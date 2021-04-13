Coronavirus News Live Updates: India Reports 1,61,736 New COVID-19 Cases, 879 Death in 24 Hours

Coronavirus News Live Updates: While India overtook Brazil with the number of Covid-19 cases, as it faces a massive wave, hospitals are struggling across the country to cope. On Tuesday India recorded 1,61,736 new Covid-19 cases and 879 deaths.
While Delhi has turned 14 hospitals, both private and government, across the city into full Covid-19 hospitals, reports of shortage of beds and medical staff are being reported from Karnataka as well.
The DGCI in India, meanwhile, approved the use of Russian vaccine Sputnik V on Monday. It has been registered in India under the emergency use authorisation procedure based on results of clinical trials in Russia as well as positive data of additional Phase III local clinical trials in India conducted in partnership with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.
The novel coronavirus variant responsible for causing the second wave of Covid-19 is not just highly infectious but also stealthy, doctors say.
Which Countries are Being Hit the Hardest? India has overtaken Brazil as the nation with the second-highest number of infections worldwide after the US, as it struggles to contain its second wave of the pandemic. The country, which has a population of 1.4 billion, has administered about 105m vaccine doses. Covid-19 has killed at least 2,937,355 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP
Centre's Strategy to Control Covid Spread 'Monumental Failure: Congress | The Congress alleged that the BJP-led central government's strategy to control the spread of COVID-19 was a "monumental failure" and said while people are dying across the country the saffron party's leadership is busy campaigning for elections. Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar said people of the country will not pardon the BJP for such a dangerous situation and called for scaling up the COVID-19 vaccination drive. "The country wants to know, what did the prime minister do for the past 385 days, apart from politics? Patients are suffering, patients are dying, what is the prime minister planning for the weaker sections of this country? Is there any kind of a safety net, he is going to provide," Kumar asked. The country will never pardon the BJP for its "monumental failure in controlling the spread of COVID, which is taking a dangerous turn", he told reporters.
Lucknow District Court Complex Shut After Some Lawyers, Judicial Employees Test Covid Positive | The district court complex here has been closed till April 18 after a judge, a few judicial employees and some lawyers tested COVID-19 positive, according to an order issued on Monday. The order was issued by the district judge. Providing a list of the affected persons, the Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow in an advisory to the district judge had suggested that the court complex be closed for sanitisation. After the receiving the advisory, District Judge Sarvesh Kumar ordered closure of the district court till April 18.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announced early on Tuesday that the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V…
Harsimrat Slams Punjab Govt Over 'Shortcomings' in Covid-19 Management | SAD leader and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday said the "widespread shortcomings" in COVID-19 management pointed out by a central team in several districts of Punjab were a "clear indictment" of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Targeting the Congress dispensation, she said the chief minister had chosen to ban political activities of the opposition instead of doing anything to improve medical infrastructure and healthcare system in the state. However, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu dubbed Badal's accusations as baseless and politically motivated.
Bengal Records 4,511 New Covid Cases, Highest One-day Spike Since Pandemic Began | West Bengal on Monday registered 4,511 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic started last year, pushing the state's tally to 6,19,407, the state health department said in a bulletin. Kolkata also set a record of 1,115 new cases. The state reported this year's highest COVID-19 fatalities at 14 on Monday, pushing the death toll to 10,414. The bulletin said that 1,947 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured people to 5,82,462.
Roll Out of Sputnik to Begin in End Of April, RDIF CEO | "Roll out of Sputnik to begin end of April or early May, initially will be met by imports, domestic manufacturing and fill and finish. Working out pricing with Govt. Vaccine can be given to people aged 18 & above," said Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO tells CNBC:
Covid Pandemic Still Growing Exponentially, WHO Says | The global coronavirus pandemic is still growing exponentially, the World Health Organization said, as it reported 4.4m cases in the last week, the seventh straight week of rising numbers. The latest global figures represent a 9% increase in infections on last week and a 5% rise in deaths. As lockdown restrictions were eased in England, the WHO’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said “confusion, complacency, and inconsistency in public health measures” were prolonging the pandemic.
HP Cong Leader Virbhadra Singh Tests Covid-19 Positive | Himachal Pradesh Congress leader Virbhadra Singh has tested COVID-19 positive, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur tweeted on Monday. Earlier, Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh had tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday. The 86-year-old veteran Congress leader is currently the MLA from Arki in Solan district. In his tweet, Thakur wished Virbhadra Singh, a former chief minister a speedy recovery. He also stated that he had talked to Singh's family members,
DCGI Gives Nod for Restricted Emergency Use of Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Sputnik V in India: Sources | India'sdrugregulator hasgranted permission for the restricted emergency use of Russian COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' with certain conditions, paving the way for a third vaccine to be available in the country, sources said on Monday. The approval by theDrugs Controller General of India (DCGI) came after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Monday recommended granting approval to Sputnik V for restricted emergency use subject to certain regulatory conditions. The DCGI had in January given the emergency use authorisation for two COVID-19 vaccines -- Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune.
Maharashtra saw a mild dip in Covid-19 cases on Monday recording 51,751 fresh cases in 24 hours.
And it’s not just India, Covid-19 has been rising across the world, with the WHO chief saying that it is not likely to disappear anytime soon.
