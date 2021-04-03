india

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra's Palghar Shuts Schools; Pune Shuts Bars, Restaurants for 7 Days
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra's Palghar Shuts Schools; Pune Shuts Bars, Restaurants for 7 Days

April 03, 2021, 07:35 IST
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra's Palghar Shuts Schools; Pune Shuts Bars, Restaurants for 7 Days

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Even as Maharashtra chief minister called the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra “worrying”, the state recorded a whopping 47,827 fresh on Friday with 8844 cases in Mumbai, 4766 cases in Pune and 3004 cases in Nagpur. In the Palghar district, all government and private schools will close from April 5 until further orders.

The Palghar district collector said that it will be optional for the school management to continue the classes for Class 10 and 12 students.

Delhi recorded 3,594 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest daily count this year, while 14 more people died due to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,050, according to the city health department. The positivity rate also mounted to 4.11 from 3.57 per cent a day before, amid a massive surge in cases in the span of the last few weeks.

Apr 03, 2021 07:35 (IST)

Maharashtra | Palghar District Collector Manik Gursal has ordered closure of schools from April 5 till further notice in view of rising COVID19 cases.

Apr 03, 2021 07:25 (IST)

Restaurants, Malls Shut for Week in Pune | Eateries, bars and restaurants in Pune district of Maharashtra will remain shut for seven days starting April 3 in view of the spike in coronavirus cases of late, a senior official said on Friday. A curfew will be in place across the district from 6 pm to 6 am, and malls, cinema halls and places of religious worship will also be shut during this seven-day period, he said. The decision to impose these curbs was taken during a review meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar here on Friday. These stricter restrictions will be applicable for seven days from Saturday. Malls, cinema halls will remain shut for seven days from Saturday. All religious places will also be closed for a week.

Apr 03, 2021 07:17 (IST)

52K+ Vaccinated in Delhi | Over 52,000 beneficiaries received shots on the second day of the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive which will span 65 lakh people aged above 45 in the national capital. By 6 pm, at least 52,408 people had received the jabs, a senior official of the Delhi health department said. The final figures at 9 pm wasn't immediately available. Out of these, 47,873 people got their first jab while the second dose was administered to 4,536people. Two cases of minor adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported, the official said. The inoculation drive is taking place at a time when coronavirus cases have again mounted in the last few weeks.  

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra's Palghar Shuts Schools; Pune Shuts Bars, Restaurants for 7 Days
File photo/Reuters

The cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba held a meeting with chief ministers and said that the most concerning states were Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh. Gauba pointed out that the current coronavirus growth rate is 6.8% in March 2021 and it has surpassed the previous record of 5.5% (June 2020). The country also reported 5.5% growth rate in daily Covid deaths in this period.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reports 4,991 new coronavirus cases. In new curbs in the state, theatres, pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants can only have people with 50% capacity in Bengaluru. In Mysuru, Kalburgi, Udupi, Bidar and Hubballi-Dharwad, gyms, swimming pools to shut down. Classes for students of 6 to 9 have also been suspended.

Gujarat, another state that has caused concern to authorities, reported 2,640 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

