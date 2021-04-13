Coronavirus News Live Updates: India Reports 1,61,736 New COVID-19 Cases, 879 Death in 24 Hours

Coronavirus News Live Updates: While India overtook Brazil with the number of Covid-19 cases, as it faces a massive wave, hospitals are struggling across the country to cope. On Tuesday India recorded 1,61,736 new Covid-19 cases and 879 deaths.

While Delhi has turned 14 hospitals, both private and government, across the city into full Covid-19 hospitals, reports of shortage of beds and medical staff are being reported from Karnataka as well.

The DGCI in India, meanwhile, approved the use of Russian vaccine Sputnik V on Monday. It has been registered in India under the emergency use authorisation procedure based on results of clinical trials in Russia as well as positive data of additional Phase III local clinical trials in India conducted in partnership with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.