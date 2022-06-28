Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra, Delhi See Dip in Covid Cases; Tamil Nadu Brings Back Mask Mandate

Live now
Amid the uptick in Covid-19 cases cases, the Tamil Nadu government has made masks mandatory in the state yet again. According to a press release from the department of health and family welfare, action will be taken against those not wearing masks and not following all Covid-19 precautionary measures.
India logged 17,073 new Covid cases on Monday, a 45 per cent jump from Sunday’s tally of 11,739 cases. Read More
Gujarat on Monday reported 351 COVID-19 cases, which took its tally to 12,30,479, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,946, a state health department official said. So far, 12,16,967 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 248 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 2,566, he said.
Ahmedabad reported 158 new cases, followed by 79 in Surat, 31 in Vadodara, among other districts, he added. The total number of COVID-19 doses administered in the state stands at 11.12 crore, including 34,231 on Monday, a government release said.
With three new cases, the tally of active cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu rose to 14, local officials said. Gujarat’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,30,479, new cases 351, death toll 10,946, discharged 12,16,967, active cases 2,566, people tested so far – figures not released.
Telangana on Monday recorded 477 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of those infected by the virus to 7,99,532. Hyderabad district registered the highest number of infections at 258, while its neighbouring Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri reported 107 and 56 respectively.
A health department bulletin said 279 people recuperated from the disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,91,461. The recovery rate slipped to 98.99 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 25,989 samples were tested on Monday.
The number of active cases was 3,960.
Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,369 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, all of which took place in Mumbai, taking the overall tally in the state to 79,65,035 and the toll to 1,47,910, a health department official said. The state had logged 6,493 cases on Sunday, though the spike was due to several cases from the previous day being added to the tally after to a glitch in the ICMR portal.
With the discharge of 1,402 persons in the last 24 hours, the recovery count stood at 77,91,555, leaving the state with 25,570 active cases. The active tally includes 12,479 cases in Mumbai, 5,871 in Thane and 3,163 in Pune district, he added. A state health department bulletin informed that the recovery rate was 97.82 per cent, the fatality rate was 1.85 per cent, while the positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 10.68 per cent.
Of the 2,369 new cases, the Mumbai administrative circle, which includes the surrounding satellite towns, accounted for 1,878, followed by Pune (343), Nagpur (57), Nashik (42), Akola (19), Latur (12), Kolhapur (10), and Aurangabad (8). With 22,106 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Maharashtra rose to 8,18,74,759, as per the report.
Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 79,65,035; fresh cases 2,369; death toll 1,47,910; recoveries 77,91,555; active cases 25,570; total tests 8,18,74,759.
Masks have been made mandatory by the Tamil Nadu government after the daily number of Covid-29 cases rose sharply by 1,472 infections as reported on Sunday.
Chennai has accounted for the majority of the new cases at 624, followed by Chengalpet and Coimbatore.
The TN government released a statement saying that it would be collecting fines under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act 1939 from those who are not adhering to Covid-19 rules in public places.
The active cases after Monday’s cases increased to 94,420, comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.57 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 1,844 cases was recorded in the active Covid-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, as per the data. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.62 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.39 per cent, it stated.
The daily positivity crossed 5 per cent after a gap of 139 days. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,87,606, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.
Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,369 new Covid cases and five deaths, all of which took place in Mumbai, taking the overall tally in the state to 79,65,035 and the toll to 1,47,910, a health department official said. The state had logged 6,493 cases on Sunday, though the spike was due to several cases from the previous day being added to the tally after to a glitch in the ICMR portal.
Delhi, meanwhile, reported 628 new Covid cases and three more deaths due to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 8.06 percent, according to data shared by the city health department here. The fresh cases were detected out of 7,793 Covid tests conducted the previous day.
