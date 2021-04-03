Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra's Palghar Shuts Schools; Pune Shuts Bars, Restaurants for 7 Days

The cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba held a meeting with chief ministers and said that the most concerning states were Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh. Gauba pointed out that the current coronavirus growth rate is 6.8% in March 2021 and it has surpassed the previous record of 5.5% (June 2020). The country also reported 5.5% growth rate in daily Covid deaths in this period.
Meanwhile, Karnataka reports 4,991 new coronavirus cases. In new curbs in the state, theatres, pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants can only have people with 50% capacity in Bengaluru. In Mysuru, Kalburgi, Udupi, Bidar and Hubballi-Dharwad, gyms, swimming pools to shut down. Classes for students of 6 to 9 have also been suspended.
Gujarat, another state that has caused concern to authorities, reported 2,640 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.