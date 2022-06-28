Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra, Delhi See Dip in Covid Cases; Tamil Nadu Brings Back Mask Mandate

Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,369 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, all of which took place in Mumbai, taking the overall tally in the state to 79,65,035 and the toll to 1,47,910, a health department official said. The state had logged 6,493 cases on Sunday, though the spike was due to several cases from the previous day being added to the tally after to a glitch in the ICMR portal.

With the discharge of 1,402 persons in the last 24 hours, the recovery count stood at 77,91,555, leaving the state with 25,570 active cases. The active tally includes 12,479 cases in Mumbai, 5,871 in Thane and 3,163 in Pune district, he added. A state health department bulletin informed that the recovery rate was 97.82 per cent, the fatality rate was 1.85 per cent, while the positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 10.68 per cent.

Of the 2,369 new cases, the Mumbai administrative circle, which includes the surrounding satellite towns, accounted for 1,878, followed by Pune (343), Nagpur (57), Nashik (42), Akola (19), Latur (12), Kolhapur (10), and Aurangabad (8). With 22,106 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Maharashtra rose to 8,18,74,759, as per the report.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 79,65,035; fresh cases 2,369; death toll 1,47,910; recoveries 77,91,555; active cases 25,570; total tests 8,18,74,759.