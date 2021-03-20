Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Odisha to Restrict Holi Celebrations; Germany Resumes AstraZeneca Vaccination

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Covid-19 cases have continued to surge in India, especially in the state of Maharashtra with Mumbai on Friday recording 3,063 positive cases and 10 deaths reported in 24 hours. Cases continued to surge in Maharashtra, the state reporting 25,681 cases.

In light of the sharp rise in numbers, the BMC is aiming to test 50,000 people on a daily basis, while several new curbs have been introduced to bring down the numbers.

Other states too took measures to tackle the rising Covid-19 numbers. While Punjab has shut down schools and colleges and has night curfews in several cities, in Madhya Pradesh there will be a lockdown in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur on Sunday.