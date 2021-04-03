Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra's Palghar Shuts Schools; Pune Shuts Bars, Restaurants for 7 Days

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Even as Maharashtra chief minister called the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra “worrying”, the state recorded a whopping 47,827 fresh on Friday with 8844 cases in Mumbai, 4766 cases in Pune and 3004 cases in Nagpur. In the Palghar district, all government and private schools will close from April 5 until further orders.

The Palghar district collector said that it will be optional for the school management to continue the classes for Class 10 and 12 students.

Delhi recorded 3,594 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest daily count this year, while 14 more people died due to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,050, according to the city health department. The positivity rate also mounted to 4.11 from 3.57 per cent a day before, amid a massive surge in cases in the span of the last few weeks.