorded 63,294 infections on Sunday, taking the tally to 3,407,245.

Mumbai reported 9,986 cases on Sunday, registering a marginal spike in the number of fresh cases. Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Mumbai and Thane are among the districts contributing the most number of cases to the national caseload.