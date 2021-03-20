india

News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Odisha to Restrict Holi Celebrations; Germany Resumes AstraZeneca Vaccination
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Odisha to Restrict Holi Celebrations; Germany Resumes AstraZeneca Vaccination

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India has so far administered a total of 4,11,55,978 vaccine doses, as per the provisional report till Friday 7 pm.

News18.com | March 20, 2021, 08:26 IST
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Covid-19 cases have continued to surge in India, especially in the state of Maharashtra with Mumbai on Friday recording 3,063 positive cases and 10 deaths reported in 24 hours. Cases continued to surge in Maharashtra, the state reporting 25,681 cases.

In light of the sharp rise in numbers, the BMC is aiming to test 50,000 people on a daily basis, while several new curbs have been introduced to bring down the numbers.

Other states too took measures to tackle the rising Covid-19 numbers. While Punjab has shut down schools and colleges and has night curfews in several cities, in Madhya Pradesh there will be a lockdown in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur on Sunday.

Mar 20, 2021 08:26 (IST)

READ | Mumbai Woman Stopped for Not Wearing Mask, Punches BMC Worker in Kandivali

A Mumbai civic body worker was attacked by a woman after she was stopped for not wearing a protective mask in the city where Covid-19 infections are rising unabated.

Mar 20, 2021 08:13 (IST)

UK PM Boris Johnson Receives his First Dose of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and urged the public to do the same, saying "he did not feel a thing."

Mar 20, 2021 08:11 (IST)

Sale of Holi Colors, Sweets Declined Amid Holi Celebrations

Mar 20, 2021 07:44 (IST)

Around 20 Delhi Prisoners Receive Covid-19 Vaccine Shot, No Adverse Event Reported: Officials | Around 20 eligible prison inmates in Delhi have received their first jab of COVID-19 vaccine, officials said on Friday, adding none of them has reported any adverse event so far. The vaccination drive for prison inmates started on Thursday and 13 inmates got the shot on day one, and the rest on Friday, they said.  According to a senior jail official, the inmates were taken out of the jail premises for the vaccination.  "We spoke to the families of the inmates who were eligible for vaccination. If they had documents required for the registration, the jail authority asked their family members to send them on WhatsApp. Then, the inmates were taken to the nearest government hospital under the police guard for the vaccination," he said.

Mar 20, 2021 07:37 (IST)

Odisha Logs 100 Plus New Covid Cases After 40 Days, Govt Restricts Holi Celebrations | With Odisha registering 100 plus new COVID-19 cases after a gap of 40 days, the state government on Friday banned Holi celebrations in public places this year, an official said.  The order came in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases in Cuttack and Khurda districts. The state on Friday reported 110 new positive cases taking the tally to 3,38,599, a health department official said.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) in an order said, "Holi on March 28 and March 29 and related rituals shall not be observed in public places throughout the state."  People may celebrate Holi with family members in their houses but not in any public places including public roads, SRC P K Jena said in the order. 
Mar 20, 2021 07:33 (IST)

READ | Superspreader Events Like Weddings Behind Recent Covid Surge: Niti Aayog Expert

Superspreader events like weddings might have led to the recent resurgence of Covid-19 cases in India, a preliminary assessment by the Union government suggests adding that people were found becoming…

Mar 20, 2021 07:32 (IST)

Enthusiasm Engulfs Berlin as AstraZeneca Covid Jabs Resume | Germany has resumed using the AstraZeneca vaccine after pausing its deployment along with many European countries on Monday over fears of a possible link to blood clots. After lifting the suspension on Thursday night, politicians are eager to accelerate Germany’s sluggish vaccine campaign as it battles what health authorities on Friday described as an exponential rise in Covid-19 cases that threatens to overwhelm hospitals. The highly contagious so-called British variant now makes up around 72% of all cases in Germany.

Mar 20, 2021 07:30 (IST)

Doctors Suggest Covid-19 Could Cause Diabetes | A cohort of scientists from across the world believe that there is a growing body of evidence that Covid-19 can cause diabetes in some patients. Prof Francesco Rubino, from King’s College London, is leading the call for a full investigation into a possible link between the two diseases. Having seen a rise in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes in people who have caught coronavirus, some doctors are even considering the possibility that the virus ‒ by disrupting sugar metabolism ‒ could be inducing an entirely new form of diabetes.

File photo of a health worker prepareing to administer COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at a government Hospital in Hyderabad. (AP)

While the Niti Aayog has blamed it on super spreader events, Dr NK Arora, head of operations research group of the National Covid-19 task force told CNBC TV 18, “We are in the midst of second wave of covid… 1,00,000 new cases could be added in the next six to eight weeks if specific steps aren’t taken.”

India has so far administered a total of 4,11,55,978 vaccine doses, as per the provisional report till Friday 7 pm. As many as 18,16,161 people were vaccinated during the day. The total figure includes 76,86,920 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 47,69,469HCWs who have taken the second dose, 79,10,529 frontline workers (FLWs) who have been administered the first dose and 23,16,922 FLWs who have been given the second dose. Besides,1,53,78,622 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 30,93,516 individuals aged 45 to 60 with specific co-morbidities have taken the first dose.

