Coronavirus News Live Updates: France to Start Testing Digital Covid Travel Certificate
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus News Live Updates: France to Start Testing Digital Covid Travel Certificate

The logo of the Tous AntiCovid App (Everyone against the Covid) is seen on the Montparnasse tower as a man wearing a protective face mask walks near the Eiffel Tower in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, January 22, 2021.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai is likely to see a lockdown, while Delhi saw yet another peak.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Even as Maharashtra reported 62,097 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 39,60,359, it is likely that the state will announce another lockdown for 15 days. The state registered 519 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health department official. The new fatalities pushed the statewide toll to 61,343, he said. News18 learnt from sources that the lockdown is likely from Wednesday at 8 pm.

A record 28,395 coronavirus cases and 277 deaths marked the aggravation of the pandemic situation in Delhi on Tuesday as the positivity rate shot up to 32.82 per cent — meaning every third sample came out positive — amid a “serious oxygen crisis” unfolding in the city. The city also faced an acute shortage of ICU beds as the Delhi government warned that there will be an outrage if a sufficient quantity of medical oxygen does not reach health facilities by Wednesday morning. It said oxygen is available only for the next 8-12 hours in most hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, France is going to be the first country in the European Union to begin experimenting with a digital coronavirus travel certificate. The Guardian reported that the TousAntiCovid app that France used for its contact tracing programme will be upgraded to store negative Covid-19 test results on travellers’ mobile phones and is being trialled on flights to Corsica.

first published:April 21, 2021, 07:15 IST